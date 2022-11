The University of Cincinnati (UC) men's golf team, led by senior Sam Jean and junior Ty Gingerich, recently wrapped up a successful fall season that included two team wins – one at the Bearcat Invitational and the other at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate. On a team that welcomed six incoming freshmen, the Bearcats relied on the leadership of its upperclassmen.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO