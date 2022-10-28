ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlantic

Why Do We Keep Writing About Life After Death?

By Mary Stachyra Lopez
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m8R75_0iq6Zgcz00
Toronto Star / Getty

When the world is at war, and you’ve endured night after night of fires and bombs going off all around you, how do you make sense of your own survival? For the unnamed narrator of R. P. Lister’s short story “My Grandfather’s Ghost”—published in The Atlantic in 1960—the solution is to transform the experience into a sort of tall tale, playing up the comedic moments over the real fear, long after the danger has passed. After hearing the whistle of a bomb during the London Blitz, the narrator races up to the roof—but, he claims, he’s fleeing his grandfather’s spirit. He tries to convince himself that the ghost is a figment of his imagination, but still takes cover in a passageway, hoping that the older man—despite tracking him down from the grave—will go away. The chaos of the city around him becomes less important as he relays asides about the spirit’s supposed prior messages.

When writers want to to know what is unknowable, to make sense out of the senseless, or to right wrongs, it’s natural to explore death and the afterlife. While in Lister’s story the narrator’s understated humor serves as a distraction from the fear of the situation, other authors—such as Joy Williams in her 2021 novel, Harrow—prefer to stare directly into the void. “For decades now,” Anthony Domestico notes, “Williams has been consumed with this question: What will death be like, and how would we live differently if we knew?” ​Yet some writers have another impulse, as Tope Folarin writes in a review of Namwali Serpell’s new book, The Furrows: They refuse to “accept death as the last word on a loved one’s life; the desire to hold on, to imagine, to desperately dream that the end is not the end.” That desire is particularly poignant in Maisy Card’s novel, These Ghosts Are Family. The spirits in her work cannot be escaped; they demand accountability for both historical and recent injustice.

The question of what happens when we die provides us an opportunity to ponder our biggest existential questions, whether we embrace or run away from our ghosts. In whatever form they take, they reinforce how attached we are to our own lives. As the poet Andrea Cohen writes, “Any ghost will / tell you— / the last thing / we mean / to do / is leave you.”

Every Friday in the Books Briefing, we thread together Atlantic stories on books that share similar ideas. Know other book lovers who might like this guide? Forward them this email.

When you buy a book using a link in this newsletter, we receive a commission. Thank you for supporting The Atlantic.

What We’re Reading

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D3COj_0iq6Zgcz00

Fred Ramage / Getty; Bert Hardy / Getty; The Atlantic

Other worlds ended that night, but not mine

“The night was cloudy, and not the faintest speck of light was visible from the opaquely shrouded town; the principal sound was the distant, thin drone of another bomb chugging its way across London toward Enfield or Elstree or Edgware or some other northerly objective. After a time the drone stopped, but I could see no indication of where the bomb fell. And then I became suddenly aware that my grandfather’s ghost had gone. ”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ucJdm_0iq6Zgcz00

Paul Spella / The Atlantic

Ghosting

“How cavalier

people are—

with language

and with silence.”

Hulton Archive / Getty

An epic novel haunted by the ghosts of colonialism

“Like other works of Caribbean literature, These Ghosts Are Family takes a wide-ranging approach to its depiction of undead spirits. The titular beings aren’t just malevolent boogeymen who show up to frighten the living, as in a Halloween tale. Rather, they drift in and out of the humans’ perception, shifting people’s relationship to the world around them by compelling overdue reckonings. Some of Card’s ghosts … are born of recent familial wrongs. Others force characters to remember longer-buried transgressions, recalling the tradition of Haiti’s post-revolution zombie folklore, which emerged from imagined horror stories about enslaved people trapped in their bodies after death.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qi3ca_0iq6Zgcz00

Emin Ozmen / Magnum; The Atlantic

A world where death isn’t the end

“The book traverses many genres and points of view, but it is primarily concerned with exploring one of the most enduring human impulses: the inability to accept death as the last word on a loved one’s life; the desire to hold on, to imagine, to desperately dream that the end is not the end.”

Joe Sohm / Universal Images / Getty; Getty; Catherine Falls / Getty; Cedric von Niederhausern / The Atlantic

The prophet of nothingness

“For [Joy] Williams, unknowing is the route to God, and grace’s gift is to remind humanity of its insignificance. Nothingness provides Harrow with its most consistent drumbeat. Sentimental language, our profit-maximizing society, and the ravaged world it has left behind: All must be purged before new life can reappear. Grace comes only after harrowing.”

About us: This week’s newsletter is written by Mary Stachyra Lopez. Her favorite ghost story is Patrick Stewart’s reading of A Christmas Carol.

Comments, questions, typos? Reply to this email to reach the Books Briefing team.

Did you get this newsletter from a friend? Sign yourself up.

Comments / 16

guest
2d ago

The human, though many, are weak. They see themselves eat and grow, and grow. They have no idea, of their purpose, yet the revel in their living, and why it must end. They see these things, yet not the purpose. This is the failing of those appointed to instruct. Still daily, they see themselves die, and others, yet still not discern. The few who know, cannot lead them for their own foolishness. But God’s Plan continues regardless, and soon the great Satan, will show them their destiny. And so flesh will continue till there is none, then God takes charge.

