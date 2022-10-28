ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Dollar General is under investigation in Ohio for charging more at the register than the listed price

Dollar General is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture after investigators found the discounter was charging higher prices at the register than those listed on the shelf, according to a statement from Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds last week. At some stores, nearly 88% of items were more expensive upon checkout than the originally stated price.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Dayton native wins Telluride Blues Challenge

Joe Waters, second-generation bluesman, embarks on new musical chapter. Anyone who has followed the musical advancements of Joe Waters wasn’t surprised the Dayton native won the Telluride Blues Challenge in Colorado in September. The guitarist and harmonica player turned 25 in July but he already has two decades of stage experience and has been working in recording studios almost as long.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Outdoor Airsoft arena idea in its first phase, owners say

A Butler County family wants to create a community that will be united. Jeff Neal and his nephew Jeremiah Hughley and his wife, Brianna Nolan, want to create an outdoor Airsoft arena, unlike what’s in Butler County. While they want to capitalize on the re-emerging growth of Airsoft, which...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
abandonedway.com

Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures

Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Taco Street founder to open new restaurant in Wright-Dunbar

Taco Street founder Anthony Thomas has entered final negotiations to open another restaurant in the Wright-Dunbar District. “Details are under lock and key until the paperwork is signed, but it’s safe to say Anthony Thomas is a driving force in the revitalization and positive momentum in the Wright-Dunbar neighborhood for the long haul,” a press release from Dillin Corp. said.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Brush fire spreads to Tipp City business

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – What began as a simple brush fire spread to a nearby building in Tipp City, causing thousands of dollars of damage to a local business. On Sunday, Oct. 30, crews from Tipp City Fire and Emergency Services responded to what was reported to be a field fire just before 4 […]
TIPP CITY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

El Tequila relocates to North County Road 25A, Piqua

PIQUA — El Tequila, owned by Gustavo and Ofelia Ramirez, recently relocated to the other side of Piqua. The restaurant moved from its location at 1274 E. Ash St. to a bigger location at 5795 N. County Road 25A. The couple’s decision to relocate came when the River Rock...
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

Hauntfest on Fifth takes over Oregon District

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The biggest Halloween party in the Miami Valley happened in the Oregon District. Thousands of people were expected to put on their best costumes to come out to Hauntfest to see what’s lurking on Fifth Street. “You see a lot of interesting characters around here in Dayton, yeah, you never know […]
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients

PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards. The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.
PIQUA, OH
Travel Maven

Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
OHIO STATE
daytonlocal.com

Dayton Ohio - 2nd Street Market - Trick or Treat

Visitor our vendors for treats and wear a costume as we celebrate Halloween at 2nd Street Market!. Take a stroll through the Market for a family-friendly trick or treat while enjoying creative costumes worn by some of your favorite vendors!. Designated 'trick-or-treat' stops will have a pumpkin sign displayed along...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

There’s ‘strong’ support to expand Dayton’s outdoor drinking district

Downtown Dayton’s outdoor drinking district has been very popular, and some notable businesses and developers are pushing to expand its boundaries to cover a larger section of the center city and include more restaurants, breweries and drinking establishments. “Expanding the (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) north would create a bridge...
DAYTON, OH

