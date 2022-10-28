Disney sets dates for Epcot arts fest, puts more Figment in the mix

Jeannie Deal of Windermere delights in scoring Figment popcorn buckets with her family on the opening day of the 2022 Epcot International Festival of the Arts, Friday, January 14, 2021. Deal waited 4 hours to get the popular souvenir. The festival features a variety of galleries, interactive art displays, art-inspired dishes, a Figment-themed scavenger hunt and the Disney on Broadway Concert Series. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Walt Disney World has set the dates for the 2023 Epcot International Festival of the Arts and hinted at two new food options, including one that features the Figment character.

The arts festival launches Jan. 13 and runs through Feb. 20. It will feature Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey: Art, Food and Little Sparks of Magic. This new “food studio” will have “treats and beverages bursting with vibrant colors and flavors.” according to the official Disney Parks Blog . Odyssey is the former restaurant (and festival center) on the waterfront, nestled between the Mexico pavilion and Test Track.

Another fresh eating option will be Moderne with “avant-garde menu items” and located near Test Track. Details about these new offerings will be shared in early 2023, Disney says. The event will have 16 food studios.

The festival again will have Animation Academy, the group paint-by-number mural, a World Showcase scavenger hunt, more than 100 artists with works on display and the Disney on Broadway concert series at the park’s America Gardens Theatre.

The list of entertainers will be released “soon,” the blog says.

Epcot is currently in the midst of its Food & Wine Festival, which ends Nov. 19. The Epcot International Festival of the Holidays, including Candlelight Processional, begins Nov. 25.

