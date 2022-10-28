Read full article on original website
woay.com
Local sheriffs discuss safety amid trick-or-treat 2022
BECKLEY, FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Halloween can’t all be about tricks and treats without safety first. As kids and their families go out for trick-or-treat, there are specific safety measures that local sheriffs from Fayette and Raleigh Counties urge everyone to take. One of the most significant risks...
woay.com
Human remains discovered in Raleigh County identified
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office reports the remains were identified as Danny Lee Daff, 31, of Beckley. The investigation is still ongoing.
supertalk929.com
Man leads police through two counties during motorcycle pursuit
A man was arrested Saturday morning after he led police on a pursuit through two counties. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Devaunte Phillips, 24, of Milan was fleeing Carter County deputies when he crossed into Washington County. Phillips reportedly crashed the motorcycle on Woodlyn Road, where he...
Missing West Virginia teen found safe
UPDATE (10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Kelsey has been found safe. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Kelsey Pomeroy was last seen by her family on Oct. 29 in Pratt. KCSO says that […]
WTRF
Law enforcement warns West Virginia residents about telephone scam
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about an active telephone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are using the number (304) 220-3133 to call individuals and say there is a warrant for their arrest. The scammer then tells the person on the line that they must pay money for failing to report for grand jury duty.
Crews battle trailer fire in Belle, West Virginia
(UPDATE: 2:13 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022) – Crews have extinguished the fire that broke out at a trailer in the town of Belle. No one was injured in the blaze. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews responded to a trailer fire in Kanawha County this afternoon. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke […]
WDBJ7.com
UPDATE: Roanoke County man found safe after Senior Alert issued
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A spokesperson with Roanoke County confirmed police found Curtis Howell safe and well. ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Roanoke County Police as part of the search for a missing man. Police are looking for Curtis Harvey...
WVNT-TV
Missing elderly woman in Mercer County found dead
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, an elderly woman was reported missing in the Bluefield area of Mercer County. Linda Sue Simpson, 75, of Bluefield was last known to be at her home on Sandlick Road in Bluefield on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 9:54 AM. According Lt. Steven Sommers, it is believed she left her home on foot going to an unknown location. It is not clear what she was wearing when she left her home.
Missing West Virginia man sought in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to the KCSO, David Means, 41 was reported missing from the Lakewood Drive area of Sissonville. Deputies say Means was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 25 wearing a camouflaged jacket and black and blue basketball […]
Brush fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia, closes one lane of Big Tyler Road
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says one lane of the 4400 block of Big Tyler Road is closed due to a brush fire. The call came in to dispatch around 6:55 p.m. The lane is still shut down as of 7:12 p.m. Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene. It is […]
West Virginia sheriff warns about grand jury call scam
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a grand jury scheme in the area. The KCSO says deputies will never contact residents over the phone and ask for payments for missing court, having a warrant or missing grand jury. If you do receive a call […]
Mountain State ghost tales: 10 haunted places in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – From haunted prisons, hotels and hospitals, to shrieking and shadow figures in the woods, and even a woman who helped convict her murderer from beyond the grave, the Mountain State is filled with chilling tales of the paranormal. Here are 10 of the stories of West Virginians from days past who […]
How one man’s brush with death changed his perspective on guns
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On May 12th of 2010, an argument broke out between several men outside Greater Beckley Christian School. Jonathan Harbison, a friend of one of the men involved, tried to intervene when he was shot twice, once in the leg and once in the stomach. “Honestly, when I made it to the […]
‘Can you see me now’ campaign shows the faces of West Virginia overdose victims
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The portraits of 15,000 sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, aunts, uncles and more — all who died from overdoses — were displayed on billboards outside Kanawha County’s early voting location in Charleston on Saturday. The faces of those individuals greeted early voters, as something for people to think about as they went […]
Update on Salvation Army’s new building in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Salvation Army’s new building in Beckley is coming along well. The organization first broke ground on the new center back in March. The floor and rafters for the administration side of the building were recently completed. Ronald Mott is the pastor of the center. He said there have not been […]
West Virginia State Police bringing hands-on crime scene investigation to Concord University
ATHENS, W.Va. (Hinton News) – Concord University is collaborating with the West Virginia State Police to offer college and high school students the opportunity to learn about crime scene investigation. The West Virginia State Police Mobile Crime Scene Unit will be at Concord University on Tuesday, November 1 beginning at 10 a.m. The unit will park in front of the Jean and Jerry Beasley Student Center to offer student tours and answer questions. At 11 a.m. in the State Room, Dave Castle, WVSP forensic trainer and latent fingerprint expert, will offer a “Crime Scene Basics and Protocols” training for students. At 1...
Victim of delegate’s alleged harassment gives statement
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The reported victim of sexually harassing text messages from a West Virginia delegate released a statement to 59News on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The victim, a lobbyist, wrote, “I do not want my experience to be used as a vehicle to thrust political narratives. I want to focus on awareness and […]
Local family turns loss into lesson
GHENT, WV (WVNS)– An avid lover of all things outdoors, Steven Poland was best known by his friends and family for his hatred of wearing shoes. Poland lost his battle with depression and addiction on October 20th, passing away at the age of 37. His mother, Becky Poland, says Steven was not one for having […]
West Virginia man involved in I-79 crash remains in critical condition
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man involved in a crash on I-79 on Friday, Oct. 21 remains in critical condition. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that the driver of a Ford Escape that crossed the median into oncoming traffic is a 63-year-old man from Spencer, West Virginia. At the time, deputies said two people were […]
West Virginia woman killed in Allegheny County crash
A West Virginia woman was killed after a vehicle collision Wednesday in North Fayette. Patricia Astfalk, 76, of Weirton, was transported to Allegheny General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:21 p.m. The crash occurred around 10:50 a.m. in the area of 8072 Steubenville Pike. Her death is being...
