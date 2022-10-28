ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwannee County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for disorderly conduct at Sonny’s BBQ in Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. – Samuel Jason Coslick, 38, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly behaving aggressively at the Sonny’s BBQ in Alachua, then refusing to cooperate with officers. Staff at the restaurant told an Alachua Police Department officer that Coslick had entered the restaurant at about 1:55 p.m. and...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Man is arrested for theft and biting a woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after biting a woman in Alachua County. Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles yesterday. More than 2 weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant with his child at their home on NE 15th street.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WALB 10

GBI: Brooks Co. jailer arrested for taking inmate’s identity

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - An employee at the Brooks County Jail was charged in connection to stealing an inmate’s identity and buying things in their name, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Roderick Sipplen, 25, a jailer, was charged with identity theft in Brooks County and was...
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for battery on officers who were trying to arrest her son

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shandra Isabel Richardson, 36, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer after allegedly attacking officers who were trying to arrest her son. A report from Gainesville Police Department states that officers made contact with Richardson and let her know...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for discharging fire extinguisher at apartment complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew Jordan York, 21, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with criminal mischief and interfering with firefighting equipment after allegedly discharging a fire extinguisher from outside the door of his apartment while his roommates held the door closed. At about 3:00 a.m. on October 29,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
niceville.com

Public’s help sought to solve 48-year-old Florida homicide case

FLORIDA – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s help to solve a nearly 50-year-old homicide case. Investigators believe persons living in Citrus County, Panama City, and Miami may have information that could help solve the case. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman killed in early morning Columbia County crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake City woman has died after her vehicle crashed early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the crash report, the woman was traveling north on County Road 133 near Charmont Street. For unknown reasons, she then veered off the road and drove into a chain-link fence. The vehicle traveled through a yard and stopped at the fence in the northern part of the yard.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Swamp buggy crash in Dixie County leaves one dead, four hurt

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Dixie County has left one person dead and multiple people with serious injuries. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a swamp buggy was headed north on CR 361 Sunday when it broke down on the road. A pickup also heading north crashed into...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Crash on US 129 in Suwannee County

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a car flipped over in Suwannee County. Troopers say a 47-year-old man from Live Oak was driving on US 129. They say he clipped another car trying to pass, causing the 2nd vehicle to flip over. According to FHP, both...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Dixie County Sheriff’s deputies searching for missing teenager

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County Sheriff’s deputies report that a teenager may be in danger. Deputies are searching for Demiah Appling, 14, of Old Town. They say that Demiah’s disappearance on October 16th is suspicious and believe she could be in danger. She was last seen...
WCJB

Car crash in Gainesville leaves road with heavy amount of debris

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Gainesville left the road covered in a heavy amount of debris. The accident occurred at the intersection of SW 34th St. and 20th Ave. on Thursday night. Two vehicles collided causing, massive amounts of debris to spread across the road. 34th St. was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City woman dies in single-vehicle accident

A Lake City woman drove her SUV off County Road 133 early Sunday morning where she collided with a fence and later died. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 45-year-old Lake City woman driving an SUV north on CR 133 veered and left the roadway on the west shoulder around 12:01 a.m. near Charmont Street.
LAKE CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy