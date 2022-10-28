Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Kenzo B and her Hood Love Story
Kenzo B and her Hood Love Story: Drill rapper Kenzo B has released new single, plus a lyric video, called “Hood Love Story.”. The song sees Kenzo B clearly stating her case, as she rapid-raps “Like look, we ain’t Bonnie and Clyde, but like Bonnie you know I’m a ride.” Later adding, “None of these b**ches ain’t ready to slide, I’m the first one to glide, don’t ever get to twisted.”
Belinda Carlisle Performs Rare SoCal Show
Belinda Carlisle Performs Rare SoCal Show: Having written extensively about the wonder that is Belinda Carlisle over the past couple of years (and interviewed her three times) — from her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the Go-Go’s to, most recently, her new Mad About Music show on Sirius XM — there’s not much more we can say about her, except that she still deserves way more credit than she gets.
Attention 'Swifties': Taylor Swift announces 'Eras' tour, lineup includes 2 shows at the Linc
Taylor Swift is going back on tour! And attention Philadelphia-area "Swifties," there will be not one, but two performances at Lincoln Financial Field.
RIP DH Peligro
RIP DH Peligro: We were devastated to learn of the passing of Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro this weekend, with DKs guitarist East Bay Ray posting to social media, “I am heartbroken. D.H. Peligro passed away in his Los Angeles home yesterday, Oct 28th. He died from trauma to his head from an accidental fall. Arrangements are pending will be announced in the coming days. We were musical brothers. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort.”
Celebrities React To Takeoff’s Tragic Death
The Hip-Hop community was shaken to its core early Tuesday morning (Nov. 1) when Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was pronounced dead after being shot in Houston. Fans have taken the 28-year-old’s loss extremely hard, and some celebrities went out of their way to share condolences or express how difficult it is for them to process yet another death; not just within the Hip-Hop or entertainment sphere, but another young Black man’s life being taken too soon. Gospel rapper Lecrae took the road that many should travel more when it comes to speaking on the Migos member’s death, rejecting the...
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Changes Album Release Date To Avoid Drake And 21 Savage Collabo
Drake once rapped, “Ni**as gotta move off my release day, huh?” Well, it might be true. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie announced on Monday (Oct. 31) that he’s avoiding any musical competition with the 6 God by pushing back his anticipated album Me vs. Myself. “Sorry but Album dropping in December now, Drake was dropping same day and I’m not with that [laughing emojis] #HOODIESZN,” Boogie wrote on his Instagram Stories.More from VIBE.comDrake And 21 Savage Push Back Release Of ‘Her Loss’Lil Wayne Joins High School Classmates For Reunion Ahead Of Music FestivalIce Spice Reacts To Halloween Costume Modeled After Her The Bronx...
Matthew McConaughey’s Longbranch Bourbon partners with Walden Retreats for outdoor getaway
"Dazed and Confused" actor Matthew McConaughey's Longbranch Bourbon has teamed up with Walden Retreats for an immersive outdoor getaway.
The Top 5 Hulu Shows Right Now for October
Hulu has a lot of traditional shows to offer, with the majority of them coming from channels like Fox and ABC. While there are tons of shows to choose from on this platform, we’ve selected some of the best series to watch. From strange plots to educational ones, here are five Hulu shows right now for October that are worth the binge.
The Top 5 Cat Videos of October 2022
We were spoiled this month by good weather, fun adventures with friends and a supply of ridiculous cats keeping us laughing and bewildered. Here are the top 5 cat videos of October 2022:. 1. This cat really got into the Halloween spirit by becoming a jack-o’-lantern. (A cat-o’-lantern?)
In photos: Notable Deaths of 2022
Migos rapper Takeoff, singer and pianist Jerry Lee Lewis, former Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter, actor Leslie Jordan, former NASA astronaut James McDivitt, actress Angela Lansbury, rapper Coolio, Queen Elizabeth II, former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and singer Olivia Newton-John are among the notable deaths of 2022.
