Cheap Trick’s guitar player Rick Nielsen is diversifying his portfolio with a co-ownership of a new vodka brand. Rock’N Vodka, and also Rock ‘n Roll Tequila, are co-owned by Rick, and are currently looking for more investors, and spreading the word about the drinks with Rock Bus stops all around Tampa Bay all weekend. Rick has been hosting some of these stops and doing in-store bottle signings at select locations too. I don’t have any confirmation that he’ll be at any of these stops but anything is possible. Especially since Robin lives here anyway, it only makes sense Rick may stop in a spot or two.

3 DAYS AGO