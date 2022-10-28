Read full article on original website
Harvard Astronomer Predicts as Many as 4 Quintillion Spaceships in Our Solar System
A Harvard astronomer has studied objects seen flying through our solar system (that are believed to be extraterrestrial vehicles) and has done some math to try to figure out how many there are. Apparently, it's a lot. According to astronomer Avi Loeb, there could be as many as 4 quintillion...
Black Holes May Hide a Mind-Bending Secret About Our Universe
A blizzard of research in the last decade on the inner lives of black holes has revealed unexpected connections between two views of the cosmos. (Leonardo Santamaria/The New York Times)
Why the James Webb Space Telescope's amazing 'Pillars of Creation' photo has astronomers buzzing
The James Webb Space Telescope's view of the famous "Pillars of Creation" reveals cosmic processes like never before. Here is what makes astronomers so excited.
Astronaut Captures Mysterious Blue Blobs Over Earth
An astronaut on the International Space Station captured an image of Earth showing mysterious blue orbs in the atmosphere.
Spooky artificial intelligence ‘can accurately predict the future’ – and it’s about to be asked more questions
ARTIFICIAL intelligence was asked to predict the future and was right over 99 per cent of the time, according to new research. Fortunately, the AI didn't predict a deadly apocalypse or a robot takeover. Instead, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Germany asked the...
Scientists Transformed Pure Water Into a Metal, And There's Footage
Pure water is an almost perfect insulator. Yes, water found in nature conducts electricity – but that's because of the impurities therein, which dissolve into free ions that allow an electric current to flow. Pure water only becomes "metallic" – electronically conductive – at extremely high pressures, beyond our current abilities to produce in a lab.
NASA's James Webb Telescope just unveiled an image of the Pillars of Creation
Newly formed stars are real show-stoppers from Webb's NIRCam.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Creepy AI reveals what a city on Mars would look like as Elon Musk plans for human colony in 2050
ELON Musk has big plans to start a human colony on Mars in his lifetime and artificial intelligence has predicted what this might look like. The SpaceX CEO has his sights set on ferrying one million people to the Red Planet by 2050. The U.S. Sun asked DALL·E, an artificially...
Meteor shower peaks this week: Best places, times to see Orionids
Sky watchers could be in for a treat this week. The Orionids meteor shower will peak Friday, Oct. 21 – Saturday, Oct. 22, though you may still see plenty of shooting starts in the days surrounding the peak. The best time to watch the Orionids will be in the predawn hours of Friday morning.
'Potentially dangerous' asteroid nearing Earth is increasing in speed
Another replay of Armageddon? The earth isn't the only celestial body in space, although a large planet it is still surrounded by many celestial elements that might potentially bring harm to it. One such space element is the asteroid Phaethon which, according to scientists, might become a threat to our planet in future.
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
Astronomers just spotted the most powerful flash of light ever seen
Astronomers around the globe spotted the most powerful gamma ray burst in recorded history last week, NASA announced Thursday. A wave of X-rays and gamma rays passed through the solar system, setting off radiation detectors on NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and the Wind spacecraft on Sunday. The pulse was detected from the Sagitta constellation and likely occurred when a massive star collapsed on itself, creating a new black hole, astronomers said. The explosion, dubbed GRB221009A, is also believed to be one of the closest bursts to the Earth ever recorded, at 2.4 billion light years away.
The scary sound of Earth’s magnetic field recorded by researchers - here's how it sounds
The magnetic signals from the ESA's Swarm satellite project were turned into sound by researchers at the Technical University of Denmark. The outcome is quite thrilling for something that is supposed to protect us. “The team used data from ESA’s Swarm satellites and other sources and used these magnetic signals...
Astronomers around the world weigh in on one of the most intense gamma-ray bursts ever
Earlier this month, on October 9th, one of the most intense gamma ray bursts hit the Earth. It was spotted by a number of space telescopes including Nasa’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, and China’s High Energy Burst Searcher (HEBS) and Hard X-ray Modulation Telescope (Insight-HXMT), according to an article by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) published on Friday. The telescopes were scanning the skies for cosmic explosions and now their scientists are weighing in on the incredible discovery.
NASA Just Unveiled an Epic 12-Year Timelapse of The Entire Sky
NASA continues to outdo itself with the majestic images of space that it keeps releasing – but even by the agency's high standards, a 12-year timelapse of the entirety of the night sky is an impressive achievement. The imagery has been captured over those years by the NEOWISE (Near-Earth...
SpaceX to launch world’s most powerful operational rocket
With NASA’s Space Launch System rocket yet to fly, and SpaceX still prepping the maiden flight of its next-generation Super Heavy space vehicle, the company’s Falcon Heavy rocket remains the most powerful rocket in use today. And it looks to be just days away from heading skyward on...
Scientists Claim the Pacific Ocean Will Disappear Merging America and Asia to Form a Supercontinent Called Amasia
According to scientists, the Pacific Ocean is closing on itself, and as a result, a supercontinent called Amasia will be formed. The process has already begun as scientists have calculated and concluded that the Pacific Ocean is currently shrinking at the slow rate of around one inch annually, a rate they say is consistent but gradual.
A space rock slammed into Mars on Christmas Eve. It revealed a hidden surprise
This week, see what a space rock uncovered when it slammed into Mars, learn why Antarctica's emperor penguins need protecting, explore a long-lost shipwreck, meet a nose-picking primate, and more.
Newly discovered monster black hole so close to the Earth, it is ‘practically in our back yard’
To find the black hole, the team dug deep into data comprising nearly 200,000 binary stars.
