ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Debuts Powerful New ‘Face Down’ Video With an Emphasis on Recovery

By Emily Longeretta
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

It’s been 16 years since The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus debuted “Face Down,” a song about a woman experiencing domestic violence. Today, the band is back with an updated version of the music video, and an emphasis on one specific line: “A new life she has found.”

The song is a very personal one for the brothers in the band — frontman Ronnie Winter and guitarist, Randy Winter. While they grew up in a house witnessing domestic violence, their mother is doing great today, which is a story that was important to tell. Additionally, they have partnered with a charity domesticshelters.org.

In an exclusive interview with Variety , Ronnie explains that he was “intimidated” by the thought of competing with the first video.

“I lost sleep over it, and I couldn’t even come close to anything worth writing down. I expressed my dismay to [director] Angela Defoe, and she said let me try to write a story around the new version. Randy did an amazing job with the music. Once I read the story pitch from Angela I was completely blown away,” he says. “I absolutely knew she had to direct to protect the story, because it was very bold. It was everything I could not come up with and more. It just fit.”

Although the lyrics remain unchanged, Ronnie’s tone is different in this version.

“The way I sing the melodies evolved as well as the entire production of the actual music being played. I wanted more emphasis specifically on the line ‘a new life she has found’ because my mother wound up having a really fantastic life after we all went through hell as a family,” he explains. “It was important for me to show that things can get better if you make tough decisions.”

The video, produced by A+R Productions, features Kendra Cover, the actress from the original 2006 video. The child in the video is Wolfgang, Ronnie’s son he shares with his wife, Defoe.

The band performed for 80,000 ticketholders at the When We Were Young festival on Sunday, Oct. 23, and closed with a powerful performance of the song.

“Although the comebacks are at an all time high, this band has never broken up or taken an official hiatus,” he tells Variety . “With that being said, It was one of my favorite sets in my entire career. Mainly because we were one of the first bands to play after day 1 ended so tragically . The vibe was high. It was like everyone all, at once, took a deep breathe and said, ‘Ok, this is really happening,’ which was really needed. In that moment, we were all united. It really was beautiful. I’m grateful I was alive to see it, and I felt honored to be a part of it in my small way.”

Watch the new video below:

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

British R&B Group Sault Releases Five Albums Simultaneously for Free Download ‘as an Offering to God’

The mysterious British R&B collective Sault has released five full albums simultaneously today (Nov. 1). The albums, which have a religious theme, are available as a free download for just five days. “We will release 5 album’s on November 1 st as an offering to God,” the group wrote on Twitter. “Abailable for free download for 5 days. The word to unlock all 5 albums is in the message. Love Sault X.” The albums are titled “11,” “Untitled (God),” “Earth,” “Aiir” and “Today & Tomorrow.” While unusual, the move is very much on-message for the group, which is helmed by producer Inflo, who...
Variety

Story of First Human-Powered Flight Across English Channel To Be Told in Red Bull, Altitude Documentary ‘The Flight of Bryan’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A new feature documentary backed by Red Bull will examine the historic journey of the first human-powered aircraft to fly the English Channel. “The Flight of Bryan,” which is being introduced to buyers by Altitude Film Sales at this week’s American Film Market, tells the true story of self-taught U.S. hang glider pilot Bryan Allen, who flew his pedal-powered aircraft, the Gossamer Albatross, across the waterway connecting Britain and France in 1979. The journey came two years after Allen made his first human-powered aircraft flight in Shafter, California, piloting his airplane to a speed of roughly 11 miles per hour and producing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Taylor Swift First Artist Ever to Lock Down the 10 Top Spots in the Hot 100 in One Week

Look what she made the top 10 do: Taylor Swift has become the first artist in history to command all 10 of the top spots on the Billboard Hot 100 in a single week, with songs from her fervently consumed “Midnights” album doing the trick. The previous record-holder was Drake, who managed to lock in nine out of 10 songs when “Certified Lover Boy” came out last year. The leader among Swift’s current bestsellers and best-streamers is, not surprisingly, “Anti-Hero,” which was the first music video from the album and the first song to be promoted to radio when all of...
Variety

