Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
Exploring the beauty of Vermont's towns (all 251+ of them)
Vermont is known as the Green Mountain State. But come autumn, its mountain slopes are anything but green. As the leaves turn red and yellow and orange, picturesque towns turn into tourist hotspots. Loretta Cruz and Aaron Agnew aren't your typical leaf peepers – they've come to the town of...
The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont
Efforts are now underway in Winooski, Montpelier, Essex, Hartford and Brattleboro to get charter changes banning “no cause” evictions on the ballot this Town Meeting Day in March, according to Tom Proctor, a housing organizer with Rights and Democracy. Read the story on VTDigger here: The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont.
VTDigger
Credit union merger will ensure hometown service
I just took the opportunity to make a smart choice this election season: I cast my ballot to approve the merger of the Vermont State Employees Credit Union and New England Federal Credit Union. It took only a few minutes of my time but will pay dividends for decades to come.
Book on 'Vatican's rising influence' in mailboxes has residents curious
One Vermont resident in a community where the mailers were arriving said, “Some people would pick it up and put it in the trash.”
vermontbiz.com
UVM freezes tuition for fifth year, new plan offers free tuition to Vermonters from households with incomes up to $60K
UVM President Suresh Garimella answers questions from the press after announcing that tuition has been frozen for a fifth consecutive year and that Vermont students from households with incomes of up to $60,000 will receive these full tuition scholarships for four years of study. VermontBiz photo. Vermont Business Magazine The...
WCAX
What are those books and mailers Vermonters are receiving?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You didn’t ask for them, but they are in your mailbox anyway. Books titled, “The Great Controversy,” and mailers that hold a small metal cross inside. A quick glance and you might think they go together, but they are unaffiliated. The book tells...
vermontbiz.com
Gasoline prices surge above national average
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Burlington have risen 11.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 100 stations in Burlington. Prices in Burlington are 24.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 48.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.39 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
newportdispatch.com
Regular deer hunting season in Vermont opens November 12
NEWPORT — Hunters are gearing up for the start of Vermont’s traditionally popular 16-day regular deer season that begins Saturday, November 12 and ends Sunday, November 27. A hunter may take one legal buck during this season if they did not already take one during the archery deer...
Unexplained Streaks in the Sky Seen from Maine to New Hampshire
It wouldn’t be Halloween without some UFO sightings in New Hampshire. Only this time, a lot of people in Maine saw them too. And in broad daylight. Posting to the Kittery, Maine Facebook group, a user posted a photo of two bizarre streaks seen while driving on Route 1 South Saturday. At first glance, they appear to be smoke contrails from airplanes.
compassvermont.com
Vermonters Can Remove Junk Cars for Cash and Compliance
Amid inflation and high prices, Vermonters can make extra cash by removing their junk cars. In 2015, the State of Vermont created the Salvage Yard Rule (bit.ly/SY-Rule) to protect human health and the environment by ensuring the safe, proper, and sustainable operation of salvage yards (aka junk yards). Vermonters with four or more unregistered and uninspected cars or vehicles (or other junk) on their property need a Salvage Yard Permit.
Vermont Conversation: A couple's journey into the uncharted world of Alzheimer's disease and dementia
Their blog was called Alzheimer’s Canyon, which was Sky Yardley’s term for a place with “no trails, no landmarks, nothing.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Conversation: A couple's journey into the uncharted world of Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
Fall Foliage Dinner Train Ride in Vermont Is a Total Can't-Miss
Fall is simply magical in New England.
WCAX
Swarms of Asian lady beetles hit our region
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters’ homes have been inundated this fall with swarms of Asian lady beetles. Reporter Kiana Burkes spoke with an expert about what you can do to keep them at bay. “We don’t look forward to the fall anymore when we have, you know, invasion of...
WMUR.com
Some New Hampshire Walgreens locations seeing reduced hours, temporary closures
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Recent staffing issues have forced multiple Walgreens stores in the North Country to temporarily close. Some of the pharmacies affected are Colebrook, Lancaster and Berlin. A senior director with the company said affected stores are redirecting customers to other nearby Walgreens to get their prescriptions. "In...
Deerfield Valley News
US News and World Report
16 Top Romantic Getaways in Vermont
From the colorful fall foliage and covered bridges to beautiful landscapes and sugarhouses, Vermont is full of romance. Charming bed-and-breakfasts and historic inns are scattered throughout the state, and year-round outdoor activities are plentiful as well. U.S. News has curated a list of romantic getaways for all types of travelers to enjoy in the Green Mountain State.
As Fewer People Choose Burial, Vermont’s Cemeteries Struggle to Maintain Their Grounds
Debbie Baker never expected to run a cemetery. For most of her life, she didn't think much about cemeteries at all. But after she was elected to the Rupert Selectboard in southern Vermont, she was invited to a meeting of local cemetery leaders. The next thing Baker knew, she was, as she put it, "tricked" into becoming treasurer of Rupert Cemetery, a nonprofit group that runs several burial grounds.
mynbc5.com
Union representing Vermont correction officers voices displeasure with working conditions
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont State Employees’ Association, VSEA, represents around 800 corrections, probation and parole officers as well as some of the administration staff for the Vermont Department of Corrections. They’re unhappy with how short-staffed the department is and how many hours they’re working because of it.
wwnytv.com
Fire destroys St. Lawrence County veterinary practice
TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a Massena-area veterinary clinic early Friday morning and continued burning throughout the day. The fire at Java’s Veterinary Center on State Route 56 in the town of Louisville was called in around 3 a.m. Firefighters say the back...
Comments / 0