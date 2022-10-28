Read full article on original website
Destin Log
Register now for 24th annual Pinfish Classic is Nov. 5
The City of Destin will host its 24th annual Pinfish Classic on Nov. 5 at the weigh-in on the dock behind AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar, located at 116 Harbor Boulevard. The catch and release event is open to children ages 14 and under. Space is limited and you...
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County Master Gardeners hosting annual plant sale
The Walton County Master Gardeners invite you to participate in their annual Tree & Plant Sale. As they did last year, orders will be taken by email only. Orders will be accepted beginning Friday, November 4, and through Friday, December 4, 2022. Plant pickup will be Friday and Saturday, January 20 and 21, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, at the Walton County Fair Grounds in DeFuniak Springs.
Destin Log
Panda Express celebrates with ribbon cutting with Destin Chamber
Now open in Destin, Panda Express offers a fresh, flavorful combination of Chinese regional cuisine and technique with bold American tastes. Visit the new restaurant at 34898 Emerald Coast Pkwy., or start your takeout or delivery order at https://www.pandaexpress.com/location/us-hwy-98-matthew-blvd/menu. Panda Express is a community minded company, committed to building positive...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Destin (FL) Fire Opens New Station in Old Wedding Venue
What used to be a place where weddings were held is now Destin’s newest firehouse on Choctawhatchee Bay, TheDestinLog.com reported. The Destin Fire Control District bought the Destin Bay House at 127 Calhoun Avenue for $2.3 million and will be called firehouse No. 19. Destin began running calls from the area as early as July 2021, the report said.
WEAR
Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival - Celebrating 50 years! Nov. 4-6
Nov. 4-6, 2022 - Hours: 9-5 on Friday and Saturday 9-4 on Sunday. Children’s Festival Hours: Saturday & Sunday 10-4 Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival ranked #9 by Sunshine Artist Magazine. Arts, Music, Performance Stages, Heritage Arts, Children's Arts Festival, Invited International Artist, Emerging Artists, Museum Plaza, Food and more!...
People takeover Downtown Panama City in Halloween costumes
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Halloween is on Monday but some showed off their costumes a few days early. McKenzie Park in Downtown Panama City was full of spooky festivities on Saturday. City officials and local vendors came together to host Panama City’s Fall Fest. The day kicked off at 8 a.m. and the fun […]
WJHG-TV
Calling all trick or treaters
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Sanderson sisters are out and about inviting everyone to a special event at the Bay County Fairgrounds. Local businesses, including Certified Roofing Solutions, LLC, are joining forces to host a Trunk or Treat event. Tonight from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. trick or treaters...
holmescounty.news
Downtown Bonifay shows signs of revitalization
Bonifay City Council announced in the Oct. 24 regular meeting that downtown Bonifay is finally starting to get a facelift with the repaving of the parking lot and mural in progress at Eureka Square. Brandi Jordan has been hard at work on the 12-foot by 36-foot mural that pays homage...
More than 3.7M beachgoers, 1 drowning as Okaloosa Co. Lifeguard season closes
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Beach Safety division reports 32 water rescues and more than 300 response calls for the 2022 season. Thankfully, no drownings were reported. This past season our lifeguards were busy. About 1.8 million visitors came to our beaches this past beach season. Lifeguards made close to 1 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
NAS Pensacola Blue Angels gearing up for Homecoming Air Show
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Blue Angels are back, and performing their special Homecoming performance at NAS, the first appearance since 2019. NAS Pensacola is pleased to announce the NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show on November 11-12, 2022, with the theme of “100 Years of Carrier Aviation”. This event provides the opportunity for NAS Pensacola to showcase the work they perform daily, in a world-class air show, all while visiting the “Cradle of Naval Aviation” and the home of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels!
violetskyadventures.com
Enjoy a Wilderness Adventure on the Banks of Florida’s Blackwater River
This rare forestland is home to one of the largest contiguous ecosystems of wiregrass and longleaf pines. The famous blackwater comes from the seepage of these beautiful trees that tint the water dark colors. Named by the Muscogee people years ago, this panhandle state park features plenty of outdoor experiences.
WKRG
A taste of nostalgia at Remember When Sweet Shop in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Halloween is almost here and that got us to thinking about candy! On a search for candy makers in Pensacola, we found a candy store that’s also a trip down memory lane. Tucked in between Navy Boulevard’s many antique stores stands another throwback to an earlier time: the Remember When Sweet Shop. It’s as much about memories as it is about candy, says owner Ellen Bridges.
Cottage Hill Christian Academy students pack food to send to Haiti
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students at Cottage Hill Christian Academy spent their day packing 15,000 meals for students in schools and orphanages in Haiti. The school partnered with Feed the Need to make this happen. Feed the Need is “a service-based fundraiser where, instead of selling cheesecakes or cookie dough, our students will gather from […]
Fire at Gulf Coast Seafood Market in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire rescue responded to a fire at 9:15 a.m., Monday at Gulf Coast Seafood Market and Restaurant on Nine Mile Road. Crews say the fire started in the attic of the building. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No one was injured in the fire.
WEAR
Holley-Navarre residents to vote on new form of taxation for fire district
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla -- Holley-Navarre voters have to decide on a new form of taxation for the fire district on Nov. 6. Holley-Navarre Fire District Commissioner and Treasurer D.J. Stone said the two referendum questions on the mid-term election ballot are critical to resident safety because the previous levy method does not fund regional growth.
Chipley Bugle
Ida Marie Pettis Obit
Marie was born on November 14, 1956 in Panama City, Florida to Floyd Gay Sr. and Ida Mae (McKinney) Gay. She was a lifelong resident of Washington County and was of the Christian Faith. Marie loved spending time fishing and rocking on the front porch with her family and friends. She will be remembered as a wonderful cook and for her amazing banana pudding. Most of all Marie loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren, and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
HWY 98 closure for Hurlburt Field bridge delayed
HURLBURT FIELD A.F.B., Fla. (WKRG) — Hurlburt Field Air Force Base Public Affairs issued an update for the installation of the pedestrian bridge crossing HWY 98 in Okaloosa County. The bridge work was originally scheduled for Oc.t 29 & 30 causing both lanes to shut down temporarily overnight. The base said the work is being […]
waltonso.org
STEERING IN A NEW DIRECTION; WALTON COUNTY JAIL HEAVY EQUIPMENT GRADUATE LANDS JOB DAY HE’S RELEASED
The day he was released from the Walton County Jail a free man, Christopher Carroll walked onto a job site in DeFuniak Springs carrying nothing but a certificate. The next day, he reported for his first shift. “I could have started work that day,” said Carroll. “But I needed steel-toe...
ssrnews.com
Hot Mic Catches Cole Discussing Rezoning Requests, Making Payoff Allegation
During last night’s Santa Rosa County rezoning meeting District 2 Commissioner Bob Cole engaged in a phone call while the meeting’s broadcast was live. Cole was overheard discussing three rezoning requests in his district and making an allegation that hush money was paid in connection to one of them.
WEAR
UPDATE: Missing man safely found in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says Roger Ruess has been safely located. OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man in Okaloosa County Friday night. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says Roger Ruess has dementia and was last seen at...