Film Factory Swoops on Dolores Fonzi’s ‘Blondi’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Film Factory Entertainment (“Wild Tales,” “The Clan”) has acquired sales rights to “Blondi,” the feature debut of Argentina’s Dolores Fonzi, star of Santiago Mitre’s Cannes Critics’ Week winner “Paulina.”  Amazon’s Prime Video has licensed “Blondi” for VOD in the U.S. and Latin America. Mitre, whose “Argentina, 1985” is being talked up as an international feature  Oscar frontrunner, produces “Blondi.” The film, now in post-production, will be brought onto the market by Film Factory at this week’s American Film Market. “We are delighted to be part of Fonzi’s first adventure as a director. The script is moving and I am sure the film will leave...
Variety

Meta Unveils Inaugural Class of ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ with Drew Afualo, Sydney Bell and More

Meta is kicking off its second annual Creator Week with a new program celebrating emerging digital influencers. Their inaugural class of Creators of Tomorrow highlights 25 up-and-coming creatives across five categories: Redefining Community, #NoFilter Empowerment, Creative Excellence, On The Rise and Future Ready.  “Creators of Tomorrow is a new program that celebrates emerging talents who are inspiring a new movement of creative content online,” reads an internal FAQ from Meta on the new initiative. “These creators are driving new forms of self-expression, pushing the boundaries of creativity and community, and redefining what it means to be a business owner. We’re proud to honor...
Variety

Takeoff, Migos Rapper, Dies at 28 in Houston Shooting

Takeoff, one third of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed in Houston, a representative for the city’s police department has confirmed to Variety. He was 28. The rapper was shot and killed at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he and Quavo, his uncle and Migos bandmate, were playing dice at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers told KPRC Houston that a crowd of approximately 40 or 50 people was at the scene when the shooting took place and there was a man with a gunshot wound to the head or neck. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the...
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

AFM: Russell Crowe Thriller ‘Sleeping Dogs’ Sells Key International Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Highland Film Group has inked distribution deals in key international territories for “Sleeping Dogs,” its upcoming thriller starring Russell Crowe. The film is an adaptation of E.O. Chirovici’s novel “The Book of Mirrors.” Key partners for “Sleeping Dogs” distribution are Signature Entertainment for the U.K., Rialto Distribution for Australia/New Zealand, California Filmes for Latin America, Key2Media Audiovisual for Spain, Spentzos Film for Greece, Blue Swan Entertainment for Italy and Eagle Films for the Middle East.  The movie centers on former homicide detective Roy Freeman (Crowe), who is undergoing treatment for Alzheimer’s. He is tasked with re-examining a brutal murder case from...
Variety

Drake, Mary J. Blige, Morgan Wallen, Dozens More Artists and Companies Unite to ‘Protect Black Art’ and Restrict Use of Rap Lyrics in Court

Artists, industry leaders, and legal experts have joined together in a call to “Protect Black Art,” publishing an open letter in the New York Times and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution urging legislators across America to limit how creative expression can be used against defendants on trial. Specifically, it calls for an end to the racially discriminatory practice of treating rap lyrics as confessions. (See the full letter below.) Artists and songwriters who have signed the letter include 2 Chainz, 21 Savage, 50 Cent, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Alicia Keys, Amy Allen, Baby Tate, Benson Boone, Big Sean, Black Eyed Peas, Breland, Brothers Osborne, Bryce Vine, Busta Rhymes,...
Variety

Henry Cavill Eyes a More Inspiring Superman: Making Fans ‘Feel Like They Can Fly’ and ‘Protect’ Others Is ‘My Goal’

