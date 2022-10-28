ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OEM Off-Highway

Comments / 1

Related
OEM Off-Highway

John Deere Power Systems Exhibits New Tech, Electric-Hybrid Drivetrain at bauma

John Deere Power Systems (JDPS) will provide a look into the future of its engine and drivetrain technology at bauma 2022, Hall A4, Stand 325. The latest JDPS products, which include:. Next generation engines. The company’s alternative fuels strategy. Electric drivetrain. Battery advancements. Connected support—a remote monitoring and diagnostics...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Reimagining Sustainability in the Supply Chain

Supply chain disruptions and inventory concerns have continued to trouble governments, businesses and consumers worldwide. Even as current supply chain bottlenecks begin to clear up, severe sustainability and supply problems remain due to the amount of waste traditionally produced by retail and manufacturing sectors and the increasingly stringent metrics by which they are judged by investors and consumers. Moreover, with ongoing geopolitical contention in Europe and Asia, severe inflationary challenges and increased consumer spending amid extreme inflation, the manufacturing and supply chain industries are under pressure to navigate constant obstacles.
cdrecycler.com

Wirtgen focuses on roadbuilding sustainability

Wirtgen Group, a Germany-based business unit of United States-based John Deere, says its product development continues to focus on “production systems with ecological and economic savings potential,” including pavement recycling machinery. At the Bauma 2022 trade fair in late October in Germany, Wirtgen says it dedicated exhibition space...
OEM Off-Highway

The Automotive Space Is Poised for a Supply Chain Nightmare

A casual observer of the automotive space is likely aware that there’s an explosion of new vehicles coming to market as part of the move toward electric vehicles, but they may not fully realize the scale of this wave. Bank of America Securities puts the number of new models...
OEM Off-Highway

My First Trip to Europe for bauma 2022

The busy, fall trade show season is upon us. The OEM Off-Highway team recently attended the first U.S. Industrial Vehicle Technology Expo (iVT Expo), which was such a great experience. By the time this issue is printed, we will have also attended the Battery Show and Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, which are co-located in Novi, Michigan, and COMVEC in Indianapolis.
MICHIGAN STATE
OEM Off-Highway

Dow Discusses Mobility Science Program During The Battery Show

One of our first videos during The Battery Show and Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo was with Dow. We were happy to talk with Esther Quintanilla, Global Market Segment Leader Automotive, Dow Polyurethanes, and Brian Russell, Mobility & Transportation Electronics Market Manager, Dow. They discussed the mobility science program that was launched recently; why the team made this move; and the benefits to their clients, which Russell believes will change the way Dow interacts with its customers.
hbsdealer.com

Generac brings hydrogen power to the home

Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
The Associated Press

Total Economic Impact Study Reveals 304% ROI for Complex Manufacturers Using the Assent Supply Chain Sustainability Platform

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Assent Inc. (Assent), a leader in supply chain sustainability management, announces the findings of its commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study. Conducted by Forrester Consulting, the study found that Assent’s Supply Chain Sustainability Platform provides customers with a return on investment (ROI) of 304% over three years with a payback period of less than six months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005150/en/ Total Economic Impact Study Reveals 304% ROI for Complex Manufacturers Using the Assent Supply Chain Sustainability Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
OEM Off-Highway

Briggs & Stratton to Launch New Products at bauma

Briggs & Stratton will unveil its latest products during bauma 2022. If you are attending, visit Stand A2.349 for get hands-on experience with the newest battery-powered solutions and internal combustion engines. Our team will be visiting the Briggs & Stratton team during the event to get more information, videos and images to share with our readers.
nationalinterest.org

Lockheed Martin Makes Progress on Next-Generation Interceptor

The Lockheed team recently announced that it completed its first flight software package for its NGI offering, indicating that its interceptor is taking steps toward being ready for its first test flight. Tracking and targeting an incoming intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) traveling through space presents an enormous challenge for the...
The Associated Press

Germany puts off transport emissions decision until 2023

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is postponing politically sensitive decisions on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector until 2023 amid strong opposition from one governing party to the idea of a universal speed limit, officials said Monday. The libertarian Free Democratic Party, which controls the Transport Ministry, has long blocked the introduction mandatory speed limits seen in most of Germany’s neighbors. Experts say that limiting speeds on highways to 120 kilometers per hour (74.5 mph) would save 2.6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide a year. A limit of 100 kmh (62 mph) would more than double the savings, according to Germany’s Environment Agency. Those annual savings would make a significant contribution to closing the remaining emissions gap in Germany’s transport sector of 118-175 million tons by 2030.
aircargonews.net

Unipart Logistics wins Airbus logistics services deal

UK-based supply chain services provider Unipart Logistics has won a multi-year contract to provide in-plant logistics services to Airbus. The contract will become effective as of early 2023 and will see Unipart Logistics be responsible for the receipt of products brought in from around the world to Airbus’ onsite wing assembly lines in both Broughton in north Wales and Bristol in the southwest of England.
constructiontechnology.media

Peri demonstrates 3D construction printing technology

Formworks and scaffolding manufacturer Peri has exhibited its extensive range of technology at trade show Bauma, including its 3D construction printing platform. From its 3D printing area at the show, the Germany-based company demonstrated the printing technology, which has already produced the largest 3D-printed apartment building in Europe, to visitors for the first time.
OEM Off-Highway

OEM Off-Highway

Fort Atkinson, WI
1K+
Followers
976
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

OEM Off-Highway magazine has been the resource for engineers and product development team members at mobile heavy-duty on- and off-road equipment manufacturers for over 30 years. Our in-depth reporting on trends, technology developments, engineering innovations and new product releases keep our readers informed of the latest information in a dynamic and rapidly changing global industry.

 https://www.oemoffhighway.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy