Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:31 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, West Levi Lee Road, east of North SR 15, Warsaw. Drivers: Victor Cruz Amador, 39, East Smith Street, Warsaw; and Heather J. Dausman, 42, North Old SR 15 30, Warsaw. Cruz Amador was traveling west on West Levi Lee Road when his vehicle crossed the centerline, hitting Dausman’s vehicle head-on. Dausman complained of elbow and lower arm pain. Damage up to $10,000.
Fred Osburn
Fred Osburn, 67, Warsaw, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. He was born March 27, 1955. He is survived by his son, Fredrick J. Osburn, Warsaw; his stepdaughter, Jonel Korb (Randall) Shepherd; and his two grandchildren. McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw, is in charge of arrangements.
Smith In The Community
If you are involved in the community, you have met Jim Smith. He’s out patrolling the streets as a deputy sheriff, serving ice cream at the fair for the Leesburg Lions, helping non-profits as recent past president and member of the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club, watching over your tax dollars on the Tippecanoe Township Advisory Board, serving kids through Kosciusko 4-H, and, of course, running for sheriff of Kosciusko County. He does it all with a contagious smile and can-do spirit.
Special Valley Meeting Tonight To Address TVHS Renovation Project
AKRON — The Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. is hosting two special meetings seeking public input regarding the planned renovation of Tippecanoe Valley High School. The first is at 6 p.m. tonight, Oct. 31, and the second is 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7. Both are at the TVSC Administrative Office, 8343 S. SR 19, Akron.
Timeline From The Past: Fuel Shortage Causes School Closure Concerns
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Nov. 1, 1973 — “Unless we have a severely cold winter, the Warsaw schools will remain open,” Dr. Max Hobbs, Warsaw Community Schools superintendent, commented today on a possible fuel shortage at the schools.
Carles Wade Ousley — PENDING
Carles Wade Ousley, Winona Lake, passed away at Grace Village Retirement Community on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the age of 80. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
Freda A. Leslie
Freda A. Leslie, 86, died Oct. 27, 2022, at Millers Nursing Home, Plymouth. Freda was born April 14, 1936. On Dec. 26, 1972, she married John R. Leslie; he preceded her in death. Freda is survived by her children, Darcy (Desiree) Whetstone, Etna Green and Hope (Rick) Andrews, Bremen; six...
New Barnaby's opens to the public in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A new Barnaby's restaurant opened to the public on Monday. The newest location can be found near Twin Branch Park on Lincolnway East. Its owner, Mike Lane, is a longtime Barnaby's employee. He opened a Granger location on Cleveland Road last year. After some delays, the Twin...
Brett Denney — PENDING
Brett Denney, 64, North Webster, passed away on Oct. 30, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne. Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Owen Family Funeral Home of North Webster, is handling arrangements.
Floyd L. Welling
Floyd L. Welling, 90, Goshen, died early Saturday morning, Oct. 29, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born May 5, 1932, in Greene County, Penn., to Leroy and Cora (Yoders) Welling. On June 15, 1952, he married Wanda M. Strait in Oakland, Md. She died Oct. 8, 2010. He...
Alan Wayne Coy
Alan Wayne Coy, 75, Milford, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born July 27, 1947, in Warsaw, the son of Gerald Burton and Louise Adeline (Smaltz) Coy. Alan was a lifetime Milford resident, a member of the Masonic Lodge and a retired pharmacist. He worked...
Martha Islasacosta — PENDING
Martha Islasacosta, Warsaw, passed away at Kosciusko Community Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the age of 62. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
UPDATE: Three Teenagers Found Dead In Car In Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Robert Bontrager, 18, Rome City; Karen Miller, 16, Topeka; and Nathan Yoder, 16, Topeka were pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in a car just after 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. The vehicle was found on the property of 10852 W. CR 900N near Etna Green.
No Tricks, All Treats: Hundreds Attend Downtown Warsaw’s Spooktakular
WARSAW — Princesses, pirates, and popular television show characters trick-or-treated in downtown Warsaw during the annual Spooktakular event on Friday, Oct. 28. Local organizations and businesses passed out candy to trick-or-treaters near the courthouse, while many set up for trunk or treat in the city hall parking lot. Dozens...
Lake City Bank Announces Promotion
WARSAW — Lake City Bank recently announced that Justin Taylor has been promoted to assistant vice president, financial wellness and training officer. In this position, Taylor works with all Lake City Bank branches to provide Financial Wellness Partner Program workshops to businesses and educates bank employees on issues related to the bank’s core value of inclusivity. He has been with the bank for four years.
Albert McDowell
Albert McDowell, 99, Goshen, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at home in Goshen. He was born July 20, 1923. On May 22, 1955, he married Bonnie L. Werling. She survives along with six children, Eric McDowell, Indianapolis, Anthony “Tony” (Kathy) McDowell, Milford, Paul (Darcy) McDowell, Stillwater, Minn., Lori Edwards, Taos, N.M., Jenny (Jake) Free, Mishawaka and Mary McDowell, Walkerton; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Sierra Kay Busenburg
Infant Sierra Kay Busenburg, Warsaw, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital Fort Wayne. Sierra is survived by her parents Drew A. Horn and Ashley Busenburg; paternal grandparents Paula Wood and Andy Horn; maternal grandparents Lori Busenburg and Troy Busenburg; paternal great-grandparents Patricia Freeman, Chuck Freeman, Linda Wolfe and Fred Horn; maternal great-grandparents David (Sheila) Busenburg and John (Debbie) Gray; and maternal great-great-grandparent Shriley Gray. She is also survived by her siblings, Michael Swihart and Parker Horn. She was preceded in passing by a brother, Legend Horn.
Carolyn Dolby — UPDATED
Carolyn J. Dolby, 89, Winona Lake, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. She was surrounded by her family in her home in Winona Lake. She was born Sept. 17, 1933, in Huntington, she was the daughter of Robert and Esta Hite. She was a 1951 graduate of Clearcreek High School. After graduating from high school, she married her sweetheart Richard D. Dolby. They raised four children.
Everett Dale Brown
Everett Dale Brown, 84, Winamac, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Winamac. He was born Monday, Sept. 19, 1938. On April 17, 1965, Dale married Yvonne Brems; she preceded him in death. Surviving are sons, Alan (Lissa) Brown, Valparaiso and Steve Brown, North Judson; and daughter, Carol (Keith) Tripenfeldas, North...
Kay D. Nevil
Kay D. Nevil, 82, Big Lake, near Columbia City, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. She was born Jan. 22, 1940. Survivors include a son, Todd Kiester, Kimmell; a daughter, Pamela Schroth, Goshen; two grandsons; and two great-granddaughters.
