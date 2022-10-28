It’s officially Alabama-LSU week after both got a Saturday away from competition. Once one of the nation’s biggest games annually, this rivalry hasn’t brought quite the same pregame hype since the 2019 meeting in Tuscaloosa. After the Tigers ended a long losing streak that day in Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama’s been the heavy favorite in 2020 and 2021. A blowout in Baton Rouge came in 2020 before LSU went toe-to-toe as an underdog last year.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO