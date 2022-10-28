Read full article on original website
Related
MilitaryTimes
‘Secure, survive, strike’: The Navy’s new approach for cyber dominance
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy this month highlighted the values the service is using to shape its cyberspace investments and improve its day-to-day digital posture, including what one official described as the ability to “fight hurt.”. The Cyberspace Superiority Vision, announced Oct. 28, contains three tenets: secure, survive...
Three Army Rangers have died since July at Hunter Army Airfield, officials say. Two were suicides
Three soldiers from the elite 75th Ranger Regiment based at Hunter Army Airfield have died between July 31 and Oct. 6 in questionable circumstances, with at least two of the deaths attributable as suicides, according to two military officials with knowledge of the situation. A U.S. Army Special Operations Command...
Air Force pilot miraculously survives as $78m F-35 crashes in ball of flames in Utah training exercise
A US Air Force pilot has miraculously survived after a $78m F-35 combat aircraft crashed at an airbase in Utah.The crash on Wednesday at the Hill Air Force Base south of Ogden occurred at 6.15pm local time at the north end of the runway, according to the 388th Fighter Wing.“The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation,” Hill Air Force Base tweeted.No further details were available on the pilot’s condition. No one on the ground was injured, according to the authorities.The cause of the crash is not yet known and is being...
nationalinterest.org
General Dynamics’ New StrykerX Will Blow Away the Competition
GDLS will be unveiling new “demonstrator” StrykerX and AbramsX platforms at the 2022 Association of the United States Army, Annual Symposium. General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) is not typically known for its advances in artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled target recognition, multi-domain information processing, software-enabled weapons upgrades, and breakthrough robotics.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
6-Star General: Only Two Individuals Have Been Promoted to the Prestigious Rank
The rank of 6-star general is so high in the US military’s hierarchy that the designation has only ever been given out twice. Only one man was promoted to the rank while he was still alive, while the other was named to it posthumously. As you can imagine, their resumes are full of remarkable achievements, making it obvious why they’re the only ones to have ever been granted such a high ranking.
Service members sound alarm against 'extremely woke' military
Current and former service members expressed their views on the direction of the military, voicing concerns that the military has become too "woke" in recent years.
The Wars the Most Americans Died In Battle, Ranked
Although it has officially declared war less than a dozen times, the the United States has involved in a great many conflicts for such a relatively young sovereign nation. The death toll of each war has been deeply felt, but none was greater than World War II, the war in which most Americans died in […]
U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless and dangerous' North Korea launch
The United States and South Korea conducted a live-fire exercise Wednesday as tensions soared one day after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan.
MilitaryTimes
Next Generation Squad Weapon on target for 2023
By next year, the Army expects to field its first true replacement for the squad rifle and automatic rifle in a brand-new caliber. The Next Generation Squad Weapon rifle and automatic rifle variants, chambered in 6.8 mm, mark the first substantial change to U.S. military small arms since the adoption of the M16 in 1964.
The US Army is struggling to recruit as most of Gen Z is ineligible to serve due to factors like obesity, drug use, and tattoos
A majority of Gen Z is ineligible for the US Army under current rules, per a Pentagon study. It fell 15,000 soldiers short of 2022 recruitment goals.
According to scientists, an island off the coast of Brazil is the deadliest island on earth
Ilha Da Queimada Grande, also known as Snake Island, has been called the deadliest island in the world. It is located 150 kilometers off the coast of Sao Paolo, Brazil. The locals do not dare enter the island, as its occupants are not welcoming.
Here’s the Very Simple Way to End the Chaos at the Border
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently created a national uproar when he flew 50 Venezuelan undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard. DeSantis’ plan sought to expose the supposed hypocrisy of Democrats who say they welcome immigrants, but subsequently panic when the immigrants arrive in their communities.His flight follows similar actions by Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona, who have sent busloads of migrants to liberal cities, hoping to provoke fierce reactions.Regardless of the effect of the flight to Martha’s Vineyard, it exposed an underlying chaos that has paralyzed the immigration debate. And it is...
americanmilitarynews.com
US military getting weaker; Navy ‘weak’, Air Force even worse says Heritage study
A new strength assessment by the Heritage Foundation sees the U.S. military is growing weaker and weaker as it continues to face an “aggressive” set of threats and challenges around the world. On Tuesday, the Heritage Foundation released its annual U.S. Military Strength assessment. The conservative think tank...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Vietnam Jungle: Six Horrifying Things US Troops Encountered During the War
The experience of war has always been intertwined with the environment. Weather, landmarks, climate and ecology all play a role in the outcome of a battle, especially when fighting in a country entirely different from your own. The American experience during the Vietnam War was especially difficult when it came to the environment – many soldiers were suddenly thrust into a deep jungle filled of unknown threats, ranging from Viet Cong sniper dens to venomous snakes.
The US Coast Guard's biggest ship made a rare trip to the North Pole amid warnings about Russian and Chinese moves in the Arctic
"We have not built a polar security cutter since the mid-'70s," the US Coast Guard's top admiral said in July. "It is a complex ship to build."
nationalinterest.org
Can China’s New H-20 Bomber Top America’s Best Planes?
It is not clear that China’s new H-20 bomber will even fully rival the aging American B-2 bomber. Since as far back as 2018, the Pentagon has been warning that China’s new H-20 long-range stealth bomber could potentially introduce paradigm-changing threats. Most notably, the H-20 is expected to operate with a range of 8,5000 kilometers, which would hold previously unreachable areas of the United States at risk.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
How Military Prison Differs from a Federally-Run Correctional Facility
In the United States, prisons, including those run by the military, housed a total of 1,380,427 inmates as of 2019. Incarceration is nothing like it was a century ago, as America’s federal prison system has developed a standardized approach for inmates to not only learn from their mistakes, but also develop skills that can be transferred into the real world.
I am a ‘time traveller from the year 3,000’ – Here’s the exact month the US Navy will come into contact with ALIENS
A TIME traveller who claims to be from the year 3,000 has revealed the exact month the US Navy will come into contact with aliens. A TikTok user, who calls himself "Time Traveller 3000", claimed three major events will be happening in the next few months - and the first is very soon.
Marjorie Taylor Greene thought she was honoring “Confederate soldiers” at Union army monument
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday appeared to publicly struggle with her state's history during the Civil War. "Tonight, I stopped at the Wilder Monument in Chickamauga, GA, which honors the Confederate soldiers of the Wilder...
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Have Uncovered A 1,400-Year-Old Native American Canal In Alabama
The nearly mile-long structure was used to travel along trade routes between lagoons on the Fort Morgan Peninsula. Near Mobile Bay in Alabama, a local resident came across a strange structure and urged archaeologists to investigate — and it turned out to be a 1,400-year-old canal used by Native Americans.
Comments / 0