dayton.com
October business news in Dayton: 1 opening, 1 closing, 1 move, 7 project updates
Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. OHIO’S BIG WIN: Honda’s new $4.4B electric battery plant to bring 2,500+ jobs about 50 minutes from Dayton. Orienting its business toward electric vehicles, Honda is planning a...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Dollar General is under investigation in Ohio for charging more at the register than the listed price
Dollar General is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture after investigators found the discounter was charging higher prices at the register than those listed on the shelf, according to a statement from Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds last week. At some stores, nearly 88% of items were more expensive upon checkout than the originally stated price.
Two major Miami Valley hotels close down
The Raddison Hotel is the largest in Dayton and is conveniently located next to the Dayton Convention Center.
dayton.com
Dayton native wins Telluride Blues Challenge
Joe Waters, second-generation bluesman, embarks on new musical chapter. Anyone who has followed the musical advancements of Joe Waters wasn’t surprised the Dayton native won the Telluride Blues Challenge in Colorado in September. The guitarist and harmonica player turned 25 in July but he already has two decades of stage experience and has been working in recording studios almost as long.
dayton.com
Outdoor Airsoft arena idea in its first phase, owners say
A Butler County family wants to create a community that will be united. Jeff Neal and his nephew Jeremiah Hughley and his wife, Brianna Nolan, want to create an outdoor Airsoft arena, unlike what’s in Butler County. While they want to capitalize on the re-emerging growth of Airsoft, which...
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Marion’s Piazza remains pizza champion during year of change
Marion’s Piazza was recognized as the Best Pizza Restaurant, Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner and the restaurant that has the Best Square-Cut Pizza in this year’s Best of Dayton contest. The results come nearly two months after Marion’s Piazza President and CEO Roger Glass passed away. Glass...
abandonedway.com
Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures
Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
I Love Dayton: Woodland Cemetery preserving Dayton’s past
At 181 years old, Woodland Cemetery is one of the oldest nonprofits in Ohio and the keeper of Dayton's history.
dayton.com
Taco Street founder to open new restaurant in Wright-Dunbar
Taco Street founder Anthony Thomas has entered final negotiations to open another restaurant in the Wright-Dunbar District. “Details are under lock and key until the paperwork is signed, but it’s safe to say Anthony Thomas is a driving force in the revitalization and positive momentum in the Wright-Dunbar neighborhood for the long haul,” a press release from Dillin Corp. said.
Brush fire spreads to Tipp City business
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – What began as a simple brush fire spread to a nearby building in Tipp City, causing thousands of dollars of damage to a local business. On Sunday, Oct. 30, crews from Tipp City Fire and Emergency Services responded to what was reported to be a field fire just before 4 […]
dayton.com
Brain Lumber’s owner has deep roots to one of Springfield’s oldest businesses
Owner of 154-year-old business: “We want to stay an old-school hardware and lumber store.”. Brant Cornelison appreciates the history of Brain Lumber and is himself part of it. One of Springfield’s oldest businesses is celebrating its 154th year, and Cornelison is making plans to return it to its former...
miamivalleytoday.com
El Tequila relocates to North County Road 25A, Piqua
PIQUA — El Tequila, owned by Gustavo and Ofelia Ramirez, recently relocated to the other side of Piqua. The restaurant moved from its location at 1274 E. Ash St. to a bigger location at 5795 N. County Road 25A. The couple’s decision to relocate came when the River Rock...
Remains of woman found 34 years ago on Colorado farm identified
The remains of a woman found on a Colorado farm have been identified in a cold case spanning 34 years.
Hauntfest on Fifth takes over Oregon District
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The biggest Halloween party in the Miami Valley happened in the Oregon District. Thousands of people were expected to put on their best costumes to come out to Hauntfest to see what’s lurking on Fifth Street. “You see a lot of interesting characters around here in Dayton, yeah, you never know […]
‘Minor blip;’ Ohio Lottery says issue temporarily impacted sales of Powerball tickets Monday
DAYTON — A statewide issue plagued some Ohioans looking to purchase a Powerball ticket ahead of Monday’s drawing. News Center 7 received reports just after noon on Monday that a number of Greene County locations were unable to process Powerball tickets. >> How much money will you get...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients
PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards. The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.
Beavercreek asking public’s feedback on future road widening project
The city of Beavercreek’s Engineering Division is asking for the public’s feedback on a future road widening project along North Fairfield Road. The city will hold a public involvement meeting Thursday, Nov. 3 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the council chambers of Beavercreek City Hall. At the meeting, residents...
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
daytonlocal.com
Dayton Ohio - 2nd Street Market - Trick or Treat
Visitor our vendors for treats and wear a costume as we celebrate Halloween at 2nd Street Market!. Take a stroll through the Market for a family-friendly trick or treat while enjoying creative costumes worn by some of your favorite vendors!. Designated 'trick-or-treat' stops will have a pumpkin sign displayed along...
dayton.com
There’s ‘strong’ support to expand Dayton’s outdoor drinking district
Downtown Dayton’s outdoor drinking district has been very popular, and some notable businesses and developers are pushing to expand its boundaries to cover a larger section of the center city and include more restaurants, breweries and drinking establishments. “Expanding the (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) north would create a bridge...