Henry Cavill’s time as Superman has largely been defined by brooding movies such as “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” but it sounds like things will be somewhat different when the actor puts the cape back on. Cavill confirmed in an Oct. 24 social media post that he is returning as Superman in a new Warner Bros.-DC movie, following his cameo at the end of “Black Adam.” In a new interview with ScreenRant, the actor said inspiring fans is the “most important” factor behind his long-awaited Superman return. “There is so much in the way of conversations to be had. Obviously,...
Variety

Streaming Platforms Can Turn Slow-Burn Shows Into Red-Hot Hits

Some shows are destined to be a smash hit. Heavy promotion, notable names or strong ties to already successful franchises make it easier for familiar titles to find and engage an audience ahead of an official release. But for every “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” or “Bel-Air,” there’s a sleeper hit like “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear” or “The Rehearsal.”  A “sleeper hit” can be defined as the kind of show that catches us by surprise — programs whose popularity grows over time and can ultimately outshine the preordained hits. And as streaming becomes a bigger part of the...
ALABAMA STATE
Variety

Pluto TV Tripling CBS On-Demand Content Including ‘Criminal Minds,’ Will Add ‘Frasier,’ ‘Cheers,’ ‘Star Trek’ and More on Linear Streaming

Paramount Global, flexing its corporate synergy muscles, is pulling a massive batch of TV shows out of the CBS vault and putting them on its free, ad-supported Pluto TV service. Popular CBS classic series coming to Pluto’s linear streaming service through the end of 2022 include “Frasier” and “Cheers” (in the Sitcom Legends channel); “Star Trek: The Original Series” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” (Star Trek channel); “Have Gun – Will Travel” and “The Wild Wild West” (Westerns TV channel) and “Petticoat Junction” (Classic TV Comedy channel). On the on-demand side, Pluto is adding more than 6,300 episodes —  tripling the...
HAWAII STATE
Variety

Huey Lewis and the News Sells Catalog to Primary Wave for $20 Million (EXCLUSIVE)

Primary Wave Music continues its steady stream of acquisitions, announcing today a partnership with multi-platinum rock act Huey Lewis and The News. The deal, which sources tell Variety is for around $20 million, encompasses the band’s entire commercially released music catalog from inception through 1994, the period of its biggest hits. Included in the partnership are such hits as “Heart of Rock & Roll,” “Hip to Be Square,” “Workin’ For a Livin’,” and more. Also included in the deal is the band’s 1985 single “The Power of Love.” Written for the blockbuster film “Back to the Future,” the song became the band’s...
Variety

Jhené Aiko, Alessia Cara, Coco Jones Get Seasonal on New Def Jam Holiday Album, ‘Def the Halls’

Def Jam Recordings and 4th & Broadway have released a new compilation album featuring Jhené Aiko, Coco Jones, Alessia Cara, and more singing traditional Christmas songs and original festive tracks to ring in the holiday season. The album, aptly titled “Def The Halls,” follows the 2019 EP “A Def Jam Christmas,” which first featured Cara’s “Make It To Christmas.” That song also appears on this new release, alongside August 08’s reworking of “Silent Night” and Aiko’s 2013 ballad “Wrap Me Up.” Other notables include Jones’ new “Silver Bells” and North Carolina’s Mikhala Jené, who gives an R&B twist to two...
Variety

Hilal Baydarov Seeks Out the Alien Space That Feels Like Home, He Tells Ji.hlava Audience

Azeri filmmaker Hilal Baydarov’s work has won attention for its stunning imagery, confident framing and lyrical pacing, turning landscapes into hypnotic portraits of alien but familiar worlds. His masterclass at the Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival – his first ever and one he had to be thoroughly talked into, he says – offered rare insights into his approaches and methods, built around a screening of his new film “Sermon to the Fish.” Originally titled “Balıqlara xütbə,” the Azerbaijan-Mexico-Switzerland-Turkey film opens on a young woman in a wild landscape whose head is completely wrapped, almost as if for burial, in a red floral...
Variety

