FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elected officials, faith leaders gather to pray for the city
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local leaders in faith and government gathered at the Renasant Convention Center in Downtown Memphis Sunday night to pray for the city. The prayer summit aimed to unite Memphians for a common cause. Pastor Henry Lavender, one of the faith leaders who organized the summit, said...
localmemphis.com
'It's a joy': Homeschooling picks up among Black families around the country
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many families across the country are turning to homeschool as an alternative to traditional schools. The U.S. Census Bureau reported an increase during the pandemic from 5.4% in April 2020 to about 11% in October 2020 and the increase has been rising among Black households more sharply.
actionnews5.com
Poll party helps Frayser voters make informed decisions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ahead of the November eighth election, voting advocates in Shelby County shared the importance of casting your vote. “Your vote is your power, so don’t be powerless. Come out and vote,” said Ian Randolph, Memphis NAACP, and Shelby County voter alliance. Saturday morning, representatives...
Beale Street church, one of first Black churches in the South, receives $150K for preservation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beale Street Baptist Church, a historic Black church that hosted U.S. presidents and housed Ida B. Wells’ office, will receive $150,000 for preservation from Shelby County government. Local leaders including Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, community faith leaders, and more gathered Friday morning to announce...
Hanging skeleton stirs controversy in Bartlett
Controversy is brewing across the city of Bartlett after a Halloween display depicts a skeleton hanging from a tree. It’s a sight that has the town divided.
Joe Brown stirs controversy with comment on women leaders
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Controversy is brewing over what some are calling misogynistic and inappropriate comments made by former TV judge Joe Brown during a campaign forum for the 2023 Memphis mayoral race. Brown, who attended a forum Thursday night hosted by the Shelby County Young Democrats along with fellow candidates, former Shelby County Commissioner Van […]
desotocountynews.com
Mason named Baptist Chief Quality Officer
Dr. H.F. Mason (Courtesy photo) Baptist Memorial Health Care (BMHCC) recently named Dr. H. F. Mason chief quality officer for the 22-hospital health care organization. In this newly created role, Mason will provide leadership and oversight for corporate quality, infection prevention, quality data, analytics, and accreditation and compliance. Working with...
Judge Joe Brown facing backlash after comment about women in leadership
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a mayoral candidate forum on Thursday night, Memphis mayoral candidates, former county commissioner Van Turner, Downtown Memphis Commission President Paul Young, and Judge Joe Brown, had a chance to answer questions from the public. The event moderator asked the three men why they were running...
actionnews5.com
$150 million development project in Millington celebrates groundbreaking
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - After two years of planning, another big development broke ground in Millington on Thursday. Astoria Square, the $150 million mixed-use project, will bring hundreds of new homes to northern Shelby County. With 65,000 square feet of commercial space, it’s expected to lead the city to a...
tri-statedefender.com
In search of a new superintendent, again!
Finding the “right fit” superintendent for our school system will be a daunting task. There is so much at stake. So, what can we look forward to in our search for a new leader: drama, intrigue, suspense, and, yes, uncertainty for sure?. Like everyone, I hope we can...
Ruby Powell-Dennis Earns Endorsement of Mayor Lee Harris in State Senate Race
31st Senate district candidate backed by Shelby County Mayor. Ruby Powell-Dennis, the Democratic candidate for State Senate from District 31 has earned the endorsement of Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, the Tennessee Voter Project has announced.
fox29.com
Explorer finds rare Civil War relics on banks of drought-stricken Mississippi River
A Memphis, , history lover and relics collector made a fascinating discovery along the banks of a drought-stricken Mississippi River. With river levels at record lows, Riley Bryant said the artifacts — a Civil War-era Union army cartridge box plate and bullets — were just sitting there among the rocks under the I-55 bridge waiting to be picked up.
actionnews5.com
LeBonheur Children’s Hospital PICU hits capacity, limiting bed availability
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LeBonheur Children’s Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit reached its capacity limiting bed availability. But as more children are testing positive for respiratory viruses, the hospital’s medical director of infectious preventionist Nick Hysmith says the hospital finds itself stretched thin on beds, leaving children to receive care on different floors in overflow areas.
tri-statedefender.com
‘Meet the Snows’ in Memphis
Among the hot independent films of 2022 is “Meet the Snows,” which combines art and entertainment to create social awareness around human trafficking in one grand performance. “Meet The Snows” will be screened Thursday (October 27) at 7 p.m. at The Wolfchase Cinema located at 2766 N Germantown...
momcollective.com
The Ultimate Memphis BBQ Roundup
Memphis is known for many things: home of the blues, Elvis, the Pyramid. But for many, there’s nothing like Memphis BBQ. And when visitors visit, probably one of the most asked questions is, “Where’s the best place to get BBQ?” Heck, every May we have a whole week dedicated to it (psst: in case you live under a rock, it’s called “World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest”). We even have whole Instagram accounts like this one dedicated to Memphis BBQ and its deliciousness.
Teachers union calls MSCS superintendent's plan to improve teacher support and pay, 'great start'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Acting Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Toni Williams released her Critical Needs Assessment looking at the areas in the district that require the most attention. Classroom and teacher support are at the top of her list. Jesse Jeff of the Memphis Shelby County Education Association said it's...
desotocountynews.com
Boards of aldermen set to meet Tuesday evening
Here are links to the agendas for board of aldermen meetings in DeSoto County on the first Tuesday of November, Nov. 1. Planning agenda items will include design reviews for two new Cookout restaurants in the city, at 1179 Main Street and at 3212 Goodman Road. There will also be a design review application for a new Hampton Inn and Suites in the Diamonds of Snowden Grove subdivision. Meeting starts Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.
actionnews5.com
A ride along with Memphis Army Corps: How are they navigating Miss. River historic low levels?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At last check Friday evening, the National Weather Service (NWS) river gauge at Memphis read -9.87ft., less than a foot from the all-time record low that was set last week. It’s a concerning sight from Downtown Memphis, how low the river has dropped in recent weeks...
actionnews5.com
Germantown to use infrastructure grant to improve water meters
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Technological upgrades are underway for Germantown’s waterworks following a recent infrastructure grant award. The grant was awarded by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation through the American Rescue Plan. Germantown will receive more than $2.6 million, according to Public Works Director Bo Mills. Mills...
Hundreds protest Iranian regime along Poplar Avenue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The weeks-long turmoil in Iran is now being felt here in the Mid-South. About 200 protesters gathered in Germantown Saturday afternoon to stand in solidarity with the many Iranians speaking out against the country’s fundamentalist government. The demonstration’s organizers said they are joining other major...
