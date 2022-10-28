Read full article on original website
Justin Turner wins MLB's Clemente Award for philanthropy
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner won Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy on Monday. Turner was presented the award at the World Series shortly before Game 3 was rained out, two years after he was criticized by...
This Date in Baseball-Campanella wins NL MVP
1916 — New York theater owner and producer Harry H. Frazee bought the Boston Red Sox for $675,000. 1938 — Ernie Lombardi of Cincinnati won the National League MVP award. Lombardi led the league in batting with a .342 mark. 1951 — Brooklyn’s Roy Campanella won the first...
Phillies host the Astros in World Series Game 3 tied 1-1
Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Today in Sports History-Denny McLain wins AL Cy Young
1913 — Notre Dame meets Army for the first time and comes away with a 35-13 win behind Gus Dorias’ 14-of-17 passing for 243 yards. 1938 — George Woolf, riding for regular jockey Red Pollard, leads Seabiscuit to a four-length victory over the heavily favored U.S. Triple Crown champion, War Admiral, in the Pimlico Special match race at Baltimore. A crowd of 40,000 spectators turn out for the winner-take-all match race with a purse of $15,000.
Why do so many baseball fans hate the Houston Astros?
But not everyone in Texas, and in parts of the US are Astros fans even though the team has won consistently and made it to the World Series four times in the last six years.
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
HOU McCullers Jr.(R)220-02.462-11.502-13.142-0 PHI Suárez(L)8:03p421-01.865-44.066-33.162-0 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
Monday Sports In Briefs
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed by rain Monday night with the matchup tied 1-1, pushing the entire Fall Classic schedule back one day. The rainout moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when...
