Aurora Police are warning the public that a homicide suspect is armed, dangerous and on the loose after an early Sunday morning shooting that claimed the life of four people.The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. near the 900 block of Geneva Street, between East Sixth Avenue and East Colfax Avenue, west of Interstate 225.Police say Joseph Castorena, 21, is the suspect in the case and that he's armed and dangerous and has a distinct tattoo on his neck. He's 5'4", and slim with a lion tattoo on his neck.Aurora Police posted a mugshot of Castorena from a previous arrest in...

AURORA, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO