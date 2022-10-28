4 things to know about new Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney

The Kansas City Chiefs have acquired a new offensive weapon ahead of the trade deadline, adding WR Kadarius Toney by way of the New York Giants.

A former first-round draft pick out of the University of Florida in the 2021 NFL draft, Toney is a talented athlete who hasn’t yet been able to put it all together in the NFL. He did show promise during his rookie season when he posted 39 catches for 420 yards.

Below you’ll find four things that Chiefs Kingdom should know about its newest player:

A high school quarterback

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Toney was a dual-threat quarterback in high school. In his junior and senior seasons at Blount High, Toney threw for 6,498 passing yards with 69 touchdowns. He also had 1,790 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns. Don’t be shocked if Chiefs HC Andy Reid dials up a passing play with Toney at some point in the future. He has three career passing attempts in the NFL during his rookie season, but only completed one pass for 19 yards.

A standout at the senior bowl

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Toney increased his draft stock tenfold because of his one-on-one reps at the Senior Bowl ahead of the 2021 NFL draft. He was routinely creating separation with his quick-twitch moves and putting defenders on skates. Check it out:

It’s easy to understand with the Chiefs’ struggles beating man coverage this season why they’d go out and grab a receiver like Toney.

Return specialist ability

Brad McClenny-USA TODAY NETWORK

Special teams will likely be an area where Toney can make an immediate impact in Kansas City. He was a dynamic return specialist in college for the Florida Gators, returning both punts and kicks during his career. He had Toney had 13 career punt returns for 147 yards and one touchdown along with 15 kicks for 347 yards. He’s the type of player that can give the team a lot of juice with a big return.

Yung Joka

Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL isn’t Toney’s only career. He also has a rap career, with the alter ego “Yung Joka” taking center stage. He has six albums titled Warrior 3, SplitWorld, MillionDollarJokez, Warrior 2, Warrior and Beyond This. You can find all of his music on Spotify. Perhaps there will be Sir Bink$ (Khalen Saunders) and Yung Joka collaboration in the future.