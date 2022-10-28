Read full article on original website
Related
If you have diabetes, don't ignore numbness and tingling in your feet — it could be a sign of nerve damage
Diabetic neuropathy, a type of progressive nerve damage, is a common complication of diabetes — but managing your blood sugar can lower your risk.
I'm 23 and have had arthritis for a decade, but doctors told me I was making up my chronic pain for 5 years
Bethany Dawson has ankylosing spondylitis, a form of inflammatory arthritis, but was told for years she was "just being dramatic."
Does exercise help arthritis? Here's what the experts say
Does exercise help arthritis and what activities are best for relieving symptoms? We asked a doctor to explain
A vitamin B12 deficiency can go unnoticed and cause symptoms like numb limbs and a yellow tinge to the skin and eyes. A dietitian explains how to get enough.
Vitamin B12, a nutrient found mostly in animal products, is vital for healthy nerves and blood cells. A deficiency can go unnoticed because it can cause symptoms that are shared with other conditions. Vegans can get vitamin B12 from fortified plant milks, nutritional yeast flakes, and supplements.
4 dangerous side effects of taking too much vitamin B6 and how to tell if you're overdoing it
Vitamin B6 is important for your health, but too much can cause nerve damage and photosensitivity. Symptoms of nerve damage include numbness, tingling, muscle weakness, and reduced skin sensitivity. If you supplement, you can avoid side effects by taking no more than 100 mg of vitamin B6 each day. Vitamin...
7 reasons you're dizzy after standing up, from dehydration to POTS, and when to call your doctor
Dizziness when standing often relates to a drop in blood pressure. It can happen if you get up too fast, overheat, or do an intense workout.
iheart.com
MUST WATCH VIDEO… Woman Had 23 Contact Lenses Stuck in Her Eye
Have you ever had a contact lens get stuck up inside your eyelid? It's pretty obvious and uncomfortable when it happens. So how is this even possible?. A video from an eye doctor in Newport Beach, California is going viral after she removed TWENTY-THREE contact lenses from a woman's right eye.
A colonoscopy study has some wondering if they should have the procedure. What you should know
A new European study on colonoscopies -- the largest of its kind -- has complicated results, and it's left some people wondering whether they should have the procedure to screen for colon cancer.
Exciting new weight loss drugs may also lighten your wallet
Excitement is building about a new generation of drugs that tout the ability to help adults with excess weight shed more pounds than older drugs on the market. Some patients, obesity medicine specialists say, are experiencing decreases in blood pressure, better-managed diabetes, less joint pain, and better sleep from these newfound treatments.
Dad-of-two given paracetamol for ‘back pain’ dies of aggressive cancer
He went back and forth with medics, but his condition didn't improve and after a holiday, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. It had been the first holiday he had taken since he had come back from the Army, and returned home to the devastating diagnosis. In July, he had...
An Expert Doctor Explains Why You Really Wake Up in the Night To Go To the Bathroom
Envato Elements Purchased Image License 9X8ZAETMS5. We all know how important a good restful night’s sleep is, but when we have to wake several times in the night to pee it is frustrating. Do you find this happening to you yet? I had an amazing opportunity to interview Dr. Geo Espinosa who is a Naturopathic Functional Medical doctor recognized as an authority in Urology and Men’s Health. He specializes in Prostate Cancer, Bladder Incontinence, and Overactive Bladder. I was thrilled for the opportunity to speak with Dr. Espinosa because I know many men who suffer from overactive bladder, including my own dad, and it can be very disruptive in life. Dr. Espinosa offers great hope and healing.
Sick of That Stubborn Bulge Around Your Midsection? Stock up on These 40 Belly Fat-Burning Foods
Let’s face it: Belly fat can be stubborn. Despite your best efforts, you may be asking yourself “why am I losing weight everywhere but my stomach?”. Believe it or not, there's a scientific explanation for why this is happening. “The fat in your abdomen builds up around your...
wdfxfox34.com
How To Lose 20 pounds In 2 Weeks?
Originally Posted On: https://ethicalinc.com/2022/06/17/how-to-lose-20-pounds-in-2-weeks/. How to lose 20 pounds in 2 weeks? First, you can’t lose 20 pounds in 2 weeks in a healthy way. The only way you can do that is by starving yourself and that would cause a lot of health issues if you decided to do that. The average weight-loss is 1 to 2 pounds per week and that should always be one of your weight loss goals.
cohaitungchi.com
How to Lower Blood Sugar Quickly
High blood sugar, also called hyperglycemia, means that there is too much glucose (sugar) in the blood, often due to a lack of insulin or the body’s inability to use insulin properly. For people who have diabetes, other factors can contribute to high blood sugars, as well, such as eating too much carbohydrate, not getting enough physical activity, being sick or stressed, forgetting to take or not taking enough diabetes medication, or taking other medications that can raise bloods sugars.
Medical News Today
Stem cell injections for back pain: Do they work?
Stem cell injections are minimally invasive and may offer long-term pain management for back pain. within the human body. They provide structure, take in nutrients from food, and convert those nutrients into energy. They also contain the body’s genetic material and can copy themselves. However, stem cells refer to...
EatingWell
One in 10 Americans Over 65 Have Dementia—Here are 15 Ways to Reduce Your Risk
As much as you might have zero use for your ability to still recall your childhood landline phone number, or could really do without your ability to karaoke to every word of "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" on cue—no screen lyrics required—a sharp memory is nothing to take for granted.
HealthCentral.com
What Does Rheumatoid Arthritis Feel Like?
From achy joints to dry eyes, here’s what you may expect to feel when experiencing RA symptoms. Unless you’re living it, it’s hard to know exactly what having rheumatoid arthritis (RA), a chronic inflammatory disease, is really like. For those who think they may have RA, or those already diagnosed who are concerned about a flare-up, learning about what RA symptoms may actually feel like can be a huge benefit. That’s because recognizing RA symptoms quickly can help you get treatment—or adjust an existing treatment plan—faster, which helps reduce the amount of long-term damage to your body.
Yahoo!
Walking to lose weight? New study reveals exactly how many steps you should take
So how many steps should you be walking daily if you want to lose weight? 8,600 is the magic number, according to new research. A recent study by the US's National Institutes of Health followed more than 6,000 patients over four years and the results showed that walking at least 8,600 steps a day helps prevent weight gain in adults.
Women's Health
‘I had high cholesterol in my thirties – here’s how I changed my diet’
If you’re in your twenties or thirties and think of yourself as fit and healthy, you’ve probably never thought about having your cholesterol checked – but figures from the latest research into our cholesterol levels may make you reconsider. The study shows that 26% of women aged...
Medical News Today
Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs
Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
Comments / 0