Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, October 28, 2022

By 24/7 Wall St. Staff
 4 days ago
This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Amplify Energy (AMPY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at ROTH Capital; tgt $12

> Customers Bancorp (CUBI) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt raised to $44

> Royal KPN (KKPNY) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Downgrades:

> DigitalOcean (DOCN) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Globe Life (GL) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $114

> Kearny Financial (KRNY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point; tgt lowered to $11

> Norsk Hydro (NHYDY) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> ResMed (RMD) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup

> Teck Resources (TECK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup

> XPeng (XPEV) downgraded to Sell from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $3.18

Others:

> Alithya (ALYA) initiated with a Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

> AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) initiated with a Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt $15

> Cresco Labs (CRLBF) assumed with a Buy at BTIG Research

> Curaleaf (CURLF) assumed with a Buy at BTIG Research

> Green Thumb (GTBIF) assumed with a Buy at BTIG Research

> Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) initiated with a Neutral at B. Riley Securities; tgt $72

