Truck driver shot woman for throwing rocks at truck in Colorado, documents show
FOX31 obtained arrest documents following a deadly shooting in a parking lot early Friday morning.
Shooting near E Fountain Blvd, no injuries
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday, Oct. 30, in the area of East Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road. According to CSPD at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday night, in response to reports of a shooting officers were called to the 3400 block of Afternoon Circle, […]
Colorado suspends one family court custody expert, reviews all custody evaluators following ProPublica investigation
The Colorado courts have suspended a well-known custody evaluator and launched a review of the entire state-approved roster, following a ProPublica investigation that found some evaluators had continued to work after being disciplined by state regulators and accused of domestic violence. Jaime Watman, of the State Court Administrator’s Office, confirmed...
WATCH: Crash involving a pedestrian east of Colorado Springs
A man was sentenced for the murder of a 12-year-old girl nearly 40 years ago. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Colorado officials are working on creating resources for counties after a cyberattack in Fremont county. WATCH: Happy Halloween from the 11 News This Morning team!. Updated: 15 hours ago.
Extra law enforcement patrolling for DUIs on Halloween; ranked the worst holiday for DUI’s
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Expect to see more law enforcement on the roads than usual. This is because Halloween is ranked as the worst for DUI arrests when compared to all of the other holiday’s in Colorado. This is according to Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Department of Transportation.
WATCH: Man sentenced nearly 40 years after Colorado girl goes missing
A crash involving a pedestrian in the Cimarron Hills area is under investigation. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Colorado officials are working on creating resources for counties after a cyberattack in Fremont county. WATCH: Happy Halloween from the 11 News This Morning team!. Updated: 15 hours ago. 11 News...
Suspect at large after quadruple homicide in Aurora
Aurora Police are warning the public that a homicide suspect is armed, dangerous and on the loose after an early Sunday morning shooting that claimed the life of four people.The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. near the 900 block of Geneva Street, between East Sixth Avenue and East Colfax Avenue, west of Interstate 225.Police say Joseph Castorena, 21, is the suspect in the case and that he's armed and dangerous and has a distinct tattoo on his neck. He's 5'4", and slim with a lion tattoo on his neck.Aurora Police posted a mugshot of Castorena from a previous arrest in...
4 juveniles hospitalized following serious crash in Pueblo, speed a possible factor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Speed and reckless driving are being looked at as possible factors following a serious crash involving four juveniles. The Pueblo Police Department shared details on Sunday’s crash with the public on Monday. According to police, officers were called to an area along Duke Street at about 9:30 Sunday morning. The area is on the southwest side of Pueblo.
WATCH: Cause of death released for Colorado House minority leader
Dozens of people have been displaced following the early morning fire on Oct. 31, 2022, in Lakewoo. Family speaks after one dead in multi-car crash in southwest Colorado Springs. Updated: 14 hours ago. The Tapia family says 31-year-old Michael Tapia was killed and his father is in custody. Updated: 19...
Man killed following bar fight in Fountain
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed a man following a bar fight early Saturday morning on Oct. 28. 25-year-old Robert Kristo was arrested by FPD and El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies. At 12:37 a.m., officers were called to the Corner Pocket, located at 6502 South […]
Colorado man wanted in connection with co-worker’s death surrenders
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted by Colorado police in connection to the death of a co-worker turned himself in Monday. Officials said Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, was wanted by the Breckenridge Police Department in connection with an ongoing investigation of the 2019 death of his then co-worker Brendan Rye.
Colorado woman says she also fell victim to an Uber scam
An Uber driver scam is making the rounds in Colorado. A Morrison woman says she fell victim to the scam less than a week ago.
Bullets hit southeast Springs home in drive-by shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured when a drive-by shooter sprayed bullets at a home in southeast Springs late Sunday night. Officers were called to the 3400 block of Afternoon Circle just after 11:20 p.m. on reports of a shooting and were told after getting on scene that someone had shot at the home several times while cruising past it in a vehicle. Bullets penetrated two different rooms, but no one inside was hit.
WATCH: Crash at busy Colorado Springs intersection
Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean was found dead in his Loveland home Sunday morning. Two people, along with a dog and a cat, were displaced. Witnesses say the motorcycle rider may have run the red light at the Platte and Union intersection. He was not wearing a helmet. Updated:...
WATCH: Two juveniles injured in shooting in Pueblo
Anchor Katie Pelton talks with Auto Safety manager Dr. Emily Thomas about Halloween costumes and car seat safety. Anchor Katie Pelton talks with AARP Elderwatch Colorado about the latest scams. Updated: 7 hours ago. WATCH: Update on Colorado police officer who was reportedly shot twice by juvenile.
Family speaks after one dead in multi-car crash in southwest Colorado Springs
Two people, along with a dog and a cat, were displaced. The crash blocked Platte and Union late Saturday night. Witnesses say the motorcycle rider may have run the red light at the Platte and Union intersection. He was not wearing a helmet. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:30 AM...
2 Colorado Cities Are Among The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
Pair killed in shootout with Douglas County deputies identified as Pueblo residents
The Douglas County Coroner’s Office has identified two people killed in Lone Tree late Tuesday night during a shootout with sheriff’s deputies. David Strain, 31, and Clarissa Daws, 29, died during the 9-minute altercation with deputies inside the parking garage of RTD’s Lincoln light rail station. Both were from Pueblo.
WATCH: National Cat Day 2022
Three facing charges for string of burglaries in Colorado Springs. Apartment complex fire near N. Academy and Union. Three people were arrested in connection to a string of vehicle break-ins. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:35 PM MDT. Two juveniles were transported to hospitals after police found them with gunshot...
Semi driver who killed woman claims self-defense, charged with murder
A woman was shot and killed in an Aurora parking lot at Parker and Arapahoe roads early Friday morning. Officers rushed to the scene at 6360 South Parker Road around 2:30 a.m.That's the parking lot of the King Soopers and Boot Barn stores.Officers arrested John Thoren, 42, of Ankeny, Iowa. According to court documents, Thoren was sleeping in the cab of his semi when he awoke to the sound of something hitting his truck. Thoren said he saw a woman, later identified as Rachel Holmes, 46, throw a rock or rocks at his truck 10 to 15 times over a...
