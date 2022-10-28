ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Denny McLain wins AL Cy Young

1913 — Notre Dame meets Army for the first time and comes away with a 35-13 win behind Gus Dorias’ 14-of-17 passing for 243 yards. 1938 — George Woolf, riding for regular jockey Red Pollard, leads Seabiscuit to a four-length victory over the heavily favored U.S. Triple Crown champion, War Admiral, in the Pimlico Special match race at Baltimore. A crowd of 40,000 spectators turn out for the winner-take-all match race with a purse of $15,000.
This Date in Baseball-Campanella wins NL MVP

1916 — New York theater owner and producer Harry H. Frazee bought the Boston Red Sox for $675,000. 1938 — Ernie Lombardi of Cincinnati won the National League MVP award. Lombardi led the league in batting with a .342 mark. 1951 — Brooklyn’s Roy Campanella won the first...
76ers stripped of 2nd-round picks next 2 years for tampering

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NBA stripped the Philadelphia 76ers of second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 on Monday after an investigation into tampering during offseason free-agency moves. The league said the Sixers engaged in discussions involving free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. before the date when...
Monday Sports In Briefs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed by rain Monday night with the matchup tied 1-1, pushing the entire Fall Classic schedule back one day. The rainout moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when...
NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. CINCINNATI BENGALS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — CINCINNATI: WR Ja'Marr Chase, WR Stanley Morgan, CB Eli Apple, HB Trayveon Williams, DT Josh Tupou, OT D'Ante Smith, G Jackson Carman. CLEVELAND: QB Kellen Mond, CB Denzel Ward, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, T Chris Hubbard, G Wyatt Teller, TE David Njoku, DT Perrion Winfrey.
For Dolphins, the Tua-and-Tyreek show is starting to roll

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It’s been nearly four decades since the Miami Dolphins finished a season with the highest-rated passer in the NFL. And they’ve never had a receiver lead the league in yards. Hello, Tua Tagovailoa. Hello, Tyreek Hill. There was a now-infamous video that...
Eagles head into short week standing as lone unbeaten at 7-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A.J. Brown had already caught three touchdown passes and was running toward his fourth when — boom! — he got caught from behind and had to settle for a mere 43-yard gain. “My teammates gave me a hard time for that,” Brown said, laughing....
Milwaukee plays Detroit, aims for 5th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (2-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5-0, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -12.5; over/under is 229. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Detroit looking to extend its four-game home winning streak. Milwaukee finished 12-4 in Central Division action and 27-14 at home a...
Kamara, Saints eager to build on dominant Week 8 showing

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back and offensive captain Alvin Kamara is eager to see whether a dominant Week 8 victory over Las Vegas represented an important first step toward salvaging a season that looked in danger of slipping away. Kamara emphasized that he wants to see consistency,...
Utah 121, Memphis 105

MEMPHIS (105) Aldama 1-7 1-2 3, Brooks 6-16 4-8 19, Adams 1-4 0-1 2, Konchar 2-8 0-0 4, Morant 12-18 12-15 37, Clarke 4-7 0-2 8, Lofton Jr. 2-5 1-2 5, Roddy 0-8 2-2 2, Tillman 3-4 2-7 8, Chandler 1-3 1-3 3, Jones 5-9 0-0 12, Williams Jr. 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 38-92 23-42 105.
Titans again pound opponents with Derrick Henry, defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have two-time rushing champ Derrick Henry and a punishing defense, so the two-time AFC South division winners are leaning into their strengths right now. Pound opponents into submission. Ryan Tannehill snapped his start streak because of a sprained right ankle and illness.
Monday's Transactions

NBA — Announced they have rescinded Philadelphia's second-round pick in each of the 2023 and 2024 drafts due to a violation of the free agency discussion period rule. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released CB Daryl Worley. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted DT Domenique Davis and WR Trenton Irwin from the...
Justin Turner wins MLB's Clemente Award for philanthropy

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner won Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy on Monday. Turner was presented the award at the World Series shortly before Game 3 was rained out, two years after he was criticized by...
Washington plays conference rival Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (3-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (3-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -4.5; over/under is 219.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Philadelphia take the court. Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference action and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22...
NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Thursday PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at HOUSTON TEXANS:...
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison

HOU McCullers Jr.(R)220-02.462-11.502-13.142-0 PHI Suárez(L)8:03p421-01.865-44.066-33.162-0 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Raiders search for answers following 'embarrassing' loss

By the time the Las Vegas Raiders crossed midfield for the first time all day, Derek Carr and Davante Adams were spectators and the New Orleans Saints were putting the finishing touches on a dominating win. Whatever good feeling a victory over the hapless Houston Texans provided a week ago...
L.A. Clippers 95, Houston 93

HOUSTON (93) Gordon 5-11 0-0 12, Smith Jr. 2-8 0-0 4, Sengun 4-8 6-6 14, Green 4-17 4-7 13, Porter Jr. 5-13 2-2 13, Eason 2-7 2-2 6, Garuba 1-2 0-0 2, Martin Jr. 9-17 3-6 23, Christopher 0-0 0-0 0, Mathews 1-2 0-0 3, Nix 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 34-88 17-23 93.
Milwaukee 110, Detroit 108

Percentages: FG .446, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Bogdanovic 3-6, Cunningham 3-9, Livers 1-2, Bey 1-4, Diallo 0-1, Hayes 0-1, Stewart 0-2, Ivey 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cunningham, Noel, Stewart). Turnovers: 12 (Cunningham 5, Ivey 3, Stewart 2, Bogdanovic, Hayes). Steals: 9 (Bey...
