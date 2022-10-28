Read full article on original website
BBC
Charity boss named as the next Church of Scotland moderator
The Church of Scotland has named its next moderator of the General Assembly. The Reverend Sally Foster-Fulton, 58, who lives in Glasgow, has led poverty relief charity Christian Aid in Scotland since 2016. She will take a year's sabbatical to become the Kirk's ambassador at home and abroad for 12...
BBC
India bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 141, many still missing
At least 141 people died when a pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed in India's western state of Gujarat. A local official said most of those who had died were women, children or elderly. The bridge in Morbi had been reopened just a week ago after repairs. There was overcrowding on the...
BBC
Morbi bridge collapse: India police arrest nine after disaster
Police in the Indian state of Gujarat have arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed at least 141 people. Four of those detained are employees of a firm contracted to maintain the bridge in the town of Morbi. Hundreds were on the structure...
Man attacks UK migrant processing centre, kills himself - Reuters photographer
DOVER, England, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A man threw petrol bombs attached to fireworks at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday and then killed himself, a Reuters photographer said.
BBC
Davido's young son drowns: Nigerian police question staff
Nigerian police have taken in eight domestic workers for questioning following the death of the three-year-old son of Afrobeats star Davido. A police spokesman confirmed to the BBC that Ifeanyi Adeleke, who turned three last month, had drowned on Monday. According to media reports, it happened in the swimming pool...
BBC
Australian families of IS fighters repatriated from Syrian camp
Four women and 13 children who were family members of fighters of the Islamic State group (IS) have been repatriated to Australia. The group arrived on Saturday having spent years in Syrian detention camps. Some 60 Australians are to be repatriated, officials say. Thousands of people who joined IS and...
BBC
Leigh Griffiths: Former Celtic and Scotland striker opens up on fall from grace
Former Celtic and Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths admits his career as a professional footballer could be over, although he retains hope a manager will "pick up the phone". The 32-year-old has been without a club for five months and is currently training with Livingston. Griffiths has also opened up to...
BBC
Electric bike crash: Cardiff father-of-six Ian Jones dies
A family have said their world "will never be the same" following the death of a father-of-six in an electric bike crash. Ian Jones died after the accident at about 22:00 BST on Friday, October 28, near Aldi on Caerphilly Road, Cardiff. Mr Jones, 61, from Heath, Cardiff, who had...
Man hurls firebombs at UK immigration center, kills himself
LONDON (AP) — An attacker threw firebombs an immigration center in the English port town of Dover on Sunday before killing himself, officials said. Two other people were lightly injured in the attack and over 700 migrants had to be relocated. The Kent Police force said “two to three incendiary devices” were thrown at the facility where recently arrived migrants are taken, and two people received “minor injuries.” A news photographer at the scene said a man drove up and threw three gas bombs at the facility before driving to a nearby gas station and killing himself. Police confirmed that “the suspect was identified, and very quickly located at a nearby petrol station, and confirmed deceased.” The force said “a further device was found and confirmed safe within the suspect’s vehicle.”
Trial opens of ex-French minister who allegedly employed phantom assistant
Michel Mercier accused of embezzling public funds by employing wife, daughter and made-up assistant
BBC
Rapist Lincoln Thomson struck off care worker register
A rapist has been struck off the care worker register after a hearing found his conduct was "fundamentally incompatible" with the profession. Lincoln Thomson, formerly of Kelso, was jailed in March for raping two women while they slept. The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) said it raised "significant concerns" about...
White House invites dozens of nations for ransomware summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit starting Monday that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks. The second International Counter Ransomware Summit will focus on priorities such as ensuring...
BBC
Addenbrooke's: Tanker driver sentenced over cyclist's death
A fuel tanker driver has been sentenced after admitting killing a cyclist near the hospital she worked at. Physiotherapist Anna Garratt-Quinton, 22, died near Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on 7 October 2021. Peterborough Magistrates' Court was told Richard Hardcastle, 28, attempted to turn left at a roundabout but hit and...
BBC
Bristol march calls on government to help with childcare costs
People protesting about the challenges many working parents face are on a march through Bristol. The March of the Mummies campaign wants "affordable childcare, flexible working and properly paid parental leave". One organiser Helen Ince said she faced "employment and childcare systems that work for none but the wealthiest of...
BBC
Brixton shooting: Drill rapper and Deliveroo driver named as victims
The son of a boxing promoter has become the latest in a string of drill rappers who have died in violent attacks in London. Lamar Scott, 27, who performed as Perm, was shot after a car chase in Brixton, south London, on Sunday. His father is boxing promoter Dean Whyte...
‘Underpaid, undervalued’: March of the Mummies protests take place across UK
Thousands join demonstration against a childcare structure they say is setting families up for failure
Windrush compensation scheme beset by slow repayments to victims
Simon Murray, official overseeing programme, said he is concerned at the number of people who have died before receiving anything
BBC
Man tried to abduct boy, six, at Middlesbrough Diwali festival
A man tried to abduct a six-year-old boy during a festival celebrating Diwali in Middlesbrough, police say. It happened on Saturday at about 18:15 BST in the town's Centre Square. Cleveland Police said the man grabbed the youngster by the wrist and tried to pull him away from his mother...
BBC
Ukraine war: Kyiv locals seen queuing for water
Video obtained by the BBC shows people in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv queuing for water from communal pumps, after Russian missiles struck key facilities across the country. The mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko said 40% of consumers in Kyiv remained without power and 270,000 homes had no power.
BBC
Child exploitation warning for Stockport's youth justice system
Stockport's youth justice service must improve its work with children at risk of exploitation, a watchdog has said. The service has been rated as "requires improvement", with officials raising concerns that too many children are being excluded from school. The new report also highlighted the need for better support for...
