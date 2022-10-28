Lainey Wilson's 'Bell Bottom Country' Debut Comes With A Big Surprise

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lainey Wilson is coming to the end of a “roller coaster” year, and she has big plans for the next one… The award-winning singer-songwriter debuted her highly-anticipated sophomore album on Friday (October 28). That morning, she also surprised fans with the dates of her first-ever headlining tour.

Wilson’s 14-track project, Bell Bottom Country , is packed with influences from several genres — including ‘70s rock, funk, and soul — while staying true to its country core. “Bell Bottom Country” is the often-used nickname many use to describe Wilson’s sound and style, which she calls “country with a flare.” Some of the previously-released songs have become quick fan-favorites, including “ Heart Like A Truck ” “ Live Off ” and “ Watermelon Moonshine ,” as well as the song Wilson has recently teased on her social media channels, “Hold My Halo.” Wilson — the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards Best New Country Artist , who is the most-nominated artist in six categories at the upcoming CMA Awards in Nashville — co-wrote 13 of the 14 tracks on Bell Bottom Country , apart from her cover of “What’s Up (What’s Going On)”:

  1. “Hillbilly Hippie” (Lainey Wilson, Terri Jo Box, Jeremy Bussey)
  2. “Road Runner” (Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson)
  3. “Watermelon Moonshine” (Lainey Wilson, Jordan Schmidt, Josh Kear)
  4. “Grease” (Lainey Wilson, Jessi Alexander, Andrew Petroff)
  5. “Weak-End” (Lainey Wilson, Nicolette Hayford, Faren Rachels)
  6. “Me, You, and Jesus” (Lainey Wilson, Emily Weisband, Dallas Wilson)
  7. “Hold My Halo” (Lainey Wilson, Derek George, Monty Criswell, Lynn Hutton)
  8. “Heart Like A Truck” (Lainey Wilson, Dallas Wilson, Trannie Anderson)
  9. “Atta Girl” (Lainey Wilson, Dallas Wilson, Brett Tyler)
  10. “This One's Gonna Cost Me” (Lainey Wilson, Nicolette Hayford, Faren Rachels)
  11. “Those Boots (Deddy's Song)” (Lainey Wilson, Terri Jo Box, Trent Tomlinson)
  12. “Live Off” (Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Adam Doleac)
  13. “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” (Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Paul Sikes)
  14. “What’s Up (What’s Going On)” (Linda Perry)

“This past year has been such a roller coaster – it’s truly been one of the most rewarding and challenging of my career. We’ve worked so hard on this album and I’m so proud of it,” Wilson, who's set to appear in the upcoming season of Yellowstone , said as she released her new album. “I can’t wait to headline my first tour next year and play all my new music across the country.”

The “Country With A Flare Tour,” a 27-city trek presented by Stella Rosa Future is Female music series, is set to kick off on January 4. Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, January 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Direct support for the tour is Ben Chapman , with first and third acts Meg McRee * Leah Blevins +. See the list of dates here, and listen to a few of the new Bell Bottom Country tracks below ( find the full album on iHeartRadio here ):

  • January 4, 2023 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory*
  • January 5, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox*
  • January 6, 2023 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom*
  • January 7, 2023 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom*
  • January 8, 2023 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre*
  • January 12, 2023 - San Jose, CA - Club Rodeo*
  • January 13, 2023 - Reno, NV - Cargo Concert Hall*
  • January 14, 2023 - Visalia, CA - Visalia Fox Theatre*
  • January 19, 2023 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM*
  • January 21, 2023 - Laramie, WY - Cowboy Saloon*
  • January 22, 2023 - Mills, WY - The Beacon Club*
  • February 2, 2023 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring*
  • February 3, 2023 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza*
  • February 4, 2023 - Jordan, NY - Kegs Canal Side*
  • February 5, 2023 - Portland, ME - Aura*
  • February 9, 2023 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal*
  • February 10, 2023 - Starkville, MS - Rick’s Café*
  • February 17, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - Coyote Joe’s*
  • February 18, 2023 - Greenville, SC - Blind Horse Saloon*
  • February 24, 2023 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note*
  • February 25, 2023 - Springfield, MO - Midnight Rodeo*
  • March 2, 2023 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection+
  • March 3, 2023 - Rootstown, OH - Dusty Armadillo+
  • March 16, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
  • March 23, 2023 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom+
  • March 30, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave+
  • March 31, 2023 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone+

Community Policy