Whitmer up by 9 points in reelection bid: survey

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) leads Republican challenger Tudor Dixon by about 9 points in her bid for reelection, according to a new poll. The poll from the Detroit-based NBC affiliate WDIV and The Detroit News found that 51.7 percent of likely voters support Whitmer and 43.1 percent support Dixon.
