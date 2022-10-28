ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Sports Radio 1360 AM

Bears are Running Wild in Broome County

As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Vestal’s Rob Matthews Nominated for TIME Dealer of the Year

On Tuesday, TIME announced that Rob Matthews, President of Matthews Cadillac in Vestal, had been nominated for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award. Matthews along with 47 other nominees will be honored at the National Automobile Dealers Association show in January of 2023. According to the press release, the award recognizes the nation's most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.
VESTAL, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Holiday Shopping In A Small Town – Owego, New York [GALLERY]

Okay, push Halloween aside. The Christmas season is coming through full steam ahead. You can't stop it, so it's best to either accept it or ignore it. Your choice. But for those who are ready to embrace the Christmas season, and are ready to do some holiday shopping, now is the time. For the first time that I can ever remember, my wife claimed that she is already done with her holiday shopping.
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Early Voting locations in the Southern Tier

Early Voting in New York State starts today; political officials are encouraging everyone to head to the polls. 18 News has confirmed with the Steuben County Board of Elections there has been a poll location change for Corning from the USWA Local 1000 Union Hall to the Corning Senior Citizens Center.For the Southern Tier, all […]
CORNING, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

It Costs How Much to Live in Binghamton?

Is it expensive to live in Binghamton? Well, since just about everything has gone up in price since the pandemic, it would probably be safe to say it's expensive to live almost anywhere these days. In addition to food and gas price increases, over the past year, I've experienced increases...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira leaf pickup dates and guidelines

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has announced the beginning of leaf pickup throughout the City and guidelines for homeowners to make sure their lawns are clean. The City announced that lead pickup will start on November 14, 2022 and will end on December 22. Until it starts and through November 26, leaves […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fourth Annual Trunk-Or-Treat Event Held in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Downtown Development Inc. held its fourth annual Trunk-or-Treat event in Wisner Park on Friday evening. Hundreds of people were in attendance with their children and dogs dressed up like princesses, superheroes, and other spooky things. Janis Witchey, a member of the Executive Board of...
ELMIRA, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Sports Radio 1360 AM

