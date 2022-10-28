Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Ukraine war: Kyiv locals seen queuing for water
Video obtained by the BBC shows people in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv queuing for water from communal pumps, after Russian missiles struck key facilities across the country. The mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko said 40% of consumers in Kyiv remained without power and 270,000 homes had no power.
BBC
Takeoff: Migos rapper shot dead in Houston at 28
US rapper Takeoff, from the chart-topping group Migos, has been shot dead at the age of 28 in Houston, Texas. The star was killed at a bowling alley where he was playing dice with his uncle and bandmate, Quavo, on Tuesday. A representative for the musician, real name Kirshnik Khari...
BBC
Taylor Swift makes history as she takes over the entire US top 10
Taylor Swift has become the first artist in history to claim every slot in the top 10 of the US singles chart. She overtakes Drake, who held the previous record of nine top 10 singles in September 2021. Before him, the Beatles scored eight top 10s in 1964. Swift's chart...
CNET
Study Says Almost 30% of People Are Redoing or Refining Their Google Searches
Almost 30% of people are having to redo their Google searches, either by refining or extending queries, according to research published earlier this month by SEMRush, an online marketing software company. SEMRush took data from 20,000 anonymous users who made 455,368 unique searches. It then looked at how long it...
Current emissions pledges will lead to catastrophic climate breakdown, says UN
United Nations says governments need to set new goals and make deeper cuts to limit temperature rises to 1.5C
BBC
WitchTok: The witchcraft videos with billions of views
When you think of TikTok, dance challenges, comedy creations and the latest earworms probably spring to mind. But one of the latest trends is focused more on spells, potions and prophecies - witchcraft. Videos with the hashtag WitchTok have amassed more than 30 billion views, and has made it easier...
Lula stages astonishing comeback to beat far-right Bolsonaro in Brazil election
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the former leftist president, has reclaimed the leadership and vowed to reunify his country
No 10 alarm as Boris Johnson plans to attend Cop27 climate summit
A row over prime minister Rishi Sunak’s refusal to attend the Cop27 climate summit took an extraordinary twist on Saturday night as the Observer was informed that his predecessor but one – Boris Johnson – is planning to attend the event. Several sources said they had been...
BBC
Do not intervene with Just Stop Oil protests, Met urges
The Met has urged the public not to "directly intervene" with Just Stop Oil demonstrators. Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said people should "call us, and we will deal" with the climate change group. He spoke after angry motorists removed demonstrators from blocked roads in central London on Saturday. Mr Twist...
BBC
Seoul Halloween crush: Aftermath of disaster in pictures
Have you been affected by what's happened? Are you in the area? If it's safe to do so, you can share your experience by emailing: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk. Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
Comments / 0