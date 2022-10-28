ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West’s Twitter account remained online after his ban for anti-Semitic rants

By Charlotte Edwards
 4 days ago
MULTIPLE reports have claimed Kanye West's Twitter account has been restored after the artist was banned from the platform.

However, it turns out Ye's account was always visible and it was just his access that was restricted.

Rumors suggested Ye's account was restored but it had actually always been visible

Rumors started on Friday that Ye was back online.

Ye was banned from Twitter after posting anti-Semitic rants on the platform.

Billionaire Elon Musk has just taken over Twitter from today and news outlets and members of the public thought he had restored Ye's account.

This is because Musk has stressed that he wants the app to be a place for free speech.

However, it's unclear whether Ye has been granted access to his account again.

The last tweet on Ye's Twitter account is from October 9.

It states: "Iranian youth are leading a revolution against 44 years of dictatorship. The world needs to support them and honor their courage."

On the same day, he tweeted: "Who you think created cancel culture?"

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has just been dropped by Adidas over more anti-Semitic comments he made on the October 16, 2022, episode of Drink Champs, which is a hip-hop community podcast hosted by N.O.R.E and DJ EFN.

Why was Kanye West banned from Twitter?

Twitter confirmed that Kanye West's Twitter account was locked on October 9, 2022, for a violation of its policies.

Kanye, also known as Ye, posted a tweet on October 8, 2022, saying: "I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.

"The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

His account was reportedly locked in response to the part of his tweet which read: "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

Elon has previously welcomed the rapper back to Twitter following Ye's two-year absence.

Prior to Kanye's official return to the app in October 2022, he hadn't been on Twitter since November 2020.

