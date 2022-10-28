Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
A message for change: Drazan argues for new leadership
It's a near dead-heat between Christine Drazan and Tina Kotek in the Oregon Governor's Race. Brandon Kamerman sat down with Drazan to discuss how a republican is making waves in a traditionally blue state. "We need balance in our state. That's what's different. We need balance, and Oregonians are listening...
KVAL
Candidate Christine Drazan will veto taxpayer money for out-of-state abortions
EUGENE, Ore. — Republican candidate for Governor Christine Drazan says pro-choice Oregonians have absolutely nothing to worry about. Her opponent Tina Kotek says there is a threat to reproductive rights if Drazan is elected Governor. It remains one of the most stark contrasts between the two frontrunners for the...
FiveThirtyEight
Could A Republican Really Win The Oregon Governor’s Race?
Will Oregon elect its first Republican governor in 40 years? According to FiveThirtyEight’s forecast, the race is a dead heat between Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek. Third party candidate Betsy Johnson is also getting notable support and could draw votes from Kotek.
Eye on Northwest Politics: Analysing the upcoming midterm election
This midterm election is unlike any we've seen in generations in Oregon and Southwest Washington.
Buying guns in Oregon could become more difficult if voters pass ballot measure
The ballot measure would require people who want to buy a gun to pay a fee, take a safety course, submit fingerprints and pass a background check to obtain a permit.
WWEEK
GOP Legislative Spending Has Oregon Democrats Worried Enough to Call in National Money
Oregon House and Senate Democrats are doing something this year they haven’t had to do for most of the past decade: call for significant support from Washington, D.C. Today, FuturePac, the House Democrats’ campaign arm, disclosed a $400,000 contribution from the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee Victory Fund, and the Senate Democrats reported getting $100,000 from the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee. (Although the two committees have similar names and the same street address, they are distinct. Both have given periodically to races in Oregon elections.)
Emerald Media
Keepers of the Sanctuary State
On June 24, 2022, community member Bre Lynn led a march through the streets of Eugene, their good friend Monica Little by their side. When they both woke up that morning, neither of them expected to be handed a megaphone by a fellow protester. Little didn’t expect to leave work early, and Lynn didn’t expect to hear their voice ringing in the ears of a crowd. They didn’t expect to hear that countless people across the country would be turned away at their local abortion clinic that day.
KATU.com
Oregon Democratic candidates court younger voters as election day approaches
SALEM, Ore. — Election Day is less than two weeks away and candidates are making their final push to drive Oregon voters to return their ballots. KATU's political analyst Jim Moore says one of the groups candidates are courting right now are younger voters. He noted that particularly Democrats are organizing campaign rallies meant to drive up the progressive vote.
Oregon counties battle misinformed election lawsuit
Twelve Oregon counties, along with Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, have been named as defendants in a federal lawsuit concerned with election security. The 13 plaintiffs in the case, who are driven by the disproven theory that the 2020 election was stolen, say Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Klamath and Coos counties and Fagan fueled “a profound crisis of confidence that constitutes de facto voter suppression and disenfranchisement,” in a suit filed in the U.S. District Court in Portland.
kptv.com
Big spending, national influence defines Oregon governor race
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The race for Oregon’s next governor is gaining national attention, and bringing in big money for campaigns as well as support from national political figures. On Thursday, Democratic candidate Tina Kotek held a campaign event in Portland with progressive Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Kotek’s campaign...
klcc.org
Oregon voters can count on free and fair elections, says Secretary of State
With November election ballots already starting to arrive in mailboxes, the state of Oregon is sending out the message that elections here continue to be free, fair and secure. The Secretary of State’s office is encouraging Oregon voters to “know their rights” and urging anyone who feels someone is trying to intimidate them at the ballot box or elsewhere to report it to her office. Donald Trump and his supporters are attempting to cast doubt on the integrity of U.S. elections with lies about election fraud, and specifically about the security of voting by mail.
My view: The governor Oregon needs is Tina Kotek
Beaverton mayor: Then-Speaker Kotek worked with mayors to address the problems of houselessness. I love Oregon. And like many Oregonians, I'm frustrated because things are not working as they should be. We have a housing and houselessness crisis in Oregon. Decades in the making, this was only exacerbated by the pandemic. Our next governor's top priority must be getting our houseless neighbors off the streets and into housing. Mayors are on the front lines of this crisis and we need a partner in the governor's seat who understands and is committed to bold, strategic action. All three candidates for governor...
q13fox.com
Oregon could be first state to make health care a human right
SALEM, Ore. - Oregon voters are being asked to decide whether the state should be the first in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare that affordable health care is a fundamental human right. State Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, a main sponsor of the legislation behind the ballot...
KTVL
Republicans push hard for Senate control in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Republicans and their allies are pumping a lot of money into several key Oregon Senate races this year in an effort to take control of that chamber from the Democrats. KATU’s political analyst, Jim Moore, a political science professor at Pacific University, is watching three Senate...
spokanepublicradio.org
The use of psilocybin is on the ballot again for many Oregon voters
In the spring, Christopher Maddox flew to Mexico to get help. The former Navy SEAL had been suffering from PTSD and substance use disorder for years. At one point, he was on 13 medications. He tried a variety of therapies, but none of them worked. "It still didn’t really fix...
Oregon gun bill has critics saying it will 'virtually eliminate firearm sales'
Oregon's measure 114 increases gun control in Oregon and is said to be one of the strictest gun control measures on a ballot in the nation.
Hillsboro state House candidate faces residency complaint
A Republican political operative is asking the Oregon secretary of state to investigate whether a Democratic candidate is falsely claiming to live with his parents to get elected. The post Hillsboro state House candidate faces residency complaint appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon voters to decide on strict gun control measure: 'People will not have the means to protect themselves'
Oregon voters will see Measure 114 on their ballots this fall, a gun control measure that would require citizens of Oregon to obtain a permit before buying a gun.
philomathnews.com
Oregon is the #10 least affordable state for renters
Full-time workers are feeling the pinch in today’s rental market. A nationwide housing shortage and skyrocketing property values—coupled with fewer pay raises for the general working population in recent decades—are fueling a squeeze in the rental market. But how affordable is rent in your state?. In order...
As Republican Christine Drazan runs for Oregon governor, she’s walking a careful line on the ticket of a party that’s embraced election denial nationally — and locally
Oregon Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan is not an election denier. “There has never been a question for me,” Drazan said at the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association debate in July. “Donald Trump did not win. Joe Biden did. He is our president.”. Still, she has had to...
Comments / 9