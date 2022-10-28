Read full article on original website
BBC
One in six patients should not be in hospital
Record numbers of people are experiencing long waits in emergency departments because hospital beds are full and doctors are struggling to get patients out. NHS statistics published on Tuesday show that A&E waiting times in September were the worst on record. Separate figures also showed that the average number of...
‘Harrowing’ report reveals 45 babies died needlessly in one of NHS’ worst-ever maternity scandals
AT LEAST 45 babies died needlessly in one of the NHS’ worst ever maternity scandals, an inquiry revealed today. Decades of failings across East Kent Hospitals left dozens suffering 'unacceptably poor' care. Investigators said 45 baby deaths between 2009 and 2020 across the trust could have been avoided. Maternity...
How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’
At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
You need to pay nurses, patient tells Sunak during hospital visit
Rishi Sunak was confronted by a patient about nurses’ pay, during a visit to a hospital in Croydon.Catherine Poole, a 77-year-old patient who is recovering from surgery, gave the Prime Minister a short lecture when he arrived for a chat on her ward.The south Londoner, who told him she was hoping to go from home from Croydon University Hospital in south London in the coming days, was asked by Mr Sunak how the hospital’s nurses were looking after her.You are not trying, you need to try harderPatient Catherine PooleAs Mr Sunak crouched down to have a word with her, she...
Patients dying outside A&E, hospital corridors as makeshift wards – and it’s only October
Last week, a hospital trust in Bury offered its condolences to the family of an elderly patient who died in the back of an ambulance after waiting a reported three hours just to get into A&E. Doctors came out to try to treat the patient in the vehicle, but unfortunately...
Pfizer says it has made an RSV vaccine that protects newborns against severe illness — and will file for FDA approval within weeks
A new RSV vaccine for pregnant people from Pfizer protected newborns from severe disease for at least 6 months.
BBC
Eighteen deaths following Tees health trusts' safety lapses
Eighteen people died at two Teesside hospital trusts following patient safety lapses over a 12-month period. Sixteen such deaths were recorded at the South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, with two at the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust. Patient safety incidents, as defined by the NHS, are any...
NHS yet to see ‘a single penny’ of promised £500m emergency fund
Exclusive: discharge funding to relieve hospital delays promised by Thérèse Coffey in September has not materialised
Fears Covid surge will force care homes to impose harsh visiting restrictions this winter
A surge in Covid cases over winter could lead to harsh visiting restrictions being reimposed in care homes and hospitals, MPs and campaigners have warned. Families are still facing a “postcode lottery” of Covid restrictions in care homes, with visiting times restricted and personal protective equipment (PPE) obligatory. However MPs are worried that some will reimpose even harsher measures if Covid cases rise this winter. Daily global Covid infections are projected to rise slowly to around 18.7 million by February, up from the current 16.7 million average daily cases this October. In the UK, the current wave of Covid...
BBC
Southend Hospital ambulance handover unit aims to reduce delays
A&E patients will be seen at a hospital's new ambulance handover unit in an attempt to tackle delays. The Southend Hospital unit will accommodate 12 patients and they will be supervised by a dedicated clinician. Latest NHS figures showed that more than a third of patients visiting A&E departments in...
Experts debate how to solve the ongoing NHS crisis
It is widely known additional pressures and longer waiting times have grown as NHS staff have experienced stresses like they never have before.To discuss how to heal these ongoing issues facing the National Health Service, The Independent gathered experts in their field for an online panel event hosted by our health correspondent Rebecca Thomas. Dr Alexis Paton, director at the Centre for Health and Society, Hannah Barham-Brown, a GP and also deputy leader of the Women’s Equality Party, and Sean O’Sullivan, Head of Health and Social Policy for the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), joined us to explain how they...
BBC
NHS Scotland needs five years to recover - Health secretary
Scotland's NHS is not performing well and will take "at least five years" to fix, the health secretary has said. Humza Yousaf warned this winter would be "the most challenging the NHS has faced". He said hospitals were dealing with the legacy of the pandemic, tighter budgets and reduced staffing.
Nurses ‘working one day a week for free’
Nurses work the equivalent of one day a week for free, according to a new analysis of pay.Researchers from London Economics, commissioned by the Royal College of Nursing, looked at pay in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland since 2010.They found that in real terms, based on a five-day week, the salary of an experienced nurse has fallen by 20%.A pay rise would help save NHS money because of how expensive it is to hire staff internationally, which is currently the main recruitment method adopted by the Government, according to the analysis.The high costs of staff turnover suggest that staff...
boldsky.com
Expert Article: Diabetes And Oral Health; How Does Diabetes Affect Our Mouths?
Diabetes mellitus is a disease of abnormal protein, fat, and carbohydrate metabolism that causes acute and long-term complications due to a complete or partial lack of insulin. Types of diabetes:. ● Type 1: results from an absolute lack of insulin. ● Type 2: results from insulin resistance and an insulin...
Medical News Today
Complications of untreated schizophrenia
A lack of access to treatment or an inability to follow a treatment plan can increase the likelihood of complications from schizophrenia. Schizophrenia is a chronic mental health condition that can have several serious complications, particularly if a person does not receive treatment. Though treatment can help people with schizophrenia...
I’m a nurse and patients are losing their lives due to NHS crisis, it has to stop
WHEN nurses, junior doctors and ambulance workers are all threatening strike action, you know the NHS is on the brink. England is already short of 12,000 hospital doctors and more than 50,000 nurses and midwives, while in Scotland, nursing and midwifery vacancies are up by 24 per cent in a year.
rsvplive.ie
HSE issue urgent warning for parents before children go trick or treating
The HSE has issued an urgent warning for parents before their children go trick or treating. With emergency services dealing with a spike in cases during this time, the HSE and Children's Health Ireland teamed up to give parents advice. They explained that families are urged to follow their top...
BBC
NHS Blood and Transplant minorities staff 'face discrimination'
People from a black and ethnic minority background "experienced inequality and discrimination" while working for NHS Blood and Transplant, a report says. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected blood services operations at its Bristol headquarters, and five other centres in August. It found "safe and effective care" was given by...
ajmc.com
Case Report Describes Thrombocytopenia Secondary to Iron-Deficiency Anemia
A recently published report describes the diagnosis and treatment of a case of iron-deficiency anemia–associated thrombocytopenia secondary to recurrent nosebleeds. While iron-deficiency anemia (IDA) is the most common type of anemia globally, it is only rarely associated with thrombocytopenia. A report published in the Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health describes a case of IDA-associated thrombocytopenia secondary to recurrent epistaxis.
Medical News Today
Seizure after stroke: What to know
There are two types of stroke: ischemic and hemorrhagic. Either type may cause seizures. Medical professionals refer to such seizures as “post-stroke seizures.”. Ischemic stroke occurs when a blockage within a blood vessel interrupts the blood supply to the brain. Hemorrhagic stroke occurs due to a bleed on or around the brain.
