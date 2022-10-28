ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAFF

Victim identified in Huntsville murder, husband arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The husband of the woman found dead in a home on Sunday has been charged and arrested for murder. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the murder occurred on Boardman St. around 4 p.m. Sunday. HPD officials say that it appears to have been a domestic-related incident.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

2 found dead during burglary call in Decatur

A homicide investigation is underway after Decatur Police said they found two people dead off Chestnut Street SE early Tuesday morning. Police were called out to the area around 2 a.m. to reports of a burglary. When officers got there, they discovered one person dead outside the home and one person dead inside.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Overturned 18-wheeler causes road in Cullman to close

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office along with other first responders are on the scene of an accident on AL Hwy 69 S. The WAFF 48 Crew on scene sees an 18-wheeler flipped over, half of it is in the road while the other half is in a ditch.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Events across North Alabama for Halloween

Here are some events that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!. Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com. First responders will give away candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween evening in downtown Athens for Trunk or Treat on The Square. The event will be from 5-7 p.m. on Marion Street with Athens Police, Athens Fire and Rescue, Limestone Sheriff's Dept. and Air Evac.
ATHENS, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 28

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 28, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $35. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $52. October 27. harassment; Main Ave. S.W. leaving...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County man killed in Saturday crash

A Morgan County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday. Christopher T. Hill, 53, of Laceys Spring was fatally injured when the 2002 Dodge Ram he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Hill was not using a seat...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Five minors involved in single-vehicle wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Five minors were involved in a single-vehicle wreck at 7:34 p.m. on Friday. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the wreck happened at the intersection of Basin St. and Bailey Cove Road. Out of the five minors involved only one was transported to the Huntsville Hospital...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One person injured in crash on Sparkman Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was transported to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Sparkman Drive on Friday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, the injured person was entrapped in the vehicle after the crash. Emergency officials responded to the scene shortly after noon on October 28.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 northbound near exit 322 in Falkville on Thursday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the area of the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and injuries have been reported.
FALKVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County's first female attorney honored with historic marker

A pioneer for women's rights was honored Sunday in the Twickenham Historic District. Alice Boarman Baldridge, the first female attorney in Madison County, had a historic marker placed at the address of her old home, 703 Adams St. in Huntsville. Family members of Baldridge and local politicians joined to celebrate...
MADISON COUNTY, AL

