Abbot and more pets up for adoption in Phoenix-area shelters this week

By The Republic
 4 days ago
Every year, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Of those, about 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.

Each week, The Arizona Republic highlights a handful of the many pets up for adoption at Valley shelters. To check the status of a specific animal, please contact the shelter directly.

Abbot: A dashing dog

Always dapper in his naturally chic tuxedo, Abbot is surely a showstopper no matter where he trots off to. Even when he was found severely matted as a stray in early September, his cuteness still shone through.

Rescued by an Arizona Humane Society Emergency Animal Medical Technician in early September, it was clear that somehow this 10-year-old Shih Tzu miraculously managed to survive on the streets for what seemed to be quite a while. A true testament to Abbot’s spirit and drive.

Sweet Abbot has received the best of care while being treated in AHS’ trauma hospital and recovering in a Foster Hero home. Although he’s adjusted quite well, the handsome babe has been found to be blind, underwent a dental procedure and was treated for a puppy cold but has proven to be a great patient and friend throughout.

Adorable and adoptable, Abbot does very well even with a lack of vision, but caution is recommended when introducing him to a new home until he becomes familiar with his new surroundings. Allowing him to hear your voice as you approach and before you pet him can help to avoid startling him, as well as ensuring he is not left alone on high surfaces or near bodies of water such as pools or in bathtubs.

How to adopt: Abbot and all AHS pets seven months and older have waived adoption fees through Sunday, Oct. 30! Interested adopters can meet adorable Abbot at the Arizona Humane Society’s PetSmart Scottsdale location. His adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, current vaccinations, a microchip and a free follow-up wellness exam with a VCA Animal Hospital. Visit azhumane.org/adopt to choose one of three convenient ways to adopt based on your schedule — by appointment, walk-in or curbside (cats and critters only)!

— Kelsey Dickerson, Arizona Humane Society

Mackeral: Looking for attention

Mackerel couldn’t have found a better way to camouflage himself, but he’s not really trying to hide. He is a friendly 4-year-old tabby who is hoping for a brand new loving home.

Originally adopted from Sun Cities 4 Paws Rescue as a kitten, he was returned due to an out-of-state move by his owner who was not able to take him along. He’s a sweet boy who enjoys petting and brushing and the usual kitty attention.

Having been an only cat, he doesn’t care for other cats so should be the only feline pet.

How to adopt: Meet Mackeral at 11129 Michigan Avenue, Youngtown. Call 623-876-8778 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays, also adoption days.

Other locations are the shelter, 10807 N. 96th Avenue, Peoria, same hours and days; Surprise PetSmart, 13764 Bell Road; and Lake Pleasant Towne Center PetSmart, 25372 Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria.

— Beverly Bormann, Sun Cities 4 Paws

Shiloh: Dressing up for attention

It is always a great time to dress up, according to Shiloh! While it may be the season for cute costumes and spooky treats, the 2-year-old Parson Russell Terrier loves to cosplay as a miniature Dalmatian when he is not wearing his adorable headpieces.

Brought to the Arizona Humane Society when his owner, unfortunately, had too many pets in the home to care for, this cute pup has shown to be a bit shy at times. Even though Shiloh can be a little nervous, he is friendly, bright and allows all handling with medical staff.

Shiloh has lived with both smaller and larger dogs and does well with them, although a slow introduction is always recommended. According to his previous family, the 22-pound pup has never been around children and gets a bit startled with loud noises and quick movements so he may do best in a home with older kids or a calmer environment.

How to adopt: Shiloh and all AHS pets seven months and older have waived adoption fees through Sunday, Oct. 30! Interested adopters can meet sweet Shiloh at the Arizona Humane Society’s PetSmart Scottsdale location. His adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, current vaccinations, a microchip and a free follow-up wellness exam with a VCA Animal Hospital. Visit azhumane.org/adopt to choose one of three convenient ways to adopt based on your schedule — by appointment, walk-in or curbside (cats and critters only)!

— Kelsey Dickerson, Arizona Humane Society

Bunco: Ready for a family

Bunco is an adorable, domestic medium-haired boy about three years old. He is a real cutie and would love a forever family.

Bunco has tested positive for FIV but is, otherwise, very healthy. He can go on to live a long, healthy, and happy life.

The Friends for Life adoption consultants can elaborate on what this diagnosis means for Bunco and the family that adopts him.

How to adopt: His adoption fee is $150. Bunco currently resides at the Friends for Life Animal Rescue adoption center located at 952 W. Melody Avenue in Gilbert. No appointment is needed just come on by during hours of operation! At Friends for Life, animals are altered, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. Cats are also tested for FELV/FIV. For more information on Friends for Life Animal Rescue, Bunco, or other cats or dogs looking for homes, visit www.azfriends.org, or call 480-497-8296. You can also visit Friends for Life for their annual BARKtoberfest Street Fair on Oct. 29 from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at their adoption center.

— Jannelle Cosgriff, Friends for Life

