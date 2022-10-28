Local business ‘Ski Butlers’ pledge 1% of all sales to environmental organizations

PARK CITY, Utah – Ski Butlers , the Park City-based company specializing in ski and snowboard rental deliveries, joined 1% for the Planet , pledging to donate 1% of annual sales to support environmental organizations.

1% for the Planet is a global network of businesses, individuals, and environmental partners tackling our planet’s most pressing environmental issues. Other members of 1% for the Planet include companies such as Patagonia, Boxed Water, Klean Kanteen, and Sunski.

“One of our five core values is to give back to the local communities that have given us so much,” says Bryn Carey, CEO of Ski Butlers. “By joining 1% for the Planet, this gives us a platform to lead on giving back, which hopefully inspires other businesses and leaders to support the environment and change the world.”

Since partnering with 1% for the Planet, Ski Butlers already donated $5,852 to Bonneville Environmental Foundation , a non-profit organization that focuses on restoring freshwater ecosystems and catalyzing a renewable energy future, as well as an additional $2,400 to Carbonfund.org , whose goal is to make it easy for individuals, businesses, and organizations to reduce and offset their climate impact.

“Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment, and only 5% of that comes from businesses. The planet needs bigger support than this, and our growing network of business members are doing their part to increase giving and support on-the-ground outcomes. We’re excited to welcome Ski Butlers to our global movement,” says Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet.

1% for the Planet, founded in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, is a global non-profit organization that hopes to inspire businesses and individuals to support environmental partners through membership and everyday actions. Business members and individual members of 1% for the Planet have given hundreds of millions of dollars to approved environmental partners.

To volunteer or learn more about 1% for the Planet, check out their homepage at onepercentfortheplanet.org .

