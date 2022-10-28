ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalize their divorce and make joint announcements about ‘difficult decision’ to split

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
 4 days ago
TOM Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

The former couple released a joint statement about their "difficult decision" to split after Bündchen reportedly filed the divorce documents in a Florida court on Friday.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen will reportedly file for divorce on Friday Credit: Getty
The divorce allegedly stems from Brady's decision to un-retire earlier this year Credit: Getty Images - Getty
Brady and the Bucs have struggled this year, going 3-5 over their first eight games Credit: Getty Images - Getty
Brady and Bundchen have been married for 13 years Credit: Getty

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady said in a statement on social media.

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.

"We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion continued: "We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.

"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world.

"However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

Meanwhile, Gisele shared: "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce.

"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them out love, care and attention they greatly deserve.

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Both Tom and Gisele asked the public for privacy during this time.

GISELE'S 'ULTIMATUM'

The divorce news comes after TMZ reported early Friday that lawyers from both parties have been working with a mediator regarding the property settlement and custody of their children.

The terms of the settlement will reportedly remain confidential and sealed.

Brady will reportedly not challenge the matter.

The looming split came after Gisele was reportedly unhappy when Brady decided to un-retire and return to the gridiron.

Gisele allegedly told Brady to quit football, or she would be gone for good, according to US Weekly.

Page Six reported earlier this month that Brady and Gisele hired divorce attorneys.

The outlet quoted a source at the time as saying: "I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is.

“I don’t think there will be any coming back now.

"They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

'NO RETIREMENT'

Brady's personal problems off the field have impacted Tampa Bay's season, going 3-5 through their first eight games this season.

Dispute rumors of Brady's potential retirement during or after the NFL season, the Hall of Fame quarterback shot down those claims, declaring: "No retirement in my future."

The 45-year-old QB's comments came after his old rival and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger claimed Brady "doesn’t look like he wants to be out there" playing on the gridiron.

Speaking on his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast last week, Big Ben said it was like "watching a different Tom".

“This is just my opinion, Tom is the greatest. The Super Bowl rings show it. It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there.

“Maybe it was the pressure, and he was getting hit, and whatever was going on. At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’

"I was enjoying being up there watching the game. It just didn’t look fun for him.”

Meanwhile, Chris Simms, who was a QB for several teams during his eight-season NFL career, went as far as to claim Brady may walk away from the game given his personal issues.

Speaking on NBC's Pro Football Talk Live on October 18, Simms and host Mike Florio debated whether Brady or Aaron Rodgers was more likely to walk away during the campaign.

Florio asked Simms: "Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, chance of one of those guys tapping out and walking out during the season? Which of the two is more likely right now to do it?"

And Simms replied: "Normally, I'd feel like it's Rodgers that would be that guy.

"But because of this year and some of the off-the-field stuff that's hitting home and personal stuff with Brady, this is the one year I feel maybe it might be Brady.

"It seems like, and I don't know this, that his wife is threatening divorce or going down that road by all due accounts of what you read.

"I think Rodgers is usually the guy to be more renegade and be like, 'screw this, I'm out of here.'

"But this is a weird year where we're seeing Brady do weird crap and having personal issues."

Florio added: "I have thought all along there's a chance Brady checks out during the season, and I still think that happens."

