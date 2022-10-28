NJPW Night Before Rumble on 44th Street Results: Jon Moxley Battles Jay White, Jonathan Gresham Challenges Fred Rosser

Read full article on original website
WWE News: Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley Brawl on Raw, Matt Riddle RKOs Otis
– Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley went toe-to-toe ahead of their match at WWE Crown Jewel on this week’s Raw. Monday’s show saw Lesnar show up late for their planned sit-down interview and Lashley said he was going to expose Lesnar. Lesnar than came out to the ring and called Lashley out, leading to a brawl between the two until officials were able to separate them:
Delirious & Gary Juster Reportedly Join MLW Team
A couple of names have reportedly joined MLW in a backstage capacity, namely Delirious and Gary Juster. PWInsider reports that Hunter “Delirious” Johnston, who was the booker for ROH until it went on hiatus and was bought by Tony Khan, is working for MLW as a producer. Delirious makes his in-ring debut for the company tonight at Fightland.
NJPW Battle Autumn Results 10.29.22: LIJ Beats United Empire in Headliner
– NJPW continued its Battle Autumn ’22 tour with the latest event at the Saitama/Kumagaya Municipal Gymnasium in Saitama, Japan today. Below are some results, courtesy of New Japan’s website:. * Ryohei Oiwa beat Yuto Nakashima at 8:25. * Tiger Mask beat Kosei Fujita at 8:30. * Suzuki-gun...
WWE News: Gabe Sapolsky Scouting Talent at Defy Wrestling, Imperium on Return to Germany, Raw Video Highlights
– PWInsider reports that Gabe Sapolsky was scouting talent over the weekend for WWE at the Defy Wrestling show in Seattle, Washington. – WWE released a video of Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser discussing their return to Germany for the WWE European tour:. – WWE released the following...
Cora Jade Gives Shoutout to ‘Mother’ AJ Lee for WWE NXT Halloween Battle Royal
– As noted, NXT Superstars took part in a Halloween Battle Royal for last night’s WWE NXT live event in Melbourne, Florida, and Cora Jade dressed up as former WWE Superstar AJ Lee. Cora Jade gave a shoutout to her inspiration on Instagram, which you can see below. Jade...
Battle Slam Thriller Full Results 10.30.2022: ICON World Championship, #1 Contender Match, & More
The Thriller event was presented by Battle Slam on October 30 in Atlanta, GA. You can find complete results (per Stephen Jensen) and some highlights below. *#1 Contender for ICON World Title Elimination: Shoot Taylor defeated AC Mack, Carlie Bravo & Leon Ruff. *Chad Skywalker & Jada Stone defeated Richard...
Emma Comments on WWE Return, Listed on SmackDown Roster
– WWE.com is now officially listing Emma as part of the SmackDown roster following her return to WWE last night on SmackDown. After the show, she also tweeted that she has come “home.” You can check out her tweet below:
House of Glory Results 10.28.22: Low Ki Battles Shingo Takagi, More
House of Glory held their latest show last night in Queens, and the results are online. You can check them out below, per PWInsider:. * Nolo Kitano turned on Mighty Mante after the latter announced he couldn’t defend defend the 6 Way Championship tonight due to injury. * The...
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 10.31.22 – The Miz Addresses Johnny Gargano’s Accusations and More!
-I lost out on high scorer in my fantasy football league by 0.02 points because Cleveland gave Nick Chubb one extra carry in garbage time. Cleveland Head Coach, Stefanski, owes me $25. Happy Halloween! Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by...
Eddie Kingston Addresses Backstage Drama in AEW, Why Promos Are Like His Therapy
– AEW star Eddie Kingston recently spoke to the ESPR Wrestling Podcast, and he was asked about the backstage drama and rumors happening in AEW and more. Below are some highlights:. On being told in an HR meeting he can’t beat people up in the ring when he wants: “I...
“Mother Is So Proud” – AJ Lee Reacts To Cora Jade’s Cosplay Of Her At NXT Live Event
AJ Lee is very proud of the look that WWE NXT superstar Cora Jade pulled off during a recent Halloween battle royal. Whether she was a good girl or a bad girl, AJ Lee always knew how to get reactions during her WWE run from 2009 to 2015. After starting on the NXT competition, she joined the main roster in 2011 and quickly became one of the most talked about women in the company.
WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Tired of Being Humble, Rikishi & Drew McIntyre Set for The Bump, LA Knight Turns 40
– WWE on FOX released this candid footage of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns talking to the camera saying how he’s “tired of being humble”:. – WWE has announced that Hall of Famer Rikishi will be appearing on tomorrow’s edition of The Bump. Also, Drew McIntyre was announced as a guest during last night’s episode of Raw Talk.
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 10.31.22
We’re on the way to Crown Jewel but first we need a big stop for Halloween. This is going to include the traditional Trick Or Street Fight, this time between Matt Riddle and Otis, but also an appearance from Roman Reigns. Hopefully it involves the Bloodline and not Logan Paul, but we might not be that lucky. Let’s get to it.
NJPW Sets Eight-Match Lineup for TAMASHII in Sydney, Australia
– NJPW has confirmed the full lineup for this month’s NJPW TAMASHII event in Sydney, Australia. The main event will feature IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori taking on native talent, Mick Moretti. Here is the updated lineup for NJPW TAMASHII:. * Taiji Ishimori vs. Mick Moretti. * Michael...
WWE NXT Preview: Halloween Havoc Fallout, Mandy Rose Celebrates a Year as Champ
– WWE NXT returns for a new episode tonight on USA Network, showcasing the fallout of Saturday’s NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 premium live event. Tonight’s show will feature a celebration for NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on USA Network at 8:00...
Mick Foley On Why The Undertaker Is His All-Time Favorite Opponent, His Reaction To Their Buried Alive Match
On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed his reaction to the Buried Alive Match with The Undertaker at In Your House 11, why Undertaker is his all-time favorite opponent, and much more. You can read his comments below. Mick Foley on his reaction to the Buried...
IPW Grave Danger 3 Results 10.29.22: Elimination Match For IPW Title, More
Independence Pro Wrestling’s Grave Danger 3 took place on Saturday night with an IPW Heavyweight Title serving as the main event and more. You can check out the full results below for the show, courtesy of Fightful:. * IPW Michiana Championship Match: Jeramaya Nazareth def. Chad Alpha. * The...
Various News: Big E Appearing on NASCAR This Weekend, Note on Upcoming Madusa Autobiography, New Episode of CCW Alive
– Former WWE Champion Big E will be appearing on NASCAR’s Championship Weekend in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday, November 6. Fans can see Big E during the NBC broadcast at 1:30 pm EST. – PWInsider reports that a limited edition version of the upcoming Madusa autobiography, The Woman Who...
WWE News: Bayley on Last Woman Standing Match, Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods Play Gotham Knights
– Bayley wrote the following tweet on facing Bianca Belair in a Last Woman Standing Match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia next week, “In a time and place where we are ever growing the roles of a woman, I will be the last one standing vs @BiancaBelairWWE. #WWECrownJewel”
The United Empire Accepts FTR’s Open Challenge for NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka
– As previously reported, IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions FTR will be defending their titles and competing at NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka, Japan on November 5. During today’s Battle Autumn Night 12 event, The United Empire members Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan beat Ryohei Oiwa and Yuto Nakashima. After the match, they answered FTR’s open challenge for the tag team titles in Osaka.
