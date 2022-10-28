Maryland football midseason report card: Position-by-position grades through 8 games | ANALYSIS

Through eight games, it’s clear that Maryland football has carried the momentum from last year’s bowl win into the 2022 season. The Terps are 6-2 for the first time since 2010 and bowl-eligible for the second straight season.

With Maryland getting some much-needed rest during the bye week, it’s a good time to evaluate the team. Here’s how the Terps have graded out at each position thus far.

Quarterbacks

Redshirt junior Taulia Tagovailoa has continued to be one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten Conference, ranking third in the league in passing yards (2,001) and fourth in touchdown passes (13) through seven starts. The Alabama transfer has thrown for more than 300 yards in three games while recording the fourth-highest completion percentage in the nation (.725).

Tagovailoa’s ability to maintain composure with defenders in his face has been his best attribute. According to Pro Football Focus, he has thrown for 1,030 yards with seven touchdowns and an interception when he is blitzed or under pressure.

Tagovailoa missed Saturday’s win over Northwestern with a sprained MCL, but coach Mike Locksley expects him to play next Saturday against Wisconsin. Redshirt freshman Billy Edwards Jr. started in place of Tagovailoa, completing 18 of 28 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown to lead the Terps to a comeback victory over the Wildcats. Edwards also stepped in and led a pair of touchdown drives in the fourth quarter of a 38-33 win over Indiana.

At this point last season, Tagovailoa had more passing yards (2,384) and touchdown passes (17). However, he’s done a better job of not allowing his mistakes to linger while showcasing his ability to handle late-game situations.

Grade: A-

Running backs

Redshirt freshman running back Roman Hemby has been a pleasant surprise , rushing for a team-best 681 yards and seven touchdowns on 105 carries. The former John Carroll standout garnered his second Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor after rushing for a career-best 179 yards and three touchdowns against Northwestern.

Hemby has rushed for at least 100 yards in four games while ranking fourth in the league in yards per carry (6.5). He’s also contributed in the passing game, making 26 catches for 239 yards and a touchdown.

Hemby isn’t the only running back that has made an impact either. Redshirt freshman Antwain Littleton II has used his size and power to run for 309 yards and six touchdowns. Opponents have had a hard time tackling Littleton, as he has totaled 254 yards after contact, according to PFF. Sophomore Colby McDonald has also played well, averaging 4.8 yards per carry and scoring two touchdowns.

Heading into the season, there was some uncertainty about how Maryland’s running-by-committee approach would play out since Hemby and Littleton played a combined 33 snaps in 2021. Instead, both players have added another dimension to the offense. With Littleton and Hemby still freshmen, the future is bright for Maryland’s running game.

Grade: A-

Receivers

This group’s numbers are not eye-popping. Locksley and offensive coordinator Dan Enos scheme their attack to get several players the ball, and it’s worked well with all the talent at their disposal.

Junior wide receiver Rakim Jarrett has been the most reliable, making a team-high 33 catches for 371 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 11.2 yards per catch. The former five-star recruit had eight catches for 82 yards and a touchdown against Northwestern. Sophomore tight end Corey Dyches has developed into a valuable weapon, recording a team-best 374 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 26 receptions. Florida transfer Jacob Copeland has been a solid addition, too, recording 324 receiving yards and two touchdowns while averaging 15.4 yards per catch.

Senior wide receiver Jeshaun Jones (25 catches for 299 yards and two touchdowns) has looked like his old self since returning from a season-ending lower leg injury. Senior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. has taken some time to adjust after a season-ending knee injury, catching 13 of 28 targets for 146 yards and a touchdown.

Tagovailoa and the wide receivers received a lot of hype before the season. Although the stats don’t show it, Maryland’s wide receivers are as good as advertised. The fact that any wideout can go off on a given week makes it hard to game plan against them.

Grade: B

Offensive line

Despite some reshuffling, the offensive line has been the backbone of a Maryland team that ranks third in the league in total yards per game (454.4). Led by seniors Jaelyn Duncan and Spencer Anderson, the unit has maintained a clean pocket on more than 71% of Tagovailoa’s drop-backs this season, according to PFF. Anderson hasn’t allowed a quarterback hit or a sack, while Duncan, a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, has given up just two sacks and three hits.

Maryland’s offensive line has given Tagovailoa time to make plays while creating gaps for Hemby and Littleton to take off for big runs. Hemby has four carries of more than 40 yards, and a lot of that has to do with the offensive line creating a path for him. Even though Duncan has generated the most draft buzz, Anderson is another name to keep an eye on in April.

Grade: B

Linebackers

Freshman Jaishawn Barham has been one of Maryland’s best defensive players, as the former St. Frances standout has totaled 36 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble. He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after recording five tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in a loss to Purdue. In Maryland’s 34-27 win over SMU last month, he became the Terps’ first true freshman with 12 tackles in a game since D’Qwell Jackson in 2002.

After a quiet start, senior Durell Nchami has registered three sacks in the last three games, including a pair of sacks and a forced fumble against the Boilermakers. Junior linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II has been limited to three games because of injury, forcing players such as redshirt senior Ahmad McCullough (39 tackles and two forced fumbles), freshman Caleb Wheatland and senior Gereme Spraggins to step up. West Virginia transfer and former five-star recruit VanDarius Cowan has only totaled four tackles and no quarterback hits.

Barham was the biggest name in Maryland’s 2022 recruiting class and so far he has lived up to the hype. Nchami has looked good in the past three weeks, and the Terps will need that production to continue after the bye with matchups against Penn State and Ohio State looming.

Grade: B-

Defensive line

Six defensive linemen have recorded at least one sack this season, including seniors Greg China-Rose and Henry Chibueze with two each.

Maryland’s defensive line has helped limit opponents to 3.4 yards per carry, but the unit has been inconsistent attacking the quarterback. Over the past two games, the Terps’ defensive line has generated 13 pressures, a sack and two quarterback hits. Outside of recording four sacks in the season opener against Buffalo, they haven’t done much to pressure the quarterback.

The Terps returned the majority of their starting defensive line and have improved against the run, but consistency is still lacking in the pass rush.

Grade: C

Secondary

Junior Beau Brade and sophomore Dante Trader Jr. have held their own in their first year as starting safeties. Brade (River Hill) has tallied 53 tackles, two interceptions, four pass deflections and a pair of forced fumbles, while Trader (McDonogh) has 37 tackles and two interceptions.

Senior cornerback Jakorian Bennett has recorded nine pass breakups and a pick. Senior cornerback Deonte Banks has allowed 17 receptions on 39 targets, and receivers are averaging 8.2 yards per catch against him.

The secondary is far from perfect, however. Maryland has allowed the third-most passing yards in the Big Ten (260 per game), but the Terps have been much better at preventing big plays through the air. After giving up 52 completions of at least 20 yards in 2021, they’ve allowed 24 such gains so far in 2022. Discipline has been an issue, however, as they have been constantly flagged for pass interference.

Grade: B-

Special teams

Kicker Chad Ryland has been a revelation, making 10 of 14 field goal attempts, including three from at least 50 yards. Against Michigan, Ryland converted a 53- and a 52-yarder, becoming the first kicker in program history to make two 50-yard field goals in a game. The Eastern Michigan transfer made 24 straight field goal attempts dating to last season until he missed a 50-yard try against Michigan State.

Senior punter Colton Spangler has averaged 45.5 yards per punt, ranking 26th in the country. The Terps are also first in the Big Ten in kick return yards (453) and second in average punt return yards (9.9).

Maryland’s special teams struggled last year, as the unit was ranked 122nd out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision programs in efficiency, according to ESPN’s SP+ ratings. This season has been a much different story with the Terps’ special teams ranking sixth nationally. Ryland, who Locksley called his best transfer pickup, has played a big part in that.

Grade: B

Coaching

Locksley and his staff have done a solid job so far, as the 6-2 record indicates. They have handled adversity much better than last season, which was evident when they overcame a 10-point deficit with their second-string quarterback against Indiana. Maryland has done well making second-half adjustments, especially on defense; the Terps have outscored opponents 51-10 in the third quarter and held six teams scoreless. The biggest issue remains penalties, as the Terps have been flagged a league-high 67 times for 602 yards.

Grade: B