Reply
3
Related
The Atlantic

A World Where Death Isn’t the End

Perhaps the most painful moment following the death of a loved one is the split second after you reflexively pick up your phone to give them a call, or the instant after you tuck away an anecdote to share the next time you see them. These are the moments when the finality of death—previously ephemeral, almost unbelievable—finally registers.
The Atlantic

I Didn’t Want My Children to Know—And Then I Did

For many years, Achut Deng’s survival required her to focus, not on the multiple tragedies and near-death experiences that she had endured before reaching the age of 10, but on the safety and stability that she was precariously striving toward. So when she had children of her own, eventually building a middle-class life in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, she decided to protect their innocence—an innocence she herself was never afforded—and keep her story to herself. Or, at least, she tried.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Atlantic

Kanye West Destroys Himself

“Hatred destroys the hater.” When it comes to anti-Semitism, the questionable cliché is sometimes literally true. That’s because societies that spend their time pursuing and persecuting Jewish bogeymen fail to address the real roots of their concerns, whether they are political, economic, or personal. In practice, this means that those who embrace the conspiratorial currents of anti-Semitism are frequently the authors of their own demise, flailing against phantoms instead of overcoming their challenges.
The Independent

5 new books to read this week

Barbara Kingsolver, author of cult book The Poisonwood Bible, is back with her take on a classic…Fiction1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver is published in hardback by Faber & Faber, priced £20 (ebook £12.99). Available now#demoncopperhead by @barbara.kingsolver arrives in store in all its indie glory @faberbooks pic.twitter.com/45l4IARNQy— Dulwich Books (@DulwichBooks) October 17, 2022In this angry, funny, completely engrossing novel, Barbara Kingsolver transplants the David Copperfield story to 1990s Appalachia. It’s a perfect analogue – here too, the poor and disadvantaged struggle daily for survival, in a world where the odds are stacked against them and dangerous temptations are legion....
The Guardian

‘I thought my boyfriend of 10 years was going to propose – then he told me he was trans’

It was 3am and I’d had a lot to drink; two reasons why I was pressing my boyfriend of 10 years on why he hadn’t yet proposed. We were strong and happy, and loved each other madly, so his reticence seemed ludicrous to me when sober, let alone drunk. I suspect it was my ceaseless questioning that ultimately blew a fuse in his brain, because that’s when he told me his secret.
Phys.org

Findings show that the Vikings' self-image was influenced by Ancient Rome

In the Late Viking Age, a grave was built that looks very similar to one of the most spectacular graves of the Roman Age in Norway. The Hunn burial site in Østfold is a rich cultural landscape with over 145 visible burial mounds covering a span of almost two thousand years from the Late Bronze Age, 1100 BCE, to the end of the Viking Age, 1050 CE.
Central Oregonian

FAITH: Why are so many young people leaving the church?

It breaks my heart to see large number of parents, grandparents in my congregation whose children are not serving the Lord and have abandoned faithEvery month or so, I see a new article talking about and warning us all that millennials and Gen Z are leaving the church at an alarming rate. By all accounts, this appears to be a national trend that is not reversing, meaning those same young people are not coming back to church as adults and are abandoning Christianity altogether. I can remember reading an article about 20 years ago, not long after 9/11, that...
Chris Freyler

The Harsh Reality of Narcissists Abuse

Actually, it’s kind of weird what happens. I’m not 100% sure I was with a Narcissist, but I’m pretty sure. I was with something similar or strong traits because there is no other way to explain it. And the longer you are away, you will gain more clarity. But in the beginning, you will second guess every ounce of reality to justify their abusive behavior.
Mental_Floss

How Did King Tut Die?

When it comes to child kings, one name stands above the others: King Tut. Born circa 1343 BCE, Tutankhamun became the world’s most famous Egyptian pharaoh at the tender age of 9. While he ruled for a scant 10 years, his legacy lives on thanks to questions surrounding his reign, the discovery of his tomb in the early 20th century, and one enduring question: How did King Tut die?
Bella Smith

Update: One request is all it takes for a man to end a nearly four-year relationship.

I just recently contributed an article to NewsBreak that was about the guy who requested something seemingly bizarre from his fiance. You can read the story here. The update isn't great as the poster stated. They broke up after calling off their engagement. Her fiance denies any wrongdoing and says he only brought it up because he had a crush on someone and wanted to test the waters.
The Guardian

Cemeteries can show you what it means to be a person, and how this has changed

You can tell a lot about a place from the local cemetery. I make a point of visiting them whenever I travel somewhere new. You’d never catch me reading a history book; I find them deadly boring. But the texture of a place comes to life in the dates, recurring family names and professions inscribed on gravestones. Highgate Cemetery in north London, for example, has many graves inscribed with Oxon or Cantab, meaning their owner graduated from either Oxford or Cambridge university.
Darlene Lancer LMFT

A Narcissist's Capacity to Love

distant couple (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made)Takmeomeo. Anyone who’s loved a narcissist wonders, “Does he really love me?” “Does she appreciate me?” They’re torn between their love and their pain, between staying and leaving, but don't want to do either. Some swear they’re loved; others that they’re not. It’s confusing, because sometimes they experience caring companionship, only to be followed by demeaning behavior. Narcissists claim to love their family and partners, but do they?
TheDailyBeast

The Mysterious ‘Fifth Evangelist’ Who Created the Bible as We Know It

If you were traveling through the verdant Ethiopian highlands, you might make a stop at the Abba Gärima monastery about three miles east of Adwa in the northernmost part of the country. If you were a man—and you’d have to be to gain entry into the Orthodox monastery—then you might be permitted to look at the Abba Gärima Gospel books. These exquisitely illuminated manuscripts are the earliest evidence of the art of the Christian Aksumite kingdom. Legend holds that God stopped the sun in the sky so the copyist could finish them. Leafing through a Gospel book you would come...
Ingram Atkinson

Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?

Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.
Chris Freyler

Narcissistic Control And Gaslighting

Gaslighting is one of many weapons of choice a Narcissist chooses to confuse and break down the victim. They have done it for years, and it works for them. So they get better and better as the years go on.
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

111K+
Followers
7K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy