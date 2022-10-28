ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

AL.com

Alabama kicker from Dothan enters transfer portal

Alabama backup kicker and punter Jack Martin announced Monday that he entered the NCAA transfer portal. Martin has served as Will Reichard’s backup since last season. The redshirt junior from Dothan kicked off five times in 2021 and made a field goal against New Mexico State, and has kicked off five times this season in games against Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolling out

HBCU roundup: Chlöe dances, Deion Sanders sings, Alabama classic draws 67K

HBCU football did not fall short of action last week. From celebrity appearances to homecomings and big rivalries, the excellence of Black colleges was on full display. First, Jackson State hosted Southern in the Boombox Classic, which ESPN’s “College Gameday” was on-site to broadcast. Key Glock and NLE Choppa walked the team out onto the field. JSU ultimately shut out its divisional rival 35-0, making them 8-0 for the season.
JACKSON, MS
AL.com

How Alabama compares to LSU

It’s officially Alabama-LSU week after both got a Saturday away from competition. Once one of the nation’s biggest games annually, this rivalry hasn’t brought quite the same pregame hype since the 2019 meeting in Tuscaloosa. After the Tigers ended a long losing streak that day in Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama’s been the heavy favorite in 2020 and 2021. A blowout in Baton Rouge came in 2020 before LSU went toe-to-toe as an underdog last year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

Eddie Jackson joins Alabama’s lineup of NFL team captains

Chicago safety Eddie Jackson played with a “C” on his uniform for the first time this season on Sunday in the Bears’ 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The former Alabama standout got elevated into a team-captain position for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season after the Bears traded defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WTOK-TV

ASU and AAMU fans gather in Birmingham for 81st Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The festivities all week lead up to the big game for the Magic City Classic. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets battled it out Saturday afternoon at Legion Field. Tens of thousands came together to watch and celebrate, no matter their age or Classic experience.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Birmingham, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Thompson Middle School basketball team will have a game with Berry Middle School on November 01, 2022, 14:25:00.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Alumni excited to come back home for Magic City Classic

The Magic City Classic is the largest historically black college and university (HBCU) football game in the country. The event bringing thousands of Alabama State University and Alabama A&M alumni and fans to the Birmingham area. "81 years of a long standing rivalry between two black universities. I mean there's...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Youit Jones back in Alabama

The man accused of setting an abandoned house on fire in West Birmingham with a missing man inside is now back in custody in Alabama. Youit Jones is now in the Jefferson County Jail after being brought back from Oklahoma.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital

Welcome to the Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital! Are you having a baby or planning on having a baby in Birmingham? Did you know that Ascension St. Vincent’s Birmingham has a long history of recognition, including being named the “Best Hospital to Have a Baby,” “Best Birthing Suites,” “Favorite Hospital,” and the Most Wired list for Hospitals and Health Networks? In this guide, we hope to showcase what makes Ascension St. Vincent’s a great choice when having a baby…
BIRMINGHAM, AL
