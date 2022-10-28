No. 1 Georgia defeated Florida 42-20 to improve to 8-0 on the season. Following the game, assistant sports editor John James graded each position group’s performance. Stetson Bennett wasn’t at his best against Florida, completing only half of his 38 passing attempts during the game. He threw for 316 yards and a pair of touchdowns, though two interceptions hampered his performance. His decision-making was sometimes questionable, and at other times, he flatly missed open receivers. On his second interception of the day, he overlooked a wide-open Brock Bowers, opting instead to throw into double coverage. A significant chunk of his yardage came on one throw to Bowers, where the tight end bailed out his quarterback with an excellent catch and run. Bennett has shown he can play well enough to lead this offense, but against Florida, he didn’t play up to his standard.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO