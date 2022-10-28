Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen and NFL star ‘to file for divorce TODAY’ after 13 years of marriage

TOM BRADY and Gisele Bündchen are reportedly filing for divorce today.

The former couple has reached a settlement, according to TMZ, and their divorce will be filed today.

Tom and Gisele have been working with a mediator throughout this process to work out property settlement and custody, per the outlet.

Brady had been married to Gisele since 2009, and they have two children together, Vivian and Benjamin.

Before this news surfaced, the power couple's marriage was said to be going through a rough patch with Gisele reportedly living separately away from the Tampa family home.

Amid the rumors of the split, Brady has been having a hard time on the field as well with Tampa Bay losing 21-3 to Carolina in Sunday's game when they were favored to win by two scores.

Cryptic post by Brady’s ex

Tom Brady was in a relationship with Bridget Moynahan for three years before it ended in 2006.

Bridget is the mother of his oldest son Jack, who recently turned 15.

She shared a post on Instagram this weekend from author and marriage therapist Vienna Pharaon.

It read: “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime.

“Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through the ruptures and the endings instead of the stories of repair and reconciliation.”

Brady’s inner workings

Tom Brady recently opened up on the Let’s Go! Podcast with Jim Gray about his tough season with Tampa Bay – giving an insight into his inner workings during challenging times.

He said about having a support system: “Everyone can be there during the parades, everyone can be there when everyone’s telling you how great you are.

“[But] who you are when things aren’t great, who you are when things don’t go your way when you face adversity, who are the people who stand by you?

“That’s what adversities really challenge you to figure out.”

When asked who he turns to in these tough times, Brady said that he has “a lot of great support” and “a lot of great family and friends that are really encouraging.”

Stephen Smith claims the end is near for Brady

Speaking on Monday’s First Take, he said: “Tom Brady looks like a shell of himself.

“And here’s what’s done – Tom Brady after this season. This is it.

“Even if he turns things around and he looks better this season, you look at him and say: ‘Alright bro, you did it but this should be it’.

“Go in that television booth and collect that $375m that you’ve got waiting for you because you don’t need to be out here anymore.”

Bombshell report reveals ultimatum

Gisele Bündchen gave Tom Brady an ultimatum, according to a new report by US Weekly.

“Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good,” an insider told the outlet.

Brady and Bündchen real estate empire

Brady and Gisele previously resided in a magnificent Massachusetts estate valued at more than $30million.

When they first relocated to Florida’s south, they paid $75,000 a month to rent Derek Jeter’s home in Tampa.

Later in 2020, they purchased their new house for $17million.

Gisele reportedly moved out of the family home following an “epic fight.”

They also possess a $3.6million four-bedroom apartment in Manhattan.

The nearly 4,000 square-foot Tribeca residence features a private terrace and looks out over the Hudson River.

No ‘special treatment’ for Brady

Tom Brady’s coach has stated that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do not treat him differently because he missed some practice in order to attend Robert Kraft’s wedding.

After staying the night, the 45-year-old quarterback skipped meetings and Saturday’s walkthrough.

In front of a star-studded guest list, former Patriots owner Kraft, 81, wed Dr Dana Blumberg, 47, in a private ceremony in Manhattan.

On Monday, a question about whether Brady’s absence over the week contributed to the defeat was posed to coach Todd Bowles.

“Special treatment – there’s been a few guys that have missed some meetings and some practices for some special things that just doesn’t get publicized because they’re not him.”

Tom Brady’s shocking exit

According to NBC Sports Boston, “a tangible effort by the Patriots to keep Tom Brady in New England never happened. No negotiation.”

“Just the intimation that it was on Brady to say what he wanted. For Brady, that stance spoke volumes.”

Brady is said to have felt unwanted by the side, which solidified his decision to leave the team.

Belichick’s man-management style also likely pushed Brady closer to the exit door.

Brady opens up about a tough season

NFL star Tom Brady recently discussed his difficult season with Tampa Bay on the Let’s Go! Podcast with Jim Gray, providing a glimpse into his thinking process during trying times.

Brady said: “I want to keep fighting as hard as I can. And I’m always trying to do better. I’m always trying to work hard. And I’m always trying to commit more to the things that are important to me.

“And this team is very important to me, and I certainly want to be the best I can be for them.”

Brady ‘doesn’t look like he wants to be out there’

Ben Roethlisberger, a former quarterback for the Steelers, fought Brady for many seasons in the NFL.

It was like “watching a different Tom,” Ben said on his podcast “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger.”

Roethlisberger added: “I was up there just happy as can be watching the game.

“This is just my opinion, Tom is the greatest. The Super Bowl rings show it. It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there.

“Maybe it was the pressure, and he was getting hit and whatever was going on. At one point I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’

“I was enjoying being up there watching the game. It just didn’t look fun for him.”

'No retirement in my future'

At a news conference last week, Brady dispelled retirement rumors, saying: “No retirement in my future.”

Off the field, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has been coping with a number of personal problems, including speculations that he and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, are getting a divorce.

Chris Simms, a quarterback for multiple teams throughout the course of his eight-season NFL career, even said that Brady might quit the sport due to his personal problems.

Apology for military comment

Tom Brady, the quarterback for the Buccaneers, has expressed regret for equating an NFL season to “going away on deployment in the military.”

Brady used his customary Thursday-afternoon press conference to express his regret to anyone who had been hurt.

He told reporters: “It was a very poor choice of words.

“I just want to express that [because] people may have taken that a certain way.

“I apologize.”

Brady slammed by veterans

Veterans have criticized Brady online for remarks he made on his “Let’s Go” podcast earlier this week.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and NBA legend Kevin Durant were talking about work-life balance.

The UK’s Daily Mail reports that a veteran by the name of Heather responded on Twitter, writing: “Oh Tom Brady… go f**k yourself.

“Being a football quarterback is not even close to military deployment. I couldn’t see my children at all for a year.

“They couldn’t fly out to watch me do my job whenever they wanted.”

Former QB says Brady might quit NFL

A former quarterback believes Tom Brady may make a historic decision and leave the NFL in the middle of the season.

While there are reports that the 45-year-old is divorcing Gisele Bundchen, he has taken time off for personal matters.

Brady has also had difficulty on the field, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 3-3.

This season, Brady has already yelled at his teammates and hurled a tablet in anger.

And Chris Simms believes that given his off-field struggles, Brady might decide to leave the game

Gisele breaks silence with telling Instagram comment

Amid the rumors swirling about Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s divorce, the model, who boasts a staggering $400million in net worth, has broken her silence with a mysterious comment on an Instagram post.

Gisele replied to a post that read: “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”

The 42-year-old commented below it with a prayer emoji.

Tom Brady's time in the NFL

Tom Brady participated in college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999.

Brady was selected in the sixth round, 199th overall, of the 2000 NFL Draft.

He joined the New England Patriots and played there through 2019.

Brady agreed to a $50million, two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on March 20, 2020.

Brady fined by NFL

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has been penalized by the league.

According to Adam Schefter, the 23-year veteran and NFL great has been fined $11,139 for kicking Grady Jarrett, a defensive lineman for the Atlanta Falcons, on Sunday, October 9.

According to him, Jarrett was controversially penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play when this incident occurred.

The Buccaneers were able to end the game thanks to the penalty, which gave them a first down on the Falcons’ 31-yard line.

The Buccaneers, who are now in first place in the NFC South, won the game in the end 21–15.

Gisele absent from games

Tom Brady shared a touching moment with his kids ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers home opener, but Gisele Bundchen was absent from Raymond James Stadium.

Brady was ‘hopeful’ Gisele would attend amid reports of a rift in their marriage.

But the Brazilian supermodel didn’t attend Brady and the Bucs’ first home game of the season.

Tampa Bay was beaten 14-12 by Green Bay Packers in Florida.

Gisele spotted ringless

Earlier this month, the Brazilian supermodel was spotted without her wedding ring on while with her two children at a gym in Florida.

Gisele, 42, was with her and Tom Brady‘s kids Benjamin and Vivian.

She wore a white tank top and grey sweatpants as she arrived for a workout, but the wedding ring usually on her left hand wasn’t there.

The spotting came amid a report from Page Six that Brady and Gisele have hired divorce lawyers.

Tom's meltdown

Just last month, the 45-year-old quarterback tossed a tablet in anger as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were being shut out by New Orleans Saints.

Heading into the third quarter, the Bucs had zero points on the board, leaving Brady furious.

He walked over to the sideline and hurled a Microsoft Surface tablet with all the velocity of one of his deep passes.

NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson joked it was a good thing the tablet was covered in a giant blue case.

About Gisele Bündchen, continued

From 2004 through 2017, in addition to modeling, Bündchen also dabbled in acting occasionally.

She is most renowned for her performances in the films Taxi, The Devil Wears Prada, Gisele & The Green Team, and Chanel No. 5: The One That I Want.

In order to return to the fashion world, the model accepted a contract with The Lions Management in July 2021.

“We are inspired by the opportunity to collaborate with Gisele and turning her vision for social and environmental change into a sustainable way of living and doing business,” Ali Kavoussi, Managing Partner of The Lions Management, said about the contract.

About Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been married since 2009.

Page Six reported on October 4, 2022, that although the pair have retained divorce counsel, they are still legally married.

She is a Brazilian model, activist, and businesswoman.

Bündchen has consistently ranked among the highest-paid models in the world.

She has been on more than 1,000 magazine covers and was a former Victoria’s Secret Angel.

She took the top spot on Forbes’ list of the highest-paid models in 2012.

'Refusing to bend'

Friends of the pair have reportedly expressed displeasure with Brady’s handling of their marital problems, according to a report in Us Weekly.

Their report said: “Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement.

“They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele.”

The report continues: “This was really the first big issue they’ve had in their marriage. Friends are hoping they aren’t past the point of no return.”

Defiant message after huge loss

On Sunday, the Buccaneers were defeated 21-3 by a Carolina Panthers team they were favored to beat by two scores.

The Bucs fell to 3-4 this season and look a far cry from their Super Bowl-winning team two years ago.

But Brady insisted he is still up for the fight in his post-game conference, saying: "No one feels good about where we're at.

"No one feels good about how we've played or what we're doing.

"We're all in it together. We've gotta go pull ourselves out of it."

