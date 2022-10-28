Read full article on original website
Kickoff time, television announced for Alabama-Ole Miss game
Alabama will face Ole Miss on Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS, the SEC announced Monday. The trip to Oxford will be the Tide’s first since 2020, when several records were broken by the end of a frantic, 63-48 win for Alabama in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. That was...
‘No one is happy about it’: UAB unable to complete late rally; road woes continue in loss at FAU
UAB quarterback Jacob Zeno has played a few meaningful snaps this season and a few at his former school but received the first start of his career in a must-win scenario for the Blazers to keep their championship hopes alive. The redshirt junior Baylor transfer led a second-quarter rally from...
How Alabama leaders adjusted mentality after Tennessee ‘anxiety’
After an eventful September and inconsistent October, every preseason Alabama goal remains on the table. The SEC West can be clinched as early as next Saturday but there’s a catch. It’ll require beating the other two top teams in the division away from home in consecutive weeks when road...
Alabama kicker from Dothan enters transfer portal
Alabama backup kicker and punter Jack Martin announced Monday that he entered the NCAA transfer portal. Martin has served as Will Reichard’s backup since last season. The redshirt junior from Dothan kicked off five times in 2021 and made a field goal against New Mexico State, and has kicked off five times this season in games against Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt.
Vote for the Hollis Wright Birmingham area top football performance for Week 11
Check out the nominees for the Hollis Wright Birmingham Football Player of the Week for Week 11, the final week of the 2022 high school football regular season. Coaches can submit statistics following their games on Friday night or nominate players before noon each Saturday. The nominations must come from...
HBCU roundup: Chlöe dances, Deion Sanders sings, Alabama classic draws 67K
HBCU football did not fall short of action last week. From celebrity appearances to homecomings and big rivalries, the excellence of Black colleges was on full display. First, Jackson State hosted Southern in the Boombox Classic, which ESPN’s “College Gameday” was on-site to broadcast. Key Glock and NLE Choppa walked the team out onto the field. JSU ultimately shut out its divisional rival 35-0, making them 8-0 for the season.
AL.com Power 25: Hoover still No. 1 in football rankings, Hueytown makes big jump
Hoover maintained the top spot in the AL.com Power 25 high school football rankings this week with the playoff set to begin Friday. The Bucs received 99 of a possible 100 first-place votes. They finished the regular season on a nine-game win streak and will host Bob Jones in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs on Friday.
How Alabama compares to LSU
It’s officially Alabama-LSU week after both got a Saturday away from competition. Once one of the nation’s biggest games annually, this rivalry hasn’t brought quite the same pregame hype since the 2019 meeting in Tuscaloosa. After the Tigers ended a long losing streak that day in Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama’s been the heavy favorite in 2020 and 2021. A blowout in Baton Rouge came in 2020 before LSU went toe-to-toe as an underdog last year.
Kaitlan Collins, a die-hard Alabama football fan, has perfected her gameday routine
Kaitlan Collins never shies away from sharing her Alabama football fandom on national television, especially when pressed by her colleagues to analyze the Tide’s hopes for yet another national championship under Nick Saban. And she knows as well as anyone, nothing goes better with college football than a chicken biscuit and a certain ESPN pregame show.
Eddie Jackson joins Alabama’s lineup of NFL team captains
Chicago safety Eddie Jackson played with a “C” on his uniform for the first time this season on Sunday in the Bears’ 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The former Alabama standout got elevated into a team-captain position for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season after the Bears traded defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.
ASU and AAMU fans gather in Birmingham for 81st Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The festivities all week lead up to the big game for the Magic City Classic. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets battled it out Saturday afternoon at Legion Field. Tens of thousands came together to watch and celebrate, no matter their age or Classic experience.
Birmingham, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Appeal filed challenging Samford University’s seizure of fraternity house
A Samford University graduate has filed an appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court on a case in which he alleges Samford University wrongfully seized a fraternity house and never paid the house corporation run by alumni. Samford University in 2012 seized the Theta Alpha Zeta House/Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity chapter...
Timothy Bella’s ‘Barkley’ tells story of Sir Charles’ journey from Leeds, Auburn & NBA to cultural icon
Somewhere along the way, Charles Barkley made the transition from basketball villain to cultural icon who has the rare quality of being able to do and say anything he wants with few repercussions. That’s the path Timothy Bella charts in his new book “Barkley: A Biography,” published Tuesday by HarperCollins....
Alumni excited to come back home for Magic City Classic
The Magic City Classic is the largest historically black college and university (HBCU) football game in the country. The event bringing thousands of Alabama State University and Alabama A&M alumni and fans to the Birmingham area. "81 years of a long standing rivalry between two black universities. I mean there's...
Youit Jones back in Alabama
The man accused of setting an abandoned house on fire in West Birmingham with a missing man inside is now back in custody in Alabama. Youit Jones is now in the Jefferson County Jail after being brought back from Oklahoma.
Vestavia Hills High School graduate posed as Stanford student, reportedly lived in dorm for 10 months
A Vestavia Hills High School graduate posed as a Stanford University student for 10 months, living at several college dorms while harassing female students, according to media reports. William Curry, a 2021 graduate of Vestavia Hills High School, was removed from Stanford last week after it was revealed he lived...
Friday Scoreboard for Alabama High School Football
Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of Friday night’s Alabama high school football games; includes Thursday night’s results. Pleasant Valley 28, Weaver 22 (Thurs.) Cottage Hill Christian 36, St. Luke’s Episcopal 15.
Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital
Welcome to the Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital! Are you having a baby or planning on having a baby in Birmingham? Did you know that Ascension St. Vincent’s Birmingham has a long history of recognition, including being named the “Best Hospital to Have a Baby,” “Best Birthing Suites,” “Favorite Hospital,” and the Most Wired list for Hospitals and Health Networks? In this guide, we hope to showcase what makes Ascension St. Vincent’s a great choice when having a baby…
