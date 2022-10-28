Read full article on original website
WAFF
Victim identified in Huntsville murder, husband arrested
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The husband of the woman found dead in a home on Sunday has been charged and arrested for murder. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the murder occurred on Boardman St. around 4 p.m. Sunday. HPD officials say that it appears to have been a domestic-related incident.
WAAY-TV
2 found dead during burglary call in Decatur
A homicide investigation is underway after Decatur Police said they found two people dead off Chestnut Street SE early Tuesday morning. Police were called out to the area around 2 a.m. to reports of a burglary. When officers got there, they discovered one person dead outside the home and one person dead inside.
Over 8 grams of meth leads to arrest of Town Creek man
A simple traffic stop over the weekend led to the arrest of a Town Creek man, according to authorities.
Huntsville man involved in alleged ‘murder plot’ up for parole
One of three men charged in an alleged "murder plot" will soon have a chance to see an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles.
WAFF
Overturned 18-wheeler causes road in Cullman to close
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office along with other first responders are on the scene of an accident on AL Hwy 69 S. The WAFF 48 Crew on scene sees an 18-wheeler flipped over, half of it is in the road while the other half is in a ditch.
WAAY-TV
Events across North Alabama for Halloween
Here are some events that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!. Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com. First responders will give away candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween evening in downtown Athens for Trunk or Treat on The Square. The event will be from 5-7 p.m. on Marion Street with Athens Police, Athens Fire and Rescue, Limestone Sheriff's Dept. and Air Evac.
Man shot dead after police chase ATV in Alabama
A man was shot dead following a police chase in Etowah County on Friday, according to law enforcement officials. A statement issued by Etowah County's Sheriff's Office did not confirm who shot the man but characterized the shooting as "officer-involved."
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 28
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 28, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $35. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $52. October 27. harassment; Main Ave. S.W. leaving...
WAAY-TV
Morgan County man killed in Saturday crash
A Morgan County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday. Christopher T. Hill, 53, of Laceys Spring was fatally injured when the 2002 Dodge Ram he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Hill was not using a seat...
WAAY-TV
Marshall County Sheriff: Man assaults mother, sheriff's deputy Saturday
A Langston man is facing multiple charges after investigators say he assaulted his mother and a sheriff's deputy Saturday afternoon. According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, a deputy responded to a domestic violence call on Armstrong Road around 1:15 p.m. Sims said the deputy found the suspect's mother hurt...
WAFF
Five minors involved in single-vehicle wreck
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Five minors were involved in a single-vehicle wreck at 7:34 p.m. on Friday. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the wreck happened at the intersection of Basin St. and Bailey Cove Road. Out of the five minors involved only one was transported to the Huntsville Hospital...
WAFF
One person injured in crash on Sparkman Drive
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was transported to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Sparkman Drive on Friday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, the injured person was entrapped in the vehicle after the crash. Emergency officials responded to the scene shortly after noon on October 28.
WAAY-TV
Family and friends host candlelight vigil for missing DeKalb County teenager
The Mentone Community Church hosted a candlelight vigil for 19-year-old Makenna Joy Purvis of Mentone on Sunday evening. Her family and friends gathered with members of the community in prayer that she will return to her home safely. Purvis has been missing since Sept. 26. She was last spotted at...
New Market man killed in Morgan County crash
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon killed one man.
Three Marshall County convicted murderers up for parole
Three Marshall County men convicted of murder will soon have a chance for early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles.
WAFF
Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 northbound near exit 322 in Falkville on Thursday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the area of the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and injuries have been reported.
WAAY-TV
Flu outbreak closes administrative offices at Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Administrative offices at the Morgan County Sheriff's Office will be closed part of the week because of a flu outbreak. The closure starts Monday and ends Wednesday. Operations are expected to resume Thursday. This does not affect the jail or daily law enforcement practices.
WAAY-TV
Limestone County judge reviews motions regarding evidence in Mason Sisk's retrial
The Elkmont teen accused of murdering five family members was back at the Limestone County Courthouse this week, ahead of his retrial. Monday's hearing for Mason Sisk gave a look at some of the evidence that could be used in his upcoming murder trial. The judge looked at three motions...
WAAY-TV
Madison County's first female attorney honored with historic marker
A pioneer for women's rights was honored Sunday in the Twickenham Historic District. Alice Boarman Baldridge, the first female attorney in Madison County, had a historic marker placed at the address of her old home, 703 Adams St. in Huntsville. Family members of Baldridge and local politicians joined to celebrate...
Police: Albertville teen assaulted while trying to protect mother
One man is behind bars after police say his 17-year-old stepson flagged officers down in Albertville earlier this week.
