Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Jack-O-Lantern events for families to enjoy over the Halloween weekend
WINOOSKI, Vt. — On Saturday morning, around 120 runners worked to burn off the Halloween candy they’re about to eat over the Halloween weekend during Essex Junction’s 5k race, called the “Halloween Hussle." “I very much enjoyed it. We just came to see the other costumes....
Hundreds haunt Shelburne for annual Halloween parade
"It’s one of those kinds of events that brings people together, it’s just a fun day out."
Addison Independent
Otter Creek brew pub closing after this weekend
MIDDLEBURY — After several months this late summer and fall trying to revitalize Otter Creek’s Pub and Beer Garden on Middlebury’s Exchange Street, Long Trail President Charlie Storey announced Friday that this weekend, Oct. 29-30, would be the pub’s final two days. “This marks the end...
WCAX
South Burlington dog park to open following compliance issues
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new South Burlington dog park is getting ready to open its gates. The Wheeler Dog Park has been in the works for years. It was originally slated to open over the summer but was put on hold after ADA compliance and other issues caused delays.
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, October 29
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this Saturday. There are many Halloween events throughout the state this weekend, including in towns like Winooski, Richmond, Middlebury, Rutland, White River Junction, and Plattsburgh. These towns are hosting events in their downtown areas that feature trick-or-treating, costume parades, pumpkin carving, and more.
WCAX
WCAX Morning Show announces kids costume contest winner
Crews with the Vermont Agency of Transportation are preparing to re-open the interstate in Richmond. Vermont Health Department celebrates drug take back day. Time to collect old and unused medication because tomorrow is National Drug Take Back Day. South Burlington community collects food and goods to support Chittenden County. Updated:...
October nights in Vermont are warming fast
Since the 1970s, October evenings have warmed over 4.5 degrees for trick-or-treaters. It's likely why we haven't had a snowy Halloween in quite some time.
WCAX
Fairfax community welcomes home local man shot in hunting accident
FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - The Fairfax community Sunday held a rousing welcome home for a local man who was shot and nearly died after a hunting accident. Jamie Cameron was walking to a tree stand in the woods off of Main Road in Huntington when he was shot. The person who fired claimed he mistook Cameron for a bear. Cameron then spent 49 days in the hospital recovering. He finally made it back home and received a warm welcome Sunday. It’s something he says he’ll always remember.
mynbc5.com
Vermont couple invites community into personal haunted house for charity
RUTLAND, Vt. — Owners of one home in Vermont truly take it to the max when it comes to their Halloween decorating — decking out their property from floor to ceiling to benefit charity. "It’s a passion that we have for this," said Gary Spaulding, who lives in...
Burlington entrepreneur aims to help with the haul
Kitter Spater hopes Sloggn Gear will be his next big venture. He hopes to learn from his customers and has uploaded the designs for the racks to encourage customers to build their own. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington entrepreneur aims to help with the haul.
vermontbiz.com
Three broadcasters to be inducted into the VAB Hall of Fame
Vermont Business Magazine WLVB-FM Operations Director Craig Ladd, Vermont Public Producer/Announcer Betty Smith-Mastaler and WTWN-AM/WYKR-FM Owner/Operator Stephen Puffer will be inducted in the Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Hilton Hotel in Burlington, VT. Small market radio broadcasters have to be consistently good...
The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont
Efforts are now underway in Winooski, Montpelier, Essex, Hartford and Brattleboro to get charter changes banning “no cause” evictions on the ballot this Town Meeting Day in March, according to Tom Proctor, a housing organizer with Rights and Democracy. Read the story on VTDigger here: The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont.
WCAX
$1B Powerball jackpot mania hits region
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday night’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated one billion dollars and area store managers say tickets are going fast. “I just think you can’t win if you don’t play. Throw a few bucks at it, you know. It’s an opportunity, right?” said David Martel of Williston, one of many in our region throwing in a few bucks.
WCAX
North Country family finally honored for their service
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A North Country family made a commitment to the military and now, decades later, they are being recognized for it. The North Country Honor Flight took a moment to celebrate the Blair family after their service in the army. Michael Cashman, the Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor,...
WCAX
Celebration of life for Shelburne Farms co-founder
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A celebration of life is being held at Shelburne Farms Saturday to honor the co-founder of the iconic area. Marshall Webb died in August after drowning on the property. Police say bad weather hit while Webb was swimming with his grandchildren and he was getting them...
US News and World Report
16 Top Romantic Getaways in Vermont
From the colorful fall foliage and covered bridges to beautiful landscapes and sugarhouses, Vermont is full of romance. Charming bed-and-breakfasts and historic inns are scattered throughout the state, and year-round outdoor activities are plentiful as well. U.S. News has curated a list of romantic getaways for all types of travelers to enjoy in the Green Mountain State.
Burlington Catholic Diocese will try again to demolish a cathedral
The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, sitting vacant and fenced off in downtown Burlington, could be razed and developed if the church gets its way. But those who want to save the building claim historic status. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington Catholic Diocese will try again to demolish a cathedral.
WCAX
Search for two larceny suspects in South Burlington
In partnership with the Humane Society Of Chittenden County Switchback Brewing Company hosted the annual Barktober Halloween Bash. A family has raised twenty five thousand dollars to repair the park and now a grant will match those funds. Celebration of Life for Marshall Webb at Shelburne Farms. Updated: 11 hours...
‘I want my money back’: Rental application fees rampant despite Vermont’s prohibition
Vermont has one of the country’s strictest prohibitions on application fees, outlawing them entirely for more than two decades. But a VTDigger investigation found that rental fees remain rampant and that affected applicants across the state could be eligible for refunds. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘I want my money back’: Rental application fees rampant despite Vermont’s prohibition.
WCAX
Interstate 89 construction to wrap this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Soon, Interstate 89 in Richmond will be back to two lanes on each side. For months, I-89 in Richmond has been down to a single lane. VTrans has been working on a $12 million emergency culvert repair. This weekend, the agency is finally wrapping up construction....
Comments / 0