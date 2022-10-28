ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Poll party helps Frayser voters make informed decisions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ahead of the November eighth election, voting advocates in Shelby County shared the importance of casting your vote. “Your vote is your power, so don’t be powerless. Come out and vote,” said Ian Randolph, Memphis NAACP, and Shelby County voter alliance. Saturday morning, representatives...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Joe Brown stirs controversy with comment on women leaders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Controversy is brewing over what some are calling misogynistic and inappropriate comments made by former TV judge Joe Brown during a campaign forum for the 2023 Memphis mayoral race. Brown, who attended a forum Thursday night hosted by the Shelby County Young Democrats along with fellow candidates, former Shelby County Commissioner Van […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Mason named Baptist Chief Quality Officer

Dr. H.F. Mason (Courtesy photo) Baptist Memorial Health Care (BMHCC) recently named Dr. H. F. Mason chief quality officer for the 22-hospital health care organization. In this newly created role, Mason will provide leadership and oversight for corporate quality, infection prevention, quality data, analytics, and accreditation and compliance. Working with...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

$150 million development project in Millington celebrates groundbreaking

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - After two years of planning, another big development broke ground in Millington on Thursday. Astoria Square, the $150 million mixed-use project, will bring hundreds of new homes to northern Shelby County. With 65,000 square feet of commercial space, it’s expected to lead the city to a...
MILLINGTON, TN
tri-statedefender.com

In search of a new superintendent, again!

Finding the “right fit” superintendent for our school system will be a daunting task. There is so much at stake. So, what can we look forward to in our search for a new leader: drama, intrigue, suspense, and, yes, uncertainty for sure?. Like everyone, I hope we can...
MEMPHIS, TN
fox29.com

Explorer finds rare Civil War relics on banks of drought-stricken Mississippi River

A Memphis, , history lover and relics collector made a fascinating discovery along the banks of a drought-stricken Mississippi River. With river levels at record lows, Riley Bryant said the artifacts — a Civil War-era Union army cartridge box plate and bullets — were just sitting there among the rocks under the I-55 bridge waiting to be picked up.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

LeBonheur Children’s Hospital PICU hits capacity, limiting bed availability

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LeBonheur Children’s Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit reached its capacity limiting bed availability. But as more children are testing positive for respiratory viruses, the hospital’s medical director of infectious preventionist Nick Hysmith says the hospital finds itself stretched thin on beds, leaving children to receive care on different floors in overflow areas.
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

‘Meet the Snows’ in Memphis

Among the hot independent films of 2022 is “Meet the Snows,” which combines art and entertainment to create social awareness around human trafficking in one grand performance. “Meet The Snows” will be screened Thursday (October 27) at 7 p.m. at The Wolfchase Cinema located at 2766 N Germantown...
MEMPHIS, TN
momcollective.com

The Ultimate Memphis BBQ Roundup

Memphis is known for many things: home of the blues, Elvis, the Pyramid. But for many, there’s nothing like Memphis BBQ. And when visitors visit, probably one of the most asked questions is, “Where’s the best place to get BBQ?” Heck, every May we have a whole week dedicated to it (psst: in case you live under a rock, it’s called “World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest”). We even have whole Instagram accounts like this one dedicated to Memphis BBQ and its deliciousness.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Boards of aldermen set to meet Tuesday evening

Here are links to the agendas for board of aldermen meetings in DeSoto County on the first Tuesday of November, Nov. 1. Planning agenda items will include design reviews for two new Cookout restaurants in the city, at 1179 Main Street and at 3212 Goodman Road. There will also be a design review application for a new Hampton Inn and Suites in the Diamonds of Snowden Grove subdivision. Meeting starts Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Germantown to use infrastructure grant to improve water meters

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Technological upgrades are underway for Germantown’s waterworks following a recent infrastructure grant award. The grant was awarded by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation through the American Rescue Plan. Germantown will receive more than $2.6 million, according to Public Works Director Bo Mills. Mills...
GERMANTOWN, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Hundreds protest Iranian regime along Poplar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The weeks-long turmoil in Iran is now being felt here in the Mid-South. About 200 protesters gathered in Germantown Saturday afternoon to stand in solidarity with the many Iranians speaking out against the country’s fundamentalist government. The demonstration’s organizers said they are joining other major...
GERMANTOWN, TN

