BBC
Electric bike crash: Cardiff father-of-six Ian Jones dies
A family have said their world "will never be the same" following the death of a father-of-six in an electric bike crash. Ian Jones died after the accident at about 22:00 BST on Friday, October 28, near Aldi on Caerphilly Road, Cardiff. Mr Jones, 61, from Heath, Cardiff, who had...
BBC
Safety call after Kishorn quarry worker crushed death
A worker's death at a Highland quarry has prompted a sheriff to call for an industry-wide alert on the safe use of quarrying equipment. Pawel Kocik was working on a stone crusher when he was accidently struck by the arm of an excavator. Sheriff Gary Aitken said the Health and...
BBC
Sale firefighter killed in the line of duty honoured with plaque
A firefighter who was killed in the line of duty more than a century ago has been honoured with a plaque near the site of his death. John Johnson Hunt died when he was hit by a falling roof while fighting a fire at the Brooklands Hotel in Sale, Greater Manchester, in 1909.
BBC
Itaewon crush: First emergency call came hours before crush
The first call to police from Itaewon came at 18:34 local time - several hours before the deadly crush took place. The caller to South Korea's 112 emergency number said they were on the main street to Itaewon and an alley next to the Hamilton hotel was becoming dangerously crowded.
BBC
Arrest after stolen Rolls-Royce Dawn stopped on M69 motorway
A man has been arrested after a stolen Rolls-Royce car believed to be worth more than £200,000 was stopped by police on a motorway. Leicestershire Police said the Rolls-Royce Dawn was reported stolen from the London Road area of Leicester last month. The vehicle was identified on the M69...
BBC
Probe launched into cause of Blairgowrie laundrette blaze
An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fire that destroyed a laundrette premises in Perthshire. Nine fire engines were dispatched to the blaze at Blair's Laundry in Blairgowrie's Emma Street on Friday evening. More than 40 firefighters worked throughout the night to extinguish the blaze. Witnesses reported...
BBC
Morbi bridge collapse: The brothers who died in Sunday's disaster
On Sunday evening, Chirag Mucchadiya, 20, and his brothers, Dharmik, 17, and Chetan, 15 went on an outing. They told their mother Kantaben they were going to "julto pul", or hanging bridge - a historic colonial era suspension footbridge, which had reopened just a few days earlier, after months of repairs.
BBC
Damage to sunken WW2 tank in Studland Bay probed by police
Damage to a historically significant tank that sank during World War Two has prompted a police investigation. The previously well-preserved amphibious Valentine tank was one of seven to sink at Studland Bay, off the coast of Purbeck in Dorset, during a D-Day training exercise in April 1944. But divers recently...
BBC
Riot police called as youths rampage in Dundee
Riot police were called in after a group of youths blocked roads in Dundee with bonfires and hurled fireworks in the street. The disorder began on Beauly Square in the Kirkton area at about 17:30 on Monday and continued for several hours. Drivers were forced to turn back from the...
BBC
Dorchester: Six-year-old girl airlifted after crash
A six-year-old girl has been airlifted to hospital after a car crash. Police officers were called to the A37 at Holywell Cross in Dorset at about 20:00 BST on Saturday when a Ford Focus and Mercedes collided. The driver of the Ford, who sustained serious injuries, and two passengers, who...
BBC
Police boss apologises to murdered woman's family
A police force's most senior officer has apologised to the family of a woman who was murdered by her former partner. Kerry Power, 36, was strangled by David Wilder in Plymouth in 2013. On the night she died she called 999, but did not speak and so the call was...
BBC
Lightwater: One dead and another injured after bridge crash
A woman has died and another was left seriously injured after the car they were in hit a bridge. A Ford Fiesta Zetec crashed in the early hours of Tuesday on the A322 near Broadway Road in Lightwater. The driver, a woman aged in her 20s, was pronounced dead at...
BBC
Rowan Thompson: Trust failures contributed to death - coroner
Communication failures at a mental health trust "probably caused or contributed to" the death of a teenager at a hospital, a coroner has said. Rowan Thompson died at Greater Manchester Mental Health Trust's (GMMH) Prestwich Hospital in October 2020. An inquest at Rochdale Coroner's Court heard poor communication led to...
BBC
Eastleigh: Man and woman unconscious after attack
Two have been arrested over an attack that left a man and woman unconscious with serious injuries. At 02:23 BST on Sunday, police were called to Leigh Road in Eastleigh following reports of a group of people being assaulted. The hurt pair, in their 20s, were taken to hospital, where...
BBC
Finn Barker: Danger driver laughed at speeding footage, say police
A driver who laughed when shown footage of himself speeding and using the wrong side of roads in the Yorkshire Dales has appeared in court. Police said Finn Thomas Barker, 21, from Skipton, North Yorkshire, laughed at his "Stig-like manoeuvres", a reference to the BBC TV show Top Gear. He...
