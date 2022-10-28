Read full article on original website
Related
bauma Day One: Technology, Electrification, Connectivity and Collaboration
Day 1 loomed gloomy and rainy as bauma 2022 opened for attendees. However, the moods of attendees and exhibitors were high. For many, this was their first trade show since the pandemic. Being back with their colleagues, clients and industry families was energizing. Caterpillar. Our team’s first stop was with...
John Deere Power Systems Exhibits New Tech, Electric-Hybrid Drivetrain at bauma
John Deere Power Systems (JDPS) will provide a look into the future of its engine and drivetrain technology at bauma 2022, Hall A4, Stand 325. The latest JDPS products, which include:. Next generation engines. The company’s alternative fuels strategy. Electric drivetrain. Battery advancements. Connected support—a remote monitoring and diagnostics...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Reimagining Sustainability in the Supply Chain
Supply chain disruptions and inventory concerns have continued to trouble governments, businesses and consumers worldwide. Even as current supply chain bottlenecks begin to clear up, severe sustainability and supply problems remain due to the amount of waste traditionally produced by retail and manufacturing sectors and the increasingly stringent metrics by which they are judged by investors and consumers. Moreover, with ongoing geopolitical contention in Europe and Asia, severe inflationary challenges and increased consumer spending amid extreme inflation, the manufacturing and supply chain industries are under pressure to navigate constant obstacles.
cdrecycler.com
Wirtgen focuses on roadbuilding sustainability
Wirtgen Group, a Germany-based business unit of United States-based John Deere, says its product development continues to focus on “production systems with ecological and economic savings potential,” including pavement recycling machinery. At the Bauma 2022 trade fair in late October in Germany, Wirtgen says it dedicated exhibition space...
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
Biden’s Climate Law Solved A Major Problem With A Polarizing Fossil Fuel Technology
The vast majority of captured carbon dioxide is used to drill more oil. That’s about to change.
The Automotive Space Is Poised for a Supply Chain Nightmare
A casual observer of the automotive space is likely aware that there’s an explosion of new vehicles coming to market as part of the move toward electric vehicles, but they may not fully realize the scale of this wave. Bank of America Securities puts the number of new models...
My First Trip to Europe for bauma 2022
The busy, fall trade show season is upon us. The OEM Off-Highway team recently attended the first U.S. Industrial Vehicle Technology Expo (iVT Expo), which was such a great experience. By the time this issue is printed, we will have also attended the Battery Show and Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, which are co-located in Novi, Michigan, and COMVEC in Indianapolis.
Dow Discusses Mobility Science Program During The Battery Show
One of our first videos during The Battery Show and Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo was with Dow. We were happy to talk with Esther Quintanilla, Global Market Segment Leader Automotive, Dow Polyurethanes, and Brian Russell, Mobility & Transportation Electronics Market Manager, Dow. They discussed the mobility science program that was launched recently; why the team made this move; and the benefits to their clients, which Russell believes will change the way Dow interacts with its customers.
Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles
Choosing the right plug-in hybrid can be a difficult situation as they grow in popularity. Here is the only plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with an electric driving range of over 60 miles. The post Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
hbsdealer.com
Generac brings hydrogen power to the home
Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
Total Economic Impact Study Reveals 304% ROI for Complex Manufacturers Using the Assent Supply Chain Sustainability Platform
OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Assent Inc. (Assent), a leader in supply chain sustainability management, announces the findings of its commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study. Conducted by Forrester Consulting, the study found that Assent’s Supply Chain Sustainability Platform provides customers with a return on investment (ROI) of 304% over three years with a payback period of less than six months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005150/en/ Total Economic Impact Study Reveals 304% ROI for Complex Manufacturers Using the Assent Supply Chain Sustainability Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
Briggs & Stratton to Launch New Products at bauma
Briggs & Stratton will unveil its latest products during bauma 2022. If you are attending, visit Stand A2.349 for get hands-on experience with the newest battery-powered solutions and internal combustion engines. Our team will be visiting the Briggs & Stratton team during the event to get more information, videos and images to share with our readers.
Three Prototype Batteries Are Part of the Caterpillar Advanced Power Portfolio
According to Ajay Prasher, product marketing manager, for Caterpillar, it’s an interesting time in the industry, with decarbonization becoming more important. For this and many other reasons, Caterpillar developed the prototype batteries and announced the plan to exhibit them during bauma 2022. Allister Dennis, product manager, said that the...
Delta Air Line pilots just authorized a strike ahead of the busy holiday flying season
For now, they remain on the job.
nationalinterest.org
Lockheed Martin Makes Progress on Next-Generation Interceptor
The Lockheed team recently announced that it completed its first flight software package for its NGI offering, indicating that its interceptor is taking steps toward being ready for its first test flight. Tracking and targeting an incoming intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) traveling through space presents an enormous challenge for the...
Germany puts off transport emissions decision until 2023
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is postponing politically sensitive decisions on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector until 2023 amid strong opposition from one governing party to the idea of a universal speed limit, officials said Monday. The libertarian Free Democratic Party, which controls the Transport Ministry, has long blocked the introduction mandatory speed limits seen in most of Germany’s neighbors. Experts say that limiting speeds on highways to 120 kilometers per hour (74.5 mph) would save 2.6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide a year. A limit of 100 kmh (62 mph) would more than double the savings, according to Germany’s Environment Agency. Those annual savings would make a significant contribution to closing the remaining emissions gap in Germany’s transport sector of 118-175 million tons by 2030.
aircargonews.net
Unipart Logistics wins Airbus logistics services deal
UK-based supply chain services provider Unipart Logistics has won a multi-year contract to provide in-plant logistics services to Airbus. The contract will become effective as of early 2023 and will see Unipart Logistics be responsible for the receipt of products brought in from around the world to Airbus’ onsite wing assembly lines in both Broughton in north Wales and Bristol in the southwest of England.
Hyundai Unveils HW155H, First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Wheeled Excavator at Bauma 2022
Hyundai kicked off the world's largest trade show by introducing the HW155H, the first hydrogen fuel cell-powered wheeled excavator prototype. In the video below we give you all the details about this 18-ton fuel cell excavator, how it was made possible by a car, and why Hyundai thinks Hydrogen fuel cells—not batteries—are the fuel of the future.
constructiontechnology.media
Peri demonstrates 3D construction printing technology
Formworks and scaffolding manufacturer Peri has exhibited its extensive range of technology at trade show Bauma, including its 3D construction printing platform. From its 3D printing area at the show, the Germany-based company demonstrated the printing technology, which has already produced the largest 3D-printed apartment building in Europe, to visitors for the first time.
OEM Off-Highway
Fort Atkinson, WI
1K+
Followers
976
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT
OEM Off-Highway magazine has been the resource for engineers and product development team members at mobile heavy-duty on- and off-road equipment manufacturers for over 30 years. Our in-depth reporting on trends, technology developments, engineering innovations and new product releases keep our readers informed of the latest information in a dynamic and rapidly changing global industry.https://www.oemoffhighway.com/
Comments / 1