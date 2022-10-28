Read full article on original website
BBC
Rangers: Has Van Bronckhorst got Ibrox side motoring again?
Dithering against Dundee. Lacklustre against Livingston. Absolutely on it against Aberdeen. Rangers' response in the 4-1 win over Jim Goodwin's side was timely and very much needed. They battered the visitors relentlessly and should have had more goals, despite falling behind. The result and performance eased the pressure on manager...
BBC
Fulham 0-0 Everton: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard to Sky Sports: "It was OK from us, just OK. We had bright periods in the game but not loads. Fulham are in good form and you can feel that in the stadium. "Every game is a different challenge, we are in a process of keeping...
BBC
Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars
You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
BBC
'It's a tough challenge - but I'm not afraid'
A determined-looking Jurgen Klopp accepts Liverpool are "in a rough moment", but insisted the Reds will be working "more than 100% if possible" to fix the issues they are facing. Klopp's side entertain Serie A leaders Napoli at Anfield on Tuesday after a shock home Premier League defeat by Leeds...
BBC
Marseille v Tottenham Hotspur: Visitors will 'have to deal' with Antonio Conte ban
Tottenham will just "have to deal" with Antonio Conte's touchline ban for Tuesday's Champions League Group D decider at Marseille, says midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Italian was sent off after Spurs' draw with Sporting Lisbon and will have to sit in the stands in France. "No-one can fill his void,...
SB Nation
Lasses Roundtable: How important is it to Sunderland’s chances that Neve Herron is fit to play?
Our chances of winning would definitely be improved if Neve were fit. We’ve got some really good options in midfield if she doesn’t make it though. That energy and ability to get up and down the pitch helped to get the win in our last away game, which came a couple of weeks ago at Crystal Palace.
BBC
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
BBC
Rangers: Boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst says they can compete with Ajax 'on the day'
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers should not compare themselves with Ajax - but can compete with the Dutch team "on the day", says manager Giovanni van...
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 22: Romelu Lukaku
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Romelu Lukaku hasn't seen the pitch much this season. After being ousted by former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and sent back to Inter Milan on loan, Lukaku suffered a thigh injury that kept him sidelined from August to late October.
theScore
Howe plays down Newcastle's 'outrageous' top four push
Newcastle, United Kingdom, Oct 29, 2022 (AFP) - Eddie Howe insisted it was "outrageous" to label Newcastle as contenders for a top four finish in the Premier League despite their 4-0 rout of Aston Villa on Saturday. Howe's side climbed to fourth place after Callum Wilson's brace and goals from...
BBC
La Liga: Real Madrid v Girona - follow live
Of all the 60 sides to have faced Real Madrid in La Liga, Girona are the ONLY one without a negative head-to-head record (W2 D0 L2). Real Madrid v Girona (15:15 GMT) Rodrygo is fit to start for Real Madrid despite missing training with a slight problem yesterday. Karim Benzema...
BBC
Analysis: Fulham 0-0 Everton
Frank Lampard called for consistency heading into this match at one of the Premier League’s form teams and, to a certain extent, that is exactly what he got. Another superb defensive display, underpinned by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and excellent centre-back pairing James Tarkowski and Conor Coady, led to a fourth clean sheet of the campaign.
Greg Taylor scores screamer as Celtic sink Livingston to go four points clear
Greg Taylor celebrated his 100th game for Celtic with a stunning goal in a comprehensive 3-0 win over Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena. The 24-year-old Hoops defender set up Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi to fire in his ninth goal of the season in the 10th minute of a game that the visitors dominated.
Fulham 0-0 Everton: Premier League – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: Lucky to avoid a first-half red card, Aleksandar Mitrovic missed enough chances to win several football matches as Fulham were held
BBC
David de Gea: Erik ten Hag praises 'great' Man Utd goalkeeper after win over West Ham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes David de Gea is a "great" goalkeeper and rejects the notion the Spain international cannot play with his feet. Widespread reports in Spain last week claimed De Gea failed to make Luis Enrique's 55-man World Cup shortlist and cannot therefore be selected for next month's showpiece event in Qatar.
SB Nation
Lasses Match Preview: Sunderland Women travel down to St Mary’s to take on newly promoted Southampton
Tickets: Tickets cost £8 for adults and £2 for under 18’s. Tickets are still available on Southampton’s website. Travel: If you’re looking to make the trip from the Northeast, then your best bet is to join onto the A1 (M) from either the A19 or A690. Stay on the A1 (M) until you pass Doncaster and then join onto the M18 in order to get to the M1. At Northampton, join onto the A43 and take this until you can link onto the A34. Finally, you join onto the M3 and follow signs for A33 into Southampton.
BBC
'Beautiful feeling to reach a century of goals' - Rashford
Rashford speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We didn't play well but good to win games like that. If we want to achieve our aims we have to win games like that. "Beautiful feeling [to get his 100th goal]. Something I have been working on, I feel I need to score more goals like that and keep getting in those areas. Pleased that I have managed to score today and it's always good to score regardless of whether Gareth Southgate is watching or not.
SB Nation
Graeme Souness: “Liverpool Are A Shadow”
After Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Leeds United last night, the latest in a series of disappointing results for this season’s Reds, we were treated to another round of pundits dissecting what is wrong with Jürgen Klopp’s side. The answer is neither simple nor short, and it can be hard to distill their numerous problems into a brief assessment during a post-game panel.
BBC
Emily Rudge: England captain says being paid to play at World Cup is welcome 'first step'
Venue: Headingley Stadium, Leeds Date: Tuesday, 1 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England captain Emily Rudge has said being paid to play at the...
ESPN
Flamengo beat 10-man Athletico-PR for third Copa Liberatdores title
Flamengo marched unbeaten to a third Copa Libertadores title after topping Athletico-PR 1-0 in the all-Brazilian final on Saturday. Gabriel Barbosa starred in the final yet again by producing the only goal in a half-full Metropolitano Stadium in Ecuador. - Vickery: Worthy champions Flamengo dominant in final. - Stream on...
