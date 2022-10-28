ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenden County, VT

Comments / 0

Related
Addison Independent

Otter Creek brew pub closing after this weekend

MIDDLEBURY — After several months this late summer and fall trying to revitalize Otter Creek’s Pub and Beer Garden on Middlebury’s Exchange Street, Long Trail President Charlie Storey announced Friday that this weekend, Oct. 29-30, would be the pub’s final two days. “This marks the end...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

What to Do: Saturday, October 29

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this Saturday. There are many Halloween events throughout the state this weekend, including in towns like Winooski, Richmond, Middlebury, Rutland, White River Junction, and Plattsburgh. These towns are hosting events in their downtown areas that feature trick-or-treating, costume parades, pumpkin carving, and more.
WINOOSKI, VT
WCAX

WCAX Morning Show announces kids costume contest winner

Crews with the Vermont Agency of Transportation are preparing to re-open the interstate in Richmond. Vermont Health Department celebrates drug take back day. Time to collect old and unused medication because tomorrow is National Drug Take Back Day. South Burlington community collects food and goods to support Chittenden County. Updated:...
RICHMOND, VT
WCAX

Fairfax community welcomes home local man shot in hunting accident

FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - The Fairfax community Sunday held a rousing welcome home for a local man who was shot and nearly died after a hunting accident. Jamie Cameron was walking to a tree stand in the woods off of Main Road in Huntington when he was shot. The person who fired claimed he mistook Cameron for a bear. Cameron then spent 49 days in the hospital recovering. He finally made it back home and received a warm welcome Sunday. It’s something he says he’ll always remember.
FAIRFAX, VT
VTDigger

Burlington entrepreneur aims to help with the haul

Kitter Spater hopes Sloggn Gear will be his next big venture. He hopes to learn from his customers and has uploaded the designs for the racks to encourage customers to build their own. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington entrepreneur aims to help with the haul.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Three broadcasters to be inducted into the VAB Hall of Fame

Vermont Business Magazine WLVB-FM Operations Director Craig Ladd, Vermont Public Producer/Announcer Betty Smith-Mastaler and WTWN-AM/WYKR-FM Owner/Operator Stephen Puffer will be inducted in the Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Hilton Hotel in Burlington, VT. Small market radio broadcasters have to be consistently good...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont

Efforts are now underway in Winooski, Montpelier, Essex, Hartford and Brattleboro to get charter changes banning “no cause” evictions on the ballot this Town Meeting Day in March, according to Tom Proctor, a housing organizer with Rights and Democracy. Read the story on VTDigger here: The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

$1B Powerball jackpot mania hits region

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday night’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated one billion dollars and area store managers say tickets are going fast. “I just think you can’t win if you don’t play. Throw a few bucks at it, you know. It’s an opportunity, right?” said David Martel of Williston, one of many in our region throwing in a few bucks.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

North Country family finally honored for their service

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A North Country family made a commitment to the military and now, decades later, they are being recognized for it. The North Country Honor Flight took a moment to celebrate the Blair family after their service in the army. Michael Cashman, the Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor,...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Celebration of life for Shelburne Farms co-founder

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A celebration of life is being held at Shelburne Farms Saturday to honor the co-founder of the iconic area. Marshall Webb died in August after drowning on the property. Police say bad weather hit while Webb was swimming with his grandchildren and he was getting them...
SHELBURNE, VT
US News and World Report

16 Top Romantic Getaways in Vermont

From the colorful fall foliage and covered bridges to beautiful landscapes and sugarhouses, Vermont is full of romance. Charming bed-and-breakfasts and historic inns are scattered throughout the state, and year-round outdoor activities are plentiful as well. U.S. News has curated a list of romantic getaways for all types of travelers to enjoy in the Green Mountain State.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Search for two larceny suspects in South Burlington

In partnership with the Humane Society Of Chittenden County Switchback Brewing Company hosted the annual Barktober Halloween Bash. A family has raised twenty five thousand dollars to repair the park and now a grant will match those funds. Celebration of Life for Marshall Webb at Shelburne Farms. Updated: 11 hours...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

‘I want my money back’: Rental application fees rampant despite Vermont’s prohibition

Vermont has one of the country’s strictest prohibitions on application fees, outlawing them entirely for more than two decades. But a VTDigger investigation found that rental fees remain rampant and that affected applicants across the state could be eligible for refunds. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘I want my money back’: Rental application fees rampant despite Vermont’s prohibition.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Interstate 89 construction to wrap this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Soon, Interstate 89 in Richmond will be back to two lanes on each side. For months, I-89 in Richmond has been down to a single lane. VTrans has been working on a $12 million emergency culvert repair. This weekend, the agency is finally wrapping up construction....
RICHMOND, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy