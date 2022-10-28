Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Prediction: Rebels Look to Rebound on the Road Against the Reeling Aggies

Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Ole Miss Rebels vs. Texas A&M Aggies SEC game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.

This season has not gone according to plan for Texas A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher. And it is not about to get any easier this week as Ole Miss comes to Kyle Field on Saturday. Lane Kiffin has been living a much more enjoyable coaching life in the spotlight compared to Fisher so far, and that bit of Kiffin swagger could pay off this weekend in the SEC.

With Texas A&M sinking deeper and deeper in the SEC standings and a shot to play in a bowl game beginning to be less certain, the Rebels are looking to keep pushing forward for a potential spot in a New Year's Six bowl game after losing a tough one last week against LSU.

No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Spread : Ole Miss -2.5

When Ole Miss Has the Ball

The Ole Miss offense had been humming along just nicely this season until running into a pothole last week at LSU. The 404 yards the Rebels racked last week were actually a season-low, as were their rushing yards (117) and points (20) totals in their blowout loss at LSU. Jaxson Dart has run into some consistency issues the past few weeks that could be a concern for Kiffin. Fortunately, Ole Miss packs a punch on the ground with the top rushing offense in the SEC led by Quinshon Judkins (829 yds., 12 TDs) and Zach Evans (605, 7).

When Texas A&M Has the Ball

Texas A&M's offense has been scrutinized from many angles this season, and deservingly so. The Aggies rank 13th in the 14-team SEC in total offense, with just under two yards separating Texas A&M from Vanderbilt at the bottom of the rankings. Haynes King and Max Johnson have each struggled to get the Aggies offense moving in a good direction, although King helped give Texas A&M a shot at Alabama two weeks ago. But the offense has to rely on a big assist from the Texas A&M defense.

Final Analysis

Texas A&M's offensive struggles will come back to haunt them once again. Ole Miss will dictate the tempo of the game with its running game allowing the Rebels to open things up in key spots as the game progresses. This could end up being a pretty ugly evening for Fisher and his program as another loss could be coming up.

Prediction: Ole Miss 33, Texas A&M 20

