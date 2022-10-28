Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for disorderly conduct at Sonny’s BBQ in Alachua
ALACHUA, Fla. – Samuel Jason Coslick, 38, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly behaving aggressively at the Sonny’s BBQ in Alachua, then refusing to cooperate with officers. Staff at the restaurant told an Alachua Police Department officer that Coslick had entered the restaurant at about 1:55 p.m. and...
Brooks County jailer accused of using ex-inmate's identity to commit fraud
A man was arrested for identity theft and other offenses related to a former Brooks County jail inmate.
WCJB
Man is arrested for theft and biting a woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after biting a woman in Alachua County. Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles yesterday. More than 2 weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant with his child at their home on NE 15th street.
WALB 10
GBI: Brooks Co. jailer arrested for taking inmate’s identity
QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - An employee at the Brooks County Jail was charged in connection to stealing an inmate’s identity and buying things in their name, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Roderick Sipplen, 25, a jailer, was charged with identity theft in Brooks County and was...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for battery on officers who were trying to arrest her son
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shandra Isabel Richardson, 36, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer after allegedly attacking officers who were trying to arrest her son. A report from Gainesville Police Department states that officers made contact with Richardson and let her know...
Troopers arrest three for high-speed chase reaching speeds of 160 mph
Three people were arrested following a multi-county car chase that reached speeds of more than 160 mph and involved multiple law enforcement agencies.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for discharging fire extinguisher at apartment complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew Jordan York, 21, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with criminal mischief and interfering with firefighting equipment after allegedly discharging a fire extinguisher from outside the door of his apartment while his roommates held the door closed. At about 3:00 a.m. on October 29,...
alachuachronicle.com
Sheriff’s Office announces upcoming dates for Teen Driver Challenge
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. and his team are excited to announce the upcoming available dates for our Teen Driver Challenge program, which is held at the Institute for Public Safety from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022. Sunday, November 6, 2022. Saturday,...
Brush fires altered traffic flow on I-10 in Jefferson, Madison counties
Brush fires slowed traffic on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County and Madison County Monday afternoon.
niceville.com
Public’s help sought to solve 48-year-old Florida homicide case
FLORIDA – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s help to solve a nearly 50-year-old homicide case. Investigators believe persons living in Citrus County, Panama City, and Miami may have information that could help solve the case. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
WCJB
Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
News4Jax.com
Woman killed in early morning Columbia County crash
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake City woman has died after her vehicle crashed early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the crash report, the woman was traveling north on County Road 133 near Charmont Street. For unknown reasons, she then veered off the road and drove into a chain-link fence. The vehicle traveled through a yard and stopped at the fence in the northern part of the yard.
News4Jax.com
FHP: Drivers encouraged to use caution in Baker County due to wildfire near SR-2
SANDERSON, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is currently monitoring a Saturday night wildfire in Baker County. Authorities said the 1/4-acre wildfire is near State Road 2, just west of Eddy Grade Road in Sanderson. FHP does not anticipate that SR-2 will be affected by smoke, but drivers are...
WCJB
Swamp buggy crash in Dixie County leaves one dead, four hurt
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Dixie County has left one person dead and multiple people with serious injuries. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a swamp buggy was headed north on CR 361 Sunday when it broke down on the road. A pickup also heading north crashed into...
mycbs4.com
Lake City Police investigate three reports of gunfire, finding more than 20 shell casings
Lake City — Lake City Police say they are investigating three different reports of shots fired, and they say two cars were hit with bullets. On Friday night, Police say they responded to a report of gunfire, but they could not find any evidence, or damage. Sunday morning, Police...
WCJB
Crash on US 129 in Suwannee County
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a car flipped over in Suwannee County. Troopers say a 47-year-old man from Live Oak was driving on US 129. They say he clipped another car trying to pass, causing the 2nd vehicle to flip over. According to FHP, both...
WCJB
Dixie County Sheriff’s deputies searching for missing teenager
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County Sheriff’s deputies report that a teenager may be in danger. Deputies are searching for Demiah Appling, 14, of Old Town. They say that Demiah’s disappearance on October 16th is suspicious and believe she could be in danger. She was last seen...
WCJB
Car crash in Gainesville leaves road with heavy amount of debris
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Gainesville left the road covered in a heavy amount of debris. The accident occurred at the intersection of SW 34th St. and 20th Ave. on Thursday night. Two vehicles collided causing, massive amounts of debris to spread across the road. 34th St. was...
Action News Jax
4-month-old dead, two seriously injured in Columbia County car accident, FHP says
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Correction: The original story listed the woman passenger in the SUV as dead. She suffered serious injury. Florida Highway Patrol reported that a fatal accident occurred in Columbia County at around 4 p.m on Thursday, Oct. 27. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. According...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City woman dies in single-vehicle accident
A Lake City woman drove her SUV off County Road 133 early Sunday morning where she collided with a fence and later died. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 45-year-old Lake City woman driving an SUV north on CR 133 veered and left the roadway on the west shoulder around 12:01 a.m. near Charmont Street.
