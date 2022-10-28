ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

MilitaryTimes

‘Secure, survive, strike’: The Navy’s new approach for cyber dominance

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy this month highlighted the values the service is using to shape its cyberspace investments and improve its day-to-day digital posture, including what one official described as the ability to “fight hurt.”. The Cyberspace Superiority Vision, announced Oct. 28, contains three tenets: secure, survive...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Air Force pilot miraculously survives as $78m F-35 crashes in ball of flames in Utah training exercise

A US Air Force pilot has miraculously survived after a $78m F-35 combat aircraft crashed at an airbase in Utah.The crash on Wednesday at the Hill Air Force Base south of Ogden occurred at 6.15pm local time at the north end of the runway, according to the 388th Fighter Wing.“The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation,” Hill Air Force Base tweeted.No further details were available on the pilot’s condition. No one on the ground was injured, according to the authorities.The cause of the crash is not yet known and is being...
OGDEN, UT
nationalinterest.org

General Dynamics’ New StrykerX Will Blow Away the Competition

GDLS will be unveiling new “demonstrator” StrykerX and AbramsX platforms at the 2022 Association of the United States Army, Annual Symposium. General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) is not typically known for its advances in artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled target recognition, multi-domain information processing, software-enabled weapons upgrades, and breakthrough robotics.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

6-Star General: Only Two Individuals Have Been Promoted to the Prestigious Rank

The rank of 6-star general is so high in the US military’s hierarchy that the designation has only ever been given out twice. Only one man was promoted to the rank while he was still alive, while the other was named to it posthumously. As you can imagine, their resumes are full of remarkable achievements, making it obvious why they’re the only ones to have ever been granted such a high ranking.
MONTANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Wars the Most Americans Died In Battle, Ranked

Although it has officially declared war less than a dozen times, the the United States has involved in a great many conflicts for such a relatively young sovereign nation. The death toll of each war has been deeply felt, but none was greater than World War II, the war in which most Americans died in […]
TEXAS STATE
MilitaryTimes

Next Generation Squad Weapon on target for 2023

By next year, the Army expects to field its first true replacement for the squad rifle and automatic rifle in a brand-new caliber. The Next Generation Squad Weapon rifle and automatic rifle variants, chambered in 6.8 mm, mark the first substantial change to U.S. military small arms since the adoption of the M16 in 1964.
MISSOURI STATE
TheDailyBeast

Here’s the Very Simple Way to End the Chaos at the Border

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently created a national uproar when he flew 50 Venezuelan undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard. DeSantis’ plan sought to expose the supposed hypocrisy of Democrats who say they welcome immigrants, but subsequently panic when the immigrants arrive in their communities.His flight follows similar actions by Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona, who have sent busloads of migrants to liberal cities, hoping to provoke fierce reactions.Regardless of the effect of the flight to Martha’s Vineyard, it exposed an underlying chaos that has paralyzed the immigration debate. And it is...
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US military getting weaker; Navy ‘weak’, Air Force even worse says Heritage study

A new strength assessment by the Heritage Foundation sees the U.S. military is growing weaker and weaker as it continues to face an “aggressive” set of threats and challenges around the world. On Tuesday, the Heritage Foundation released its annual U.S. Military Strength assessment. The conservative think tank...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Vietnam Jungle: Six Horrifying Things US Troops Encountered During the War

The experience of war has always been intertwined with the environment. Weather, landmarks, climate and ecology all play a role in the outcome of a battle, especially when fighting in a country entirely different from your own. The American experience during the Vietnam War was especially difficult when it came to the environment – many soldiers were suddenly thrust into a deep jungle filled of unknown threats, ranging from Viet Cong sniper dens to venomous snakes.
nationalinterest.org

Can China’s New H-20 Bomber Top America’s Best Planes?

It is not clear that China’s new H-20 bomber will even fully rival the aging American B-2 bomber. Since as far back as 2018, the Pentagon has been warning that China’s new H-20 long-range stealth bomber could potentially introduce paradigm-changing threats. Most notably, the H-20 is expected to operate with a range of 8,5000 kilometers, which would hold previously unreachable areas of the United States at risk.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

How Military Prison Differs from a Federally-Run Correctional Facility

In the United States, prisons, including those run by the military, housed a total of 1,380,427 inmates as of 2019. Incarceration is nothing like it was a century ago, as America’s federal prison system has developed a standardized approach for inmates to not only learn from their mistakes, but also develop skills that can be transferred into the real world.
KANSAS STATE

