Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Rapist Lincoln Thomson struck off care worker register
A rapist has been struck off the care worker register after a hearing found his conduct was "fundamentally incompatible" with the profession. Lincoln Thomson, formerly of Kelso, was jailed in March for raping two women while they slept. The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) said it raised "significant concerns" about...
BBC
Lincoln: Staff shortages blamed for psychiatric unit temporary closure
A psychiatric care unit in Lincolnshire has been forced to temporarily close due to a shortage of staff, health bosses have said. The Hartsholme Centre in Lincoln is a 10-bed unit which provides psychiatric intensive care for men. Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) said staff shortages meant it was...
BBC
One in six patients should not be in hospital
Record numbers of people are experiencing long waits in emergency departments because hospital beds are full and doctors are struggling to get patients out. NHS statistics published on Tuesday show that A&E waiting times in September were the worst on record. Separate figures also showed that the average number of...
BBC
Powys: Schools may go online one day a week to cut costs
Pupils could be taught online one day a week to help schools balance the books, a council has suggested. Wearing coats in classrooms and leaving jobs unfilled are other cost saving ideas sent to headteachers in Powys in a briefing document. Every option must be considered to deal with a...
Comments / 0