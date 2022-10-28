Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, October 28, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Amplify Energy (AMPY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at ROTH Capital; tgt $12

> Customers Bancorp (CUBI) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt raised to $44

> Royal KPN (KKPNY) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Downgrades:

> DigitalOcean (DOCN) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Globe Life (GL) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $114

> Kearny Financial (KRNY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point; tgt lowered to $11

> Norsk Hydro (NHYDY) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> ResMed (RMD) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup

> Teck Resources (TECK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup

> XPeng (XPEV) downgraded to Sell from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $3.18

Others:

> Alithya (ALYA) initiated with a Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

> AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) initiated with a Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt $15

> Cresco Labs (CRLBF) assumed with a Buy at BTIG Research

> Curaleaf (CURLF) assumed with a Buy at BTIG Research

> Green Thumb (GTBIF) assumed with a Buy at BTIG Research

> Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) initiated with a Neutral at B. Riley Securities; tgt $72

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here and here.

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.