Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission approves qualifications of 11 entities for sports wagering

Massachusetts regulators deny operators universal sports betting launch
Following DraftKings appeal to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to reassess the planned staggered retail/online sports betting launch, the regulator has categorically declined the approach and decided to pursue its initial launch plan. The initial launch plan will allow retail sports betting to launch up to two months ahead of mobile/online sports betting, with retail going live in January and mobile not due to go live until March.
