travelawaits.com
My 11 Favorite Restaurants To Experience Near Tampa, Florida
The Tampa Bay area offers a wide variety of restaurants. Some are upscale dining; others are down-to-earth waterfront places where you pick shrimp or crab and toss the shells on the table. But wherever you go in the area, you’ll find delicious food. From Anna Maria Island, which divides...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Rainy Day Activities in Tampa Bay
If your Tampa vacation falls anytime between the months of June-October, your odds of getting caught in a rainstorm goes up dramatically. The wet season in Tampa can be unpredictable with afternoon storms occurring without much advance warning. If it looks like a storm may be brewing, you may want to hold off on your beach plans.
8 things Floridians fear the most
Halloween is here, and while goblins, ghouls and vampires are scary, there are things even more terrifying to Floridians.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Residence Inn Features Wesley Chapel’s Only Rooftop Bar & More!
For locals who have been asleep the last ten months, the Wesley Chapel/New Tampa area’s first and only rooftop bar is serving food and drinks at the Residence Inn Tampa-Wesley Chapel, which is adjacent to the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus of Pasco County. According to the company’s VP of...
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Florida
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
foxsports640.com
Shooting in Tampa leaves 1 woman dead
(TAMPA, Florida)– A woman was shot to death in a car in North Tampa Saturday morning, according to police. The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to a call in…
These Florida Restaurants Are Among The Best For Quick Bites
TripAdvisor found the nation's best places to grab a fast and casual meal.
southfloridareporter.com
Top 8 Cannabis Trade Shows in Florida
Industry analysts are predicting that the cannabis industry will see explosive growth in 2022-2023. Events centered around cannabis have significant potential for companies as more states open up to blooming marketplaces. This thriving industry will also continue to see innovation in the form of new products and services, such as infused edibles, technology-driven delivery systems, and innovative accessories.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Reggae Rise Up Florida is coming back to the Sunshine State in 2023!
Reggae Rise Up Florida 2023 is just echoes away! The largest touring music festival in the world is taking place on the west coast of the Florida peninsula, in a town commonly referred to as ‘St. Pete!’ There is no doubt that you will never see this many touring bands of this stature on one bill.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa hospitality firm shakes up leadership team
Mainsail Lodging & Development, a Tampa-based hotel management firm whose portfolios include more than a dozen boutique properties in Florida, Georgia, New Hampshire, North Carolina and the British Virgin Islands, has promoted Tom Haines to vice president of operations and transitions and Charlie Albanos to vice president of operations. Also joining the company’s C-suite is Becky Hayes, who’s returned to Mainsail as general manager and director of sales for the Residence Inn Wesley Chapel.
wild941.com
Clearwater Dealership Employee Gave Herself $28,000 Bonus Arrested
She really thought she’d never get caught! A Clearwater woman working at Dimmitt Chevrolet on U.S. Hwy 19 was arrested after she gave herself over $28,000 in bonus money. Ariel Rutenbeck was one of two people who had access to the payroll system and after a payroll audit showed discrepancies in her checks they found out she was giving herself multiple unauthorized bonuses. In total she collected $28,179.22 between May 2020 and July 2022.
Tampa flower shop owner wants sign she paid for
Christine Vasconcelo wanted to spruce up her Bloomingdays Flower Shop with new signs.
38% of Florida transplants surveyed regret moving after Hurricane Ian: study
Hurricane Ian and its devastating effects were felt a little over a month ago, barreling in to Florida as a Category 4 storm.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 28-30
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 28-30), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: Oct. 28-29 | 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Where: Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Cost: $35.95 Adults | $26.95 for kids 3-12 Info: Are ghosts...
Luke Bryan Makes Amazing Surprise Announcement During Florida Concert
On Friday (October 28th), Luke Bryan took to the stage in Jacksonville, Florida to make an amazing announcement that was about his Estero performance. Country Now reports that during the Jacksonville show, Luke Bryan welcomed Governor DeSantis to the stage. He then revealed plans to donate his upcoming Estero proceeds to the Florida Disaster Fund.
businessobserverfl.com
Transactions: Oct. 25-31
Seller: CAYBOA LLC, BDG MacDill LLC, and GANBOA LLC. Seller: Village Capital Corp. Seller: Positive Improvements Inc. Buyer: Florida Power & Light Co. Seller: 4 Star Tomato Inc. Address: Myakka City. Property Type: Vacant land. Price: $8,362,900. PASCO. Buyer: FR Swope LB LLC. Seller: Lennar Homes LLC. Address: Land O...
fox13news.com
Dr. BBQ's Old Bay Raven wings recipe
TAMPA, Fla. - Learn to make Dr. BBQ's Old Bay Raven wings as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Baltimore Ravens in Thursday Night Football. Prepare the grill or oven to cook indirect at 350°. Season the wings liberally with the Old Bay seasoning and add them to the grill or put them on a sheet pan and in the oven. Cook, flipping occasionally for 40-50 minutes until they are golden brown and cooked to an internal temp of 185°.
‘Ghostly good time’: Publix giving out free candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween
Trick-or-treaters can visit the grocery store for free candy on Halloween.
floridapolitics.com
Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida
Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
Rick Nielsen’s Rock’N Vodka Rock Bus Is Rolling Around Tampa Bay All Weekend
Cheap Trick’s guitar player Rick Nielsen is diversifying his portfolio with a co-ownership of a new vodka brand. Rock’N Vodka, and also Rock ‘n Roll Tequila, are co-owned by Rick, and are currently looking for more investors, and spreading the word about the drinks with Rock Bus stops all around Tampa Bay all weekend. Rick has been hosting some of these stops and doing in-store bottle signings at select locations too. I don’t have any confirmation that he’ll be at any of these stops but anything is possible. Especially since Robin lives here anyway, it only makes sense Rick may stop in a spot or two.
