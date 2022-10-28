A US Air Force pilot has miraculously survived after a $78m F-35 combat aircraft crashed at an airbase in Utah.The crash on Wednesday at the Hill Air Force Base south of Ogden occurred at 6.15pm local time at the north end of the runway, according to the 388th Fighter Wing.“The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation,” Hill Air Force Base tweeted.No further details were available on the pilot’s condition. No one on the ground was injured, according to the authorities.The cause of the crash is not yet known and is being...

OGDEN, UT ・ 12 DAYS AGO