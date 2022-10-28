ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ScienceAlert

Scientists Transformed Pure Water Into a Metal, And There's Footage

Pure water is an almost perfect insulator. Yes, water found in nature conducts electricity – but that's because of the impurities therein, which dissolve into free ions that allow an electric current to flow. Pure water only becomes "metallic" – electronically conductive – at extremely high pressures, beyond our current abilities to produce in a lab.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
AL.com

Meteor shower peaks this week: Best places, times to see Orionids

Sky watchers could be in for a treat this week. The Orionids meteor shower will peak Friday, Oct. 21 – Saturday, Oct. 22, though you may still see plenty of shooting starts in the days surrounding the peak. The best time to watch the Orionids will be in the predawn hours of Friday morning.
ohmymag.co.uk

'Potentially dangerous' asteroid nearing Earth is increasing in speed

Another replay of Armageddon? The earth isn't the only celestial body in space, although a large planet it is still surrounded by many celestial elements that might potentially bring harm to it. One such space element is the asteroid Phaethon which, according to scientists, might become a threat to our planet in future.
The Independent

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years

Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
Washington Examiner

Astronomers just spotted the most powerful flash of light ever seen

Astronomers around the globe spotted the most powerful gamma ray burst in recorded history last week, NASA announced Thursday. A wave of X-rays and gamma rays passed through the solar system, setting off radiation detectors on NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and the Wind spacecraft on Sunday. The pulse was detected from the Sagitta constellation and likely occurred when a massive star collapsed on itself, creating a new black hole, astronomers said. The explosion, dubbed GRB221009A, is also believed to be one of the closest bursts to the Earth ever recorded, at 2.4 billion light years away.
Interesting Engineering

Astronomers around the world weigh in on one of the most intense gamma-ray bursts ever

Earlier this month, on October 9th, one of the most intense gamma ray bursts hit the Earth. It was spotted by a number of space telescopes including Nasa’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, and China’s High Energy Burst Searcher (HEBS) and Hard X-ray Modulation Telescope (Insight-HXMT), according to an article by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) published on Friday. The telescopes were scanning the skies for cosmic explosions and now their scientists are weighing in on the incredible discovery.
Digital Trends

SpaceX to launch world’s most powerful operational rocket

With NASA’s Space Launch System rocket yet to fly, and SpaceX still prepping the maiden flight of its next-generation Super Heavy space vehicle, the company’s Falcon Heavy rocket remains the most powerful rocket in use today. And it looks to be just days away from heading skyward on...
