BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Who Saved MillionsAndrei TapalagaBaltimore, MD
3 shots, one killed across BaltimorehellasBaltimore, MD
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discriminationLive Action NewsBaltimore, MD
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Related
morganstatebears.com
Norfolk State Edges Out Morgan State, 3-0
NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 30, 2022)--Trinity Carruthers recorded a double-double with a match-high 31 assists and added 12 digs, but it wasn't enough to push Morgan State past host Norfolk State in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) contest on Sunday afternoon at Gill Gymnasium. The Lady Bears would fall to the...
morganstatebears.com
Morgan State Heads To Tidewater Area To Take On Norfolk State
BALTIMORE, Md. (Oct. 30, 2022)--The Morgan State volleyball team will travel to Virginia's Tidewater area to visit the Norfolk State Spartans for a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) contest this Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. at Gill Gymnasium. It will be the Spartans' Senior Day. BEAR CLAWS: Morgan State (3-21,...
morganstatebears.com
Howard Holds Off Morgan State In Beltway Matchup
BALTIMORE, Md. (Oct. 25, 2022)--The Morgan State volleyball team welcomed defending Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) champion Howard to Hill Field House on Friday for its Dig Pink match. The Lady Bears would give the guests all they could handle, before falling to the Bison, 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-19). Morgan State...
morganstatebears.com
Morgan Scored Final 24 points in 41-14 upset win over S.C. State
BALTIMORE, Md. (Oct. 29, 2022) — Alfonzo Graham ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, the defense added three TDs and Morgan scored the final 24 points on their way to a historic 41-14 win over South Carolina State on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Hughes Stadium.
Wilmington, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Review
Women’s basketball, with a new look, slotted sixth in CAA poll
Sarah Jenkins is aware of the expectations placed in front of her after a record-breaking campaign last year by her friend and mentor, now-Arizona State head coach Natasha Adair. Delaware’s new head coach admits that nerves are present as the dawn of the 2022-2023 women’s basketball season approaches, but that...
WMDT.com
Delaware State University shatters enrollment record
DOVER, Del. – Some exciting news for Delaware State University, the school broke multiple records regarding student enrollment. One surpasses 6,200 total students for the first time in its 131-year history. That’s a 33% increase since 2017. School officials tell us this couldn’t be done without the efforts of students, faculty, and community support. Along with the university’s focus to provide accessible education to all backgrounds. “Most students are looking at not only a great school but when they get here what do they get from us? We’re excited about them choosing us year after year and its always wonderful when more students choose to come to Delaware State and more living on campus and a much more diverse population of students,” says Tony Boyle, Senior Vice President of Strategic Enrollment Management and Student Affairs for the university.
DSU announces largest enrollment in school history
After months of teasing a record enrollment, Delaware State University announced Friday exactly what it was. DSU has 6,200 students enrolled, a growth of 33% over the last five years – right through the COVID-19 pandemic, a school press release said Friday. In August, DSU welcomed more than 1,400 first-year students to campus, which is its largest freshman class ever. ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Laurel closes Seaford football game to the general public following 'credible intelligence'
Laurel High School announced that the general public will not be permitted to attend tonight's football game against Seaford. In a statement released on social media, Laurel said they learned of "credible intelligence from law enforcement", and made the decision to close the game to all spectators except Laurel's parents.
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Money Mat: Williamson $25,000 Richer After Georgetown Speedway Debut
GEORGETOWN, DE – Money Mat. Mat Williamson of St. Catharines, Ont., lived up to his moniker on Saturday night, claiming the ‘Melvin L. Joseph Memorial’ and the $25,000 top prize to go with. The win was his fourth career Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS)...
WMDT.com
Jeff Hilovsky discusses campaign for State Rep. District 4
DOVER, Del. – Election Day is fast approaching and we got the chance to speak with the Republican candidate for the newly formed 4th State Representative District, Jeff Hilovsky. Hilovsky is a doctor and veteran whose service spans over 38 years. He is a retired Air Force Reservist who...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Perrego, Sheppard & Friesen Top Mod Qualifiers; Bouc Friday Small-Block Star
GEORGETOWN, DE – Three amigos. Anthony Perrego, Matt Sheppard, and Stewart Friesen claimed their 15-lap qualifiers on Friday night, setting the stage for the ‘Melvin L. Joseph Memorial,’ the finale of the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco points season. The 40-lap...
WilmU law school to start with 100 students, be accredited by 2025
Wilmington University’s School of Law expects to open in August 2023 with 100 students, 50 during the day and 50 at night. The school will not yet be accredited by the American Bar Association. That usually takes about three years, said Dean Phillip Closius Thursday during the school’s first press conference. He expects it to be by March of 2025, ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Prison research initiative at Howard R. Young Correctional Center identifies priorities
A prison initiative at Young Correctional Facility in Wilmington releases results of its first survey of the incarcerated population. Delaware’s Department of Correction joined the project, led by the DC-based Urban Institute, in 2019. It seeks to design, implement and evaluate strategies to improve prison living and working conditions based on feedback from incarcerated people and staff; the initiative also aims to help prison administrators make agency data more publicly available. According to the Institute, the DOC expressed willingness to implement the changes suggested by the researchers in good faith.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Laurel Man
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 53-year-old Kevin Seefried of Laurel, Delaware. Seefried was last seen on October 27, 2022, in the Dagsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Seefried have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Seefried is...
Centre Daily
70-year-old claims two big Delaware lottery prizes in a day. ‘Absolute insanity’
A 70-year-old lottery player in Delaware was already celebrating a big win when she got lucky again. The anonymous woman recently won a $100,000 top prize with the Ultimate Cash instant game tickets she purchased at the Speedy Gas in Newark, according to an Oct. 25 news release from Delaware lottery officials.
delawarepublic.org
Firefly Music Festival will not return in 2023, Kent County Tourism promoting other events to fill the gap
Firefly Music Festival announced on Twitter Thursday it will not return to Dover in 2023, but will instead be taking a break to "recharge" for 2024. "We'll be cherishing these moments until we reunite," Firefly Festival posted. "After 10 magical years of Firefly in the Woodlands, we've decided to take a year to recharge our lights. We will see you in 2024!"
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington Learning Collaborative gets green light to launch
Gov. Carney’s signature education initiative – the Wilmington Learning Collaborative – is moving forward. It took two years and months of negotiating with and otherwise cajoling the three districts serving city schools, but those districts – Brandywine, Christina, and Red Clay – are now on board.
