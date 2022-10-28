Read full article on original website
Greene takes Class A crown with a dominant win
HIGHLIGHTS (Field Hockey): Greene beat Maine-Endwell in the Section IV Class A championship game.
Five Mile Point Speedway closes after 72 years in the Heath family
Back in 1972, Irv and Anna Heath built the Five Mile Point Speedway in Kirkwood, just outside of Binghamton. For the next 72 years this quarter-mile, clay facility was a Saturday night staple of short-track racing in the Southern Tier. In 2003, the Heath’s grandson, Andrew Harpell, took control of...
Windsor completes the regular season with a big road win
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Windsor beat Newark Valley 39-8.
Josh Riley Profile
Josh Riley is a graduate of Union-Endicott High School. His family worked in the Endicott-Johnson shoe factories and for IBM.
Whitney Point Mom Wants School Officials to Act Against Racism
The mother of a 12-year-old boy says Whitney Point school district administrators have not done enough to deal with the racially-charged bullying her son is experiencing. Megan Ballard says she grew up in the northern Broome County village. She moved back to Whitney Point after serving in the United States Air Force for 14 years.
Bears are Running Wild in Broome County
As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
50 Years Ago: The Final Day of Binghamton’s WNBF-TV – Channel 12
WNBF-TV was the first television in Binghamton. Those well-known call letters vanished from local television screens a half-century ago. The owners of the WNBF-AM and WNBF-FM radio stations - Clark Associates - made local broadcasting history when they ventured into the exciting world of TV in 1949. According to The...
Broome tries to break the world record for reading
Read for the Record is a global initiative put on by Jumpstart that strives to set the world record for the most amount of people reading the same book on the same day.
Vestal’s Rob Matthews Nominated for TIME Dealer of the Year
On Tuesday, TIME announced that Rob Matthews, President of Matthews Cadillac in Vestal, had been nominated for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award. Matthews along with 47 other nominees will be honored at the National Automobile Dealers Association show in January of 2023. According to the press release, the award recognizes the nation's most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.
Food-A-Bago Food Drive Is Back – See Your Photos Here
Just over 20 years ago, one of our radio personalities asked if we could do a food drive to help families in Broome County through Broome County CHOW (Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse.) His idea was to spend a week in a camper and have people stop by with non-perishable food...
Holiday Shopping In A Small Town – Owego, New York [GALLERY]
Okay, push Halloween aside. The Christmas season is coming through full steam ahead. You can't stop it, so it's best to either accept it or ignore it. Your choice. But for those who are ready to embrace the Christmas season, and are ready to do some holiday shopping, now is the time. For the first time that I can ever remember, my wife claimed that she is already done with her holiday shopping.
Early Voting locations in the Southern Tier
Early Voting in New York State starts today; political officials are encouraging everyone to head to the polls. 18 News has confirmed with the Steuben County Board of Elections there has been a poll location change for Corning from the USWA Local 1000 Union Hall to the Corning Senior Citizens Center.For the Southern Tier, all […]
It Costs How Much to Live in Binghamton?
Is it expensive to live in Binghamton? Well, since just about everything has gone up in price since the pandemic, it would probably be safe to say it's expensive to live almost anywhere these days. In addition to food and gas price increases, over the past year, I've experienced increases...
Elmira leaf pickup dates and guidelines
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has announced the beginning of leaf pickup throughout the City and guidelines for homeowners to make sure their lawns are clean. The City announced that lead pickup will start on November 14, 2022 and will end on December 22. Until it starts and through November 26, leaves […]
SUNY School Scores Piano Twice Played by Billy Joel
Have you ever attended a Billy Joel concert? I have a few times, but it's been a long time. I think the last time I saw one of his concerts was in Albany and it was an amazing show. Of course, all of Billy Joel's concerts are amazing. He is...
NewsChannel 36
Fourth Annual Trunk-Or-Treat Event Held in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Downtown Development Inc. held its fourth annual Trunk-or-Treat event in Wisner Park on Friday evening. Hundreds of people were in attendance with their children and dogs dressed up like princesses, superheroes, and other spooky things. Janis Witchey, a member of the Executive Board of...
Vestal Restaurant Ordered Closed by Broome Health Department
The Broome County Health Department has directed a restaurant in Vestal to cease all food operations. A notice was posted in the main entrance of the Storming Crab restaurant at 2503 Vestal Parkway East. The closure order - dated October 10 - was signed by Mary McFadden, the county director...
Binghamton Man Indicted in Vestal Crash That Killed JC Couple
The driver of a sport utility vehicle involved in a Vestal Parkway crash that left a husband and wife dead has been indicted on several felony charges. 32-year-old Stephen Moran of Binghamton was arraigned in Broome County Court on Thursday before Judge Joseph Cawley. Moran faces counts of aggravated vehicular...
