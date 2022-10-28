ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJPW Night Before Rumble on 44th Street Results: Jon Moxley Battles Jay White, Jonathan Gresham Challenges Fred Rosser

By Joseph Lee
WWE News: Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley Brawl on Raw, Matt Riddle RKOs Otis

– Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley went toe-to-toe ahead of their match at WWE Crown Jewel on this week’s Raw. Monday’s show saw Lesnar show up late for their planned sit-down interview and Lashley said he was going to expose Lesnar. Lesnar than came out to the ring and called Lashley out, leading to a brawl between the two until officials were able to separate them:
Delirious & Gary Juster Reportedly Join MLW Team

A couple of names have reportedly joined MLW in a backstage capacity, namely Delirious and Gary Juster. PWInsider reports that Hunter “Delirious” Johnston, who was the booker for ROH until it went on hiatus and was bought by Tony Khan, is working for MLW as a producer. Delirious makes his in-ring debut for the company tonight at Fightland.
NJPW Battle Autumn Results 10.29.22: LIJ Beats United Empire in Headliner

– NJPW continued its Battle Autumn ’22 tour with the latest event at the Saitama/Kumagaya Municipal Gymnasium in Saitama, Japan today. Below are some results, courtesy of New Japan’s website:. * Ryohei Oiwa beat Yuto Nakashima at 8:25. * Tiger Mask beat Kosei Fujita at 8:30. * Suzuki-gun...
Emma Comments on WWE Return, Listed on SmackDown Roster

– WWE.com is now officially listing Emma as part of the SmackDown roster following her return to WWE last night on SmackDown. After the show, she also tweeted that she has come “home.” You can check out her tweet below:
House of Glory Results 10.28.22: Low Ki Battles Shingo Takagi, More

House of Glory held their latest show last night in Queens, and the results are online. You can check them out below, per PWInsider:. * Nolo Kitano turned on Mighty Mante after the latter announced he couldn’t defend defend the 6 Way Championship tonight due to injury. * The...
“Mother Is So Proud” – AJ Lee Reacts To Cora Jade’s Cosplay Of Her At NXT Live Event

AJ Lee is very proud of the look that WWE NXT superstar Cora Jade pulled off during a recent Halloween battle royal. Whether she was a good girl or a bad girl, AJ Lee always knew how to get reactions during her WWE run from 2009 to 2015. After starting on the NXT competition, she joined the main roster in 2011 and quickly became one of the most talked about women in the company.
WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Tired of Being Humble, Rikishi & Drew McIntyre Set for The Bump, LA Knight Turns 40

– WWE on FOX released this candid footage of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns talking to the camera saying how he’s “tired of being humble”:. – WWE has announced that Hall of Famer Rikishi will be appearing on tomorrow’s edition of The Bump. Also, Drew McIntyre was announced as a guest during last night’s episode of Raw Talk.
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 10.31.22

We’re on the way to Crown Jewel but first we need a big stop for Halloween. This is going to include the traditional Trick Or Street Fight, this time between Matt Riddle and Otis, but also an appearance from Roman Reigns. Hopefully it involves the Bloodline and not Logan Paul, but we might not be that lucky. Let’s get to it.
NJPW Sets Eight-Match Lineup for TAMASHII in Sydney, Australia

– NJPW has confirmed the full lineup for this month’s NJPW TAMASHII event in Sydney, Australia. The main event will feature IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori taking on native talent, Mick Moretti. Here is the updated lineup for NJPW TAMASHII:. * Taiji Ishimori vs. Mick Moretti. * Michael...
WWE NXT Preview: Halloween Havoc Fallout, Mandy Rose Celebrates a Year as Champ

– WWE NXT returns for a new episode tonight on USA Network, showcasing the fallout of Saturday’s NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 premium live event. Tonight’s show will feature a celebration for NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on USA Network at 8:00...
IPW Grave Danger 3 Results 10.29.22: Elimination Match For IPW Title, More

Independence Pro Wrestling’s Grave Danger 3 took place on Saturday night with an IPW Heavyweight Title serving as the main event and more. You can check out the full results below for the show, courtesy of Fightful:. * IPW Michiana Championship Match: Jeramaya Nazareth def. Chad Alpha. * The...
The United Empire Accepts FTR’s Open Challenge for NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka

– As previously reported, IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions FTR will be defending their titles and competing at NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka, Japan on November 5. During today’s Battle Autumn Night 12 event, The United Empire members Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan beat Ryohei Oiwa and Yuto Nakashima. After the match, they answered FTR’s open challenge for the tag team titles in Osaka.

