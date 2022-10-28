ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Lane Kiffin comments on the firing of Auburn head coach Brian Harsin...Is he a candidate for the job?

Auburn fired Brian Harsin as its head football coach Monday morning. So what in the hell does that have to do with Ole Miss? Reporters are already reporting Lane Kiffin as a name to watch in the search for its next head coach. That's probably the worst kept secret in all of college football as the world waited for Auburn to make it's move. Of course, they would consider Kiffin. But it is unknown if the Ole Miss head coach would have any interest in moving to the Plains.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Everything that Jimbo Fisher said after the Ole Miss game

Here is everything that Aggies' boss Jimbo Fisher had to say after tonight's loss to 15th ranked Ole Miss. The Aggies face off versus SEC East foe Florida next week. Very good football game out there today. Again, I thought our kids competed hard. Came up one play short. Had opportunities throughout the game, which we know they're a good football team. But I thought we played really well in stretches and not well we've just got to offensively, I thought we moved the ball very well, come out very well.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg: Nittany Lions couldn't keep up with 'stronger horse' in Ohio State loss

Penn State football put unbeaten Ohio State to the test in Week 9, but the Nittany Lions were not to able to pull the upset at Beaver Stadium as they succumbed to the Buckeyes, 44-31. Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg said the loss was not for a lack of effort on the Nittany Lions' end. Rather, they simply ran out of fuel against a stronger and more talented team.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

FSU Football's Dillan Gibbons named Wuerffel Trophy Semifinalist

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State veteran offensive guard Dillan Gibbons has been named one of the 12 semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy. The narrowed list of semifinalists was announced on Tuesday. The 2022 Wuerffel Trophy semifinalists are listed alphabetically by university:. Matthew Cindric, Cal, Senior, Offensive Line. Dillan Gibbons, Florida State,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

How did the Pro Dawgs do in Week Seven?

As of the end of August 2021, Washington had more players in the National Football League than any other team in the Pac-12 Conference. That's quite an achievement considering where the program was just ten years ago. And with Arizona's Budda Baker becoming one of the league's highest-paid safeties by signing a four-year, $59 million contract two years ago to stick around with the Cardinals, these Pro Dawgs are making a difference in the NFL.
MINNESOTA STATE
247Sports

FSU Football Practice Clips: Starting RB in action for Tuesday practice of Miami week

Florida State held their first practice of Miami week on Tuesday morning and the Seminoles looked ready to get after it. Starting running back Treshaun Ward was seen in action -- returning kicks -- at practice. Jordan Travis and FSU will travel to Coral Gables this Saturday for a rivalry matchup in primetime with the 'Canes. Here are the clips from today's activities:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Gamecocks lose wide receiver for rest of 2022 season

South Carolina will be without one of its wide receivers for the rest of the 2022 season. Wide receiver Corey Rucker announced on his Instagram on Tuesday morning that he is out for the remainder of the season. He has been sidelined since the Charlotte game with a foot injury.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their 48-0 win against Oklahoma State

This is what Kansas State players said after their 48-0 win against Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 29, 2022. “Yeah so it was an inside slot-fade. I actually thought they were cover-two but there was a linebacker on top of me so I was actually going to go inside of him but then at the last second I saw the safety rotate and stepped to me. I was like ‘Oh, it’s man coverage’. So I stuck him and got outside of him, Will [Howard] made a great throw and I finished it off. Great way to start the game.”
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

247Sports

57K+
Followers
389K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy