When Painful Memories Haunt Us
Eradicating and suppressing painful memories may have detrimental effects to our health. Memories, even painful ones, can serve to challenge our "fixed identities," which can help us grow in new ways. Suppression-induced forgetting, thought-stopping, and recontextualizing painful memories can change the way we remember and reduce the pain. Some memories...
Descendant review – powerful Netflix documentary on the legacy of slavery
Descendent, Margaret Brown’s documentary about the search for America’s last known slave ship, begins with a distant figure kayaking through a sun-dappled swamp. Green leaves blanket the water’s surface and the rower’s strokes are slow and meditative. Nothing to see here, just a man – a Black man, we gather, as he glides closer – in nature, accompanied by the buzz of insects and the lone egret that is keeping watch. It’s a strikingly bucolic beginning for a work about so devastating a subject. We’re in for something different here, is the film’s opening gambit. It’s an unspoken promise that Descendent lives up to.
A World Where Death Isn’t the End
Perhaps the most painful moment following the death of a loved one is the split second after you reflexively pick up your phone to give them a call, or the instant after you tuck away an anecdote to share the next time you see them. These are the moments when the finality of death—previously ephemeral, almost unbelievable—finally registers.
How To Strengthen Our Faith
Figurine En Céramique Blanche De L'illustration De L'angePhoto de Pixabay. Spiritual and religious teachings often speak in great details about “faith.” In times of challenges, people like to say “have faith.” And because we humans are fascinating beings, whenever something unhealthy is removed from our lives, and due to our attachment to it, again, we say “have faith.”
The Unaddressed Moral Dimensions of Trauma
The current models for psychological trauma ignore the essential moral dimensions of experiencing trauma. When a traumatized person feels the injustice or violation of a trauma, it is not sufficient to help them find ways to relax or forget. Often, victims of trauma feel a moral responsibility to respond to...
You Are Enough
So many of us spend so much of our time believing in so many lies. We are burdened by the world we have created. Everyday, countless souls wake up feeling bad about themselves due to the unhealthy, and often realistic expectations that are put on them. Right from childhood, we’re conditioned to strive to be “better” than others, and if we’re not, we’re made to feel bad about ourselves.
A Letter To The Heartbroken
The dictionary defines "feisty" as a person who is relatively small but very lively, determined and courageous. This was an accurate depiction of the girl who lived just two doors down from me in the dorms. She was about 4-foot-2 with an attitude, yet the sweetest and most caring girl I have ever met.
Opinion: A Narcissist Wants The Power to Ruin Their Victims
Many years ago I began therapy after dating a narcissist for the first time in my life. Although things appeared perfect on the surface of my life, it didn’t matter. I had an amazing support system, a healthy relationship, and I was still falling apart. In fact, I was acting out on my new partner and projecting things on him that were based on the trauma from my past. I was drinking more than I should have been, which led to me saying things to him that were extremely hurtful and not true. I realized I was getting worse emotionally, not better, and it was time to do something before I continued to spiral out of control.
