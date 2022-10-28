ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

MUST WATCH VIDEO… Woman Had 23 Contact Lenses Stuck in Her Eye

Have you ever had a contact lens get stuck up inside your eyelid? It's pretty obvious and uncomfortable when it happens. So how is this even possible?. A video from an eye doctor in Newport Beach, California is going viral after she removed TWENTY-THREE contact lenses from a woman's right eye.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
The Oregonian

Exciting new weight loss drugs may also lighten your wallet

Excitement is building about a new generation of drugs that tout the ability to help adults with excess weight shed more pounds than older drugs on the market. Some patients, obesity medicine specialists say, are experiencing decreases in blood pressure, better-managed diabetes, less joint pain, and better sleep from these newfound treatments.
Libby Shively McAvoy

An Expert Doctor Explains Why You Really Wake Up in the Night To Go To the Bathroom

Envato Elements Purchased Image License 9X8ZAETMS5. We all know how important a good restful night’s sleep is, but when we have to wake several times in the night to pee it is frustrating. Do you find this happening to you yet? I had an amazing opportunity to interview Dr. Geo Espinosa who is a Naturopathic Functional Medical doctor recognized as an authority in Urology and Men’s Health. He specializes in Prostate Cancer, Bladder Incontinence, and Overactive Bladder. I was thrilled for the opportunity to speak with Dr. Espinosa because I know many men who suffer from overactive bladder, including my own dad, and it can be very disruptive in life. Dr. Espinosa offers great hope and healing.
wdfxfox34.com

How To Lose 20 pounds In 2 Weeks?

Originally Posted On: https://ethicalinc.com/2022/06/17/how-to-lose-20-pounds-in-2-weeks/. How to lose 20 pounds in 2 weeks? First, you can’t lose 20 pounds in 2 weeks in a healthy way. The only way you can do that is by starving yourself and that would cause a lot of health issues if you decided to do that. The average weight-loss is 1 to 2 pounds per week and that should always be one of your weight loss goals.
cohaitungchi.com

How to Lower Blood Sugar Quickly

High blood sugar, also called hyperglycemia, means that there is too much glucose (sugar) in the blood, often due to a lack of insulin or the body’s inability to use insulin properly. For people who have diabetes, other factors can contribute to high blood sugars, as well, such as eating too much carbohydrate, not getting enough physical activity, being sick or stressed, forgetting to take or not taking enough diabetes medication, or taking other medications that can raise bloods sugars.
Medical News Today

Stem cell injections for back pain: Do they work?

Stem cell injections are minimally invasive and may offer long-term pain management for back pain. within the human body. They provide structure, take in nutrients from food, and convert those nutrients into energy. They also contain the body’s genetic material and can copy themselves. However, stem cells refer to...
HealthCentral.com

What Does Rheumatoid Arthritis Feel Like?

From achy joints to dry eyes, here’s what you may expect to feel when experiencing RA symptoms. Unless you’re living it, it’s hard to know exactly what having rheumatoid arthritis (RA), a chronic inflammatory disease, is really like. For those who think they may have RA, or those already diagnosed who are concerned about a flare-up, learning about what RA symptoms may actually feel like can be a huge benefit. That’s because recognizing RA symptoms quickly can help you get treatment—or adjust an existing treatment plan—faster, which helps reduce the amount of long-term damage to your body.
Yahoo!

Walking to lose weight? New study reveals exactly how many steps you should take

So how many steps should you be walking daily if you want to lose weight? 8,600 is the magic number, according to new research. A recent study by the US's National Institutes of Health followed more than 6,000 patients over four years and the results showed that walking at least 8,600 steps a day helps prevent weight gain in adults.
Women's Health

‘I had high cholesterol in my thirties – here’s how I changed my diet’

If you’re in your twenties or thirties and think of yourself as fit and healthy, you’ve probably never thought about having your cholesterol checked – but figures from the latest research into our cholesterol levels may make you reconsider. The study shows that 26% of women aged...
Medical News Today

Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs

Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...

Comments / 0

Community Policy