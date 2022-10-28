A longtime liberal incumbent is facing a challenge from a conservative activist for a seat on the Goleta Union School District Board of Education. Richard Mayer, who has served for more than 40 years on the school board, is trying to win another term on the board that oversees the 3,700-student, nine-school district. Abate is well known in political circles, openly displaying her support for former President Donald Trump, religion and pro-life positions.

