Coaches Corner: Who Auburn will target after firing Bryan Harsin, why Cam Newton is the next star HBCU coach
A day after naming Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen to the AD spot on the Plains, Auburn has removed Bryan Harsin as its head coach with a buyout price tag of $15 million. Harsin was 3-5 in 2022 and 9-12 overall in 21 games. "Auburn will begin an immediate...
Beamer reacts to Carolina's offensive performance against Missouri
What does South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer have to say to the folks who think it’s time to make a change at play-caller and quarterback?. TheBigSpur asked on Saturday night, following the 23-10 loss to Missouri. Here’s what Beamer had to say in response to anyone who might feel that way.
Lane Kiffin comments on the firing of Auburn head coach Brian Harsin...Is he a candidate for the job?
Auburn fired Brian Harsin as its head football coach Monday morning. So what in the hell does that have to do with Ole Miss? Reporters are already reporting Lane Kiffin as a name to watch in the search for its next head coach. That's probably the worst kept secret in all of college football as the world waited for Auburn to make it's move. Of course, they would consider Kiffin. But it is unknown if the Ole Miss head coach would have any interest in moving to the Plains.
Everything that Jimbo Fisher said after the Ole Miss game
Here is everything that Aggies' boss Jimbo Fisher had to say after tonight's loss to 15th ranked Ole Miss. The Aggies face off versus SEC East foe Florida next week. Very good football game out there today. Again, I thought our kids competed hard. Came up one play short. Had opportunities throughout the game, which we know they're a good football team. But I thought we played really well in stretches and not well we've just got to offensively, I thought we moved the ball very well, come out very well.
Dylan Edwards, the Third Generation of Football Stardom
Our feature story on Dylan Edwards through insight from his father Leon Edwards, the second and third generations of football stardom in the Edwards family.
247Sports
Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg: Nittany Lions couldn't keep up with 'stronger horse' in Ohio State loss
Penn State football put unbeaten Ohio State to the test in Week 9, but the Nittany Lions were not to able to pull the upset at Beaver Stadium as they succumbed to the Buckeyes, 44-31. Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg said the loss was not for a lack of effort on the Nittany Lions' end. Rather, they simply ran out of fuel against a stronger and more talented team.
Live from College Station: Jimbo Fisher talks about the Ole Miss game
Follow along with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher as he meets with the media following the Aggies' game against Ole Miss. The team goes to 3-5 on the season and faces SEC East foe Florida next weekend as they move into the final month of the regular season.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is two games away from clinching the Big Ten West. The No. 14-ranked Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off of a 26-9 win at Nebraska and host Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network). Illinois can clinch the West with wins in its next two games: Michigan State and Purdue.
FSU Football's Dillan Gibbons named Wuerffel Trophy Semifinalist
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State veteran offensive guard Dillan Gibbons has been named one of the 12 semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy. The narrowed list of semifinalists was announced on Tuesday. The 2022 Wuerffel Trophy semifinalists are listed alphabetically by university:. Matthew Cindric, Cal, Senior, Offensive Line. Dillan Gibbons, Florida State,...
How did the Pro Dawgs do in Week Seven?
As of the end of August 2021, Washington had more players in the National Football League than any other team in the Pac-12 Conference. That's quite an achievement considering where the program was just ten years ago. And with Arizona's Budda Baker becoming one of the league's highest-paid safeties by signing a four-year, $59 million contract two years ago to stick around with the Cardinals, these Pro Dawgs are making a difference in the NFL.
Louisa County RB Savion Hiter is a name to know in 2026, picks up Virginia offer
MINERAL, Va.-- Remember this name, Savion Hiter. He may only be a freshman but the Mineral (Va.) Louisa County running back is already making a name for himself and he will be one to watch in his 2026 class. Last Friday night, Hiter rushed for a career-high 253 yards and...
247Sports
Utah's newest commit Daidren Zipperer goes in-depth on his decision
On Monday, Lakeland three-star receiver Daidren Zipperer announced his commitment to Utah. It's a big pickup for the Utes and a great fit for Zipperer at receiver. He took an official visit last month and had a great experience, which contributed to his decision to commit to the Utes. "Really,...
FSU Football Practice Clips: Starting RB in action for Tuesday practice of Miami week
Florida State held their first practice of Miami week on Tuesday morning and the Seminoles looked ready to get after it. Starting running back Treshaun Ward was seen in action -- returning kicks -- at practice. Jordan Travis and FSU will travel to Coral Gables this Saturday for a rivalry matchup in primetime with the 'Canes. Here are the clips from today's activities:
Gamecocks lose wide receiver for rest of 2022 season
South Carolina will be without one of its wide receivers for the rest of the 2022 season. Wide receiver Corey Rucker announced on his Instagram on Tuesday morning that he is out for the remainder of the season. He has been sidelined since the Charlotte game with a foot injury.
Week 8 MNF Postgame Reaction: Bengals Offensive Issues Derail Their Night
Bryant McFadden joins Joe Musso to discuss the Bengals myriad of offensive issues in their loss to the Browns in Week 8.
Week 8 SNF Postgame Reaction: Evaluating Packers Road Back To Success
The CBS Sports HQ NFL crew breaks down how the Packers can get back on the right track and what can they improve on.
What Kansas State players said after their 48-0 win against Oklahoma State
This is what Kansas State players said after their 48-0 win against Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 29, 2022. “Yeah so it was an inside slot-fade. I actually thought they were cover-two but there was a linebacker on top of me so I was actually going to go inside of him but then at the last second I saw the safety rotate and stepped to me. I was like ‘Oh, it’s man coverage’. So I stuck him and got outside of him, Will [Howard] made a great throw and I finished it off. Great way to start the game.”
Nick Herbig Pushing to Play Against Maryland
After missing Wisconsin's win over Purdue, junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig could return against Maryland on Saturday.
BM5: Buckeyes add Georgia defensive tackle | Acceptable birthday party refreshments?
Kayden McDonald has great timing. Given there was a Tuesday morning LIVE podcast featuring 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong, the Georgia defensive tackle committed to Ohio State on Monday evening. It was no Halloween costume - the Scarlet and Gray are here to stay for the Class of 2023...
Browns Top Bengals In Key AFC North Battle
Tyler Sullivan joins Zach Aldridge to discuss the Browns topping the Bengals in a key AFC North battle.
