BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, an elderly woman was reported missing in the Bluefield area of Mercer County. Linda Sue Simpson, 75, of Bluefield was last known to be at her home on Sandlick Road in Bluefield on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 9:54 AM. According Lt. Steven Sommers, it is believed she left her home on foot going to an unknown location. It is not clear what she was wearing when she left her home.

MERCER COUNTY, WV ・ 4 DAYS AGO