FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Athens band Hotel Fiction releases sophomore EP
Jade Long and Jessica Thompson, the Athens duo that makes up the indie band, Hotel Fiction, released their sophomore EP, “Enjoy Your Stay,” on Oct. 28. The EP has six tracks, including three singles that were already released. The songs explore the journey to being unapologetically yourself and letting go of the past in order to move on.
Out of state students on why they chose UGA
As application season begins, potential students have been applying to the University of Georgia for fall 2023. However, UGA is starting to look a lot different than it has in past years with an increase in out of state applicants and students, specifically from the Northeast. In 2020, 15% of...
Good bones: Athens local entertains community with year-round display
Ever since she was a little girl, Carley Reeves has had a fascination with Halloween. Growing up in Athens, she has fond memories of taking shopping trips with her father to buy Halloween decorations while her mother vacationed each October, buying whatever decoration Reeves’ young heart desired. Decorating for...
Belgian ensemble Vox Luminis brings classical Bach arrangements to UGA
On Oct. 27, the University of Georgia’s Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall welcomed a group all the way from Belgium. The visiting music ensemble, Vox Luminis, performed multiple songs in German of different generations of Bach composers, following the famous family tree. After its establishment in 2004, the group has...
UGA exhibit celebrates 50 years of women's athletics
Every year, University of Georgia Athletics history specialist, Jason Hasty, presents an exhibit through the Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library that highlights a different aspect of the university’s sports history. This year, Hasty curated an exhibit titled “A Chance to Play: Title IX and Women’s Athletics at UGA.”
Historic Athens shares community history through year-long initiative
For 55 years, Historic Athens has promoted the recognition of the rich heritage of the Classic City. Through various programs, events and initiatives, the nonprofit has sought to tell the stories of often overlooked segments of the Athens population. When Tommy Valentine initially took the job of executive director of...
The Chats bring punk center stage in Athens
On Friday night, Australia-natives, The Chats, brought punk rock to the Georgia Theatre, with local band Nuclear Tourism opening on the rooftop. The Chats, who describe themself as ‘shed-rock,’ are known for their brash, witty lyricism with many of their most popular songs centering around aspects of Australian culture. Slang is also a large part of their music, with songs like “Pub Feed” and “Smoko” featuring references to their native state of Queensland.
Georgia football report card: Grading position groups after 42-20 win over Florida
No. 1 Georgia defeated Florida 42-20 to improve to 8-0 on the season. Following the game, assistant sports editor John James graded each position group’s performance. Stetson Bennett wasn’t at his best against Florida, completing only half of his 38 passing attempts during the game. He threw for 316 yards and a pair of touchdowns, though two interceptions hampered his performance. His decision-making was sometimes questionable, and at other times, he flatly missed open receivers. On his second interception of the day, he overlooked a wide-open Brock Bowers, opting instead to throw into double coverage. A significant chunk of his yardage came on one throw to Bowers, where the tight end bailed out his quarterback with an excellent catch and run. Bennett has shown he can play well enough to lead this offense, but against Florida, he didn’t play up to his standard.
Georgia overcomes third quarter adversity in win over Florida
Georgia football opened its game against Florida in impressive fashion, building up a 28-3 halftime lead. The Bulldog offense was able to get off to the fast start many of the members of the team have been emphasizing in recent weeks. The defense also looked strong early, limiting Florida’s running game and quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Halftime observations: Georgia leads Florida 28-3
The Georgia Bulldogs lead 28-3 at halftime against the Florida Gators. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:. In a pass heavy first half, Georgia’s offense looked fantastic as it had 346 total yards, 262 passing and 84 rushing. Quarterback Stetson Bennett completed 16 out of 29...
Injuries plague Georgia football in victory against Florida
The Georgia Bulldogs looked strong in the first half of the game against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, Florida, driving in 346 total yards and significantly limiting the Gators offense. And then the team took a huge hit in the second quarter. Following a tackle-for-loss on a second down, Georgia’s...
UGA College Republicans and Young Democrats debate ahead of election
Members from the University of Georgia chapters of College Republicans and Young Democrats took the stage at the UGA chapel for their Great Debate on Wednesday night. Both groups discussed various policy issues, as the polls close in under two weeks. This year’s debate was hosted by Georgia Political Review,...