‘Vesper’ Filmmakers Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper Sign With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)

Writing and directing team Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper have signed with Verve for representation. The announcement comes on the heels of the release of the duo’s critically acclaimed sci-fi film ‘Vesper,” which premiered in main competition at this year’s Karlovy Vary festival. After debuting to rave reviews, the picture sold to IFC. In a positive notice, Variety‘s Guy Lodge wrote that “Vesper” is a “…solemn, elegant fantasy [that] surprises with its textured, sometimes iridescent world-building: There’s beauty to be found in this vision of Earth in a state of ecosystemic collapse, even if it’s hard-won and harder still to nurture.”...
Variety

‘White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere Viewership Jumps 63% From Series Debut

Raise a glass! The Season 2 premiere of “The White Lotus” drew in 1.5 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max after premiering with one episode on Sunday, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. This number includes those who watched the episode during its airings on HBO’s cable channel, as well as streams on HBO Max through the night. This tally marks a 63% increase from the show’s Season 1 finale, which was viewed by 944,000 when it premiered in 2021, though the series’ record — 1.9 million viewers for the Season 1 finale — has yet to be broken. Created by Mike White,...
Variety

‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Director Carlos López Estrada Boards Paramount and Bad Robot’s ‘Your Name’ Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

Carlos López Estrada has been enlisted by Paramount, Bad Robot and Toho to rewrite and direct the sci-fi anime live action remake “Your Name.” The film is currently in development and is based on the the 2016 animated romantic fantasy drama, considered to be a modern classic in Japan. López Estrada is writing the current script. The initial version was written by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Eric Heisserer, who is best known for his work on “Arrival” and “Bird Box.” Bad Robot’s J.J. Abrams will produce the film alongside Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen, with Genki Kawamura, who produced the original. “Your Name” was...
Variety

Fox Comedy Series ‘Animal Control’ Rounds Out Main Cast

Fox has added five new cast members to its upcoming comedy “Animal Control.” Michael Rowland (“This Week at the Comedy Cellar,” “Pause with Sam Jay”), Grace Palmer (“Good Grief,” “The Dead Lands”), Gerry Dee (“Mr. D,” “The Moodys”), Kelli Ogmundson (“Cavendish,” “Phantom Pups”), and Alvina August (“Nancy Drew,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) have all joined the single-cam series. They join previously announced cast members Joel McHale, Vella Lovell, and Ravi Patel. Full character descriptions can be found below. “Animal Control” was originally ordered at Fox in June. It is expected to debut on Fox at midseason. The show will be...
Variety

Why ‘My Policeman’ Star Emma Corrin Was ‘Scared S—less’ of First Time Working With Harry Styles

Emma Corrin and David Dawson share some intimate moments with Harry Styles in “My Policeman.” To build that chemistry between the actors, director Michael Grandage introduced the three of them through a more musical approach. In one scene in the movie, Corrin, Dawson and Styles get drunk at a bar and sing a song. “The first time the three of us got together, we were thrown into a sound booth,” Dawson recalled. “We got around the piano and we had to sing for each other, and that was a really clever way of breaking the ice.” “Like a recording studio,” Corrin...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘The View’ Dressed a Child as the ‘Oscars Slap’ for Halloween, but Stressed: ‘We Do Not Want to Endorse Violence of Any Kind’

The hosts of ABC’s “The View” celebrated Halloween this year by dressing as famous female television characters (Whoopi Goldberg was June from “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Joy Behar was Peggy Bundy from “Married… with Children,” etc.), but it’s a different costume on the show that is courting the most attention. During a segment in which kids dressed up in costumes inspired by the talk show’s “Hot Topics” segment, the show trotted out a young boy dressed as the Oscars slap. The costume was a gold body suit to make the kid look like an Oscars statue, plus a red handprint painted...
Variety

Variety

88K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy