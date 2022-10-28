Theater Review: OSU Theatre Presents Darkly Comic Look at American History in ‘Men On Boats’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
What It Feels Like To Be The Caretaker For Your Emotionally And Verbally Abusive BrotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music sceneThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: Team Scarlet bests Team Gray 20-19 in 2022 wrestle-offsThe LanternColumbus, OH
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Ciera and Nicholas Thomas
Oct. 23, 2021 | Ciera (Gooden) and Nicholas Thomas has overlapping social circles during their time at Miami University, so their meeting was almost inevitable. When the time came to propose, Nicholas went all out, arranging for a private tour at COSI. He popped the question in the Progress exhibit—Ciera's favorite since childhood.
spectrumnews1.com
Dublin artist paints giant celebrity pumpkins
DUBLIN, Ohio - Over the last 34 years, Jeanette Paras has painted the faces of nearly 100 celebrities, politicians, rock stars and athletes on oversized pumpkins. She's a big fan of "Game of Thrones" and its prequel, "House of the Dragon." So when she saw Kim Kardashian and James Corden...
Mothers help Columbus kids celebrate Halloween while honoring their lost children
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A group of Columbus mothers held a special event Sunday to provide the city’s children with a safe space to celebrate Halloween while also trying to remember those they’ve lost to violence. Trunk or treats across central Ohio Sunday offered families a chance to dress up and collect candy during daylight. […]
spectrumnews1.com
Columbus dancer returns to the stage to give back
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The dance floor is where Laura Lambert is the happiest. Laura Lambert has been dancing nearly all of her life. She joined the Columbus Entertainment Productions 4 Charity 10 years ago. Most recently, the program has raised money for Nationwide Children's Hospital. The theatre group pushed...
614now.com
Columbus artist opening multi-floor “horror experience” and Ohio’s first special effects trade school studio inside massive Mansfield factory
Columbus special effects artist Todd Reed is Halloween’s busiest man. Currently pitching a monster-themed TV show to major networks, Reed is also a semi-finalist among thousands in the national Face of Horror competition, you’d think Todd Reed didn’t have much time to spare. But you’d be wrong....
columbusunderground.com
Columbus Urban League Receives $6.5 Million from Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
The Columbus Urban League (CUL) announced today that it has recently received its largest individual donation in the 104-year history of the organization. A $6.5 million gift was made to the local nonprofit from Seattle-based philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. “We’re honored and grateful that Ms. Scott and her team recognized the...
Upper Arlington mothers call for accountability after middle school guest speaker presents 'controversial topics'
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — Two Upper Arlington parents want accountability. “When [my son] shared to the extent that details were shared I was disgusted,” one mother said. 10TV is not identifying the parents, per their request, saying they don’t want any backlash for their children. On Oct....
spectrumnews1.com
Investigators explore unexplained encounters inside old Delaware County Jail
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — Ghost stories are told to keep us up at night. But are these just tales or fantasies... or is something else out there? Some believe. Others doubt. The old Delaware County Jail is said to tell more than just a chilling story. What You Need...
columbusunderground.com
Hai Poké Lands Spot at North Market Bridge Park
Hai Poké is headed for Dublin. Dishing up Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls, the eatery will open inside the North Market Bridge Park, 6750 Longshore St., this winter. Joining the market will bring Hai Poké back to two Central Ohio locations. The brand morphed from pop-up to food truck before opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant at 647 N. High St. in Short North in 2017. The eatery also briefly set up shop Downtown from early 2020 to March 2021.
themanual.com
The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city
October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
cwcolumbus.com
Women 'speak up and speak out' at east Columbus domestic violence awareness event
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Women dressed in purple, jeans, and pearls as the community gathered together at the Africentric K-12 Community School in Columbus to "Speak Up and Speak Out" against domestic violence. The Ohio Women Against Domestic Violence organized its inaugural "Jeans and Pearls Purple Day" to celebrate...
614now.com
Five Columbus sandwiches perfect for fall
Now that the weather has cooled and the trees have lost their greenery, there’s something about hearty food that sounds so much more appealing. Maybe it’s psychological, maybe it’s not. Either way, one thing is for sure: fall is sandwich season, so we’ve compiled a list of five local sandwiches perfect for the cool weather. Dig in!
drugstorenews.com
BJ’s Wholesale Club to open in New Albany, Ohio
The new club in New Albany, Ohio, marks the retailer’s 7th location in the state. BJ's Wholesale Club is opening the doors of its newest club in New Albany, Ohio, on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, bringing the total number of U.S. clubs to 233. The new club, located at...
Highest-rated bars in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world […]
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Columbus
1,275 × 960 pixels, file size: 413 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg. Columbus, Ohio, draws visitors frequently from all over the United States. The main reason is that it has excellent museums and a vast amount of art. It also houses the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While it seems to be a fun vacation, a few people always wonder if it could be a spooky location. There are some areas around and in Columbus that may give you a thrill.
cwcolumbus.com
Nearly 50 more community safety cameras are being installed across Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Additional security eyes will soon be on the lookout for bad guys across Columbus. Crews this week began installing 41 community safety camera units, bought by the City Of Columbus, which will be placed in locations across the city. The first of the units was...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Kroger to open food halls at 3 Columbus-area stores
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Kroger stores in the Columbus area will be opening food halls that will offer a mix of selections. The company announced California-based Kitchen United will open the halls at 3417 N. High St., Clintonville, 7625 Sawmill Rd., Dublin and 300 S. Hamilton Rd. this fall.
sciotopost.com
Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire
COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
WSYX ABC6
She Serves: Columbus native playing major role in setting stage for 3rd Infantry Division
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You never get a second chance to make a first impression. That’s also the case for the 3rd Infantry at Fort Stewart, outside Savannah, Ga. That first impression for soldiers joining the division happens at the Marne Reception Center, where a supply specialist who happens to be from Columbus plays a key role in setting the stage for 3ID and the Army as a whole.
Man convicted in 2020 deadly shooting at east Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been convicted in a deadly shooting that killed a man and injured a woman at an east Columbus bar in October 2020. The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said a jury found 36-year-old Shawn Mapp guilty of aggravated murder and attempted murder with firearm specifications after a week-long trial.